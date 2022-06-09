The Road to Omaha Continues: ESPN Networks to Showcase Every Pitch of NCAA Baseball Super Regionals Beginning Friday

Squeeze Play will provide extensive, around-the-clock multi-game coverage on Saturday

ESPN’s coverage of the college baseball post-season and the Road to Omaha continues this weekend with the NCAA Baseball Super Regionals Presented by Capital One. Beginning Friday, June 10, all eight matchups – featuring the 16 teams that advanced from last week’s Regional play – will air on ESPN networks, including ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPNU. All games will be available to stream live on the ESPN App with exclusive, whip-around coverage with Squeeze Play on ESPN and ESPN+ on Saturday.

ESPN will air all games live from the eight Super Regional sites – Blacksburg, Va., Chapel Hill, N.C., College Station, Texas, Corvallis, Ore., Greenville, N.C., Hattiesburg, Miss., Knoxville, Tenn., and Stanford, Calif. – with a minimum of 16 games and up to 24 games in this round of play. Super Regional winners will advance to the 2022 Men’s College World Series in Omaha, Neb. (June 17-27).

Squeeze Play is Back

ESPN’s extensive surrounding coverage of the NCAA baseball postseason continues with Squeeze Play Presented by Capital One hosted by Dani Wexelman and Kris Budden joined by analyst Mike Rooney this weekend. Airing on ESPN at 5 p.m. on Saturday, Squeeze Play will also be simulcasted on ESPN+ with additional coverage on Sunday at 4 p.m. dependent on the game schedule. Squeeze Play is home for around-the-clock multi-game coverage, weather updates, scores, highlights and more, and will feature up to four live games simultaneously

Additional Studio Coverage on SEC Network and ACC Network

SEC Network

SEC Network’s signature news and information show, SEC Now, will showcase comprehensive studio coverage of the five SEC baseball teams – Arkansas, Auburn, Ole Miss, Tennessee and Texas A&M – participating in Super Regionals this weekend. Hosts Dari Nowkhah and Peter Burns and analyst David Dellucci will provide insight and commentary on conference teams in postseason play following the conclusion of each day’s games.

ACC Network

ACC Network will have coverage of the ACC’s four teams – Louisville, North Carolina, Notre Dame and Virginia Tech – playing in this weekend’s Super Regionals during its flagship news and information show, All ACC. Hosts Dalen Cuff and Jordan Cornette will be joined by analyst Danny Graves for a full recap and breakdown each evening following the action. Additionally, Packer and Durham, ACCN’s weekday morning show from 7-10 a.m., hosted by Mark Packer and Wes Durham, will also provide reaction and interviews with winning head coaches and student-athletes throughout the ACC’s run in the tournament.

Supers Stats

Sixteen teams advanced to the best-of-three Super Regional round to determine who will move on to the sport’s signature event, the Men’s College Baseball World Series (MCWS) in Omaha, which begins June 17 at 2 p.m. ET on ESPN.

Monday’s game between Arkansas and Oklahoma State averaged 531,000 viewers on ESPN2 and was the third most watched Regional game on ESPN Networks since 2006.

Nine of the 16 Super Regional teams are from the SEC and ACC, the sixth time in the past seven NCAA Tournaments that more than half the Super Regional field has come from those two conferences.

Scoring throughout this postseason is at its highest rate since the late 1990s, including 349 home runs hit in the Regional round, the most through the opening weekend in NCAA Tournament history.

8 East Carolina is looking for its first MCWS appearance in school history and plays host to No. 9 Texas, which is aiming for its 38th MCWS bid, the most appearances by any team.

Top-ranked Tennessee survived the Regional round and looks to become the first No. 1 national seed to win the title since 1999.

Two of the three finalists for the Golden Spikes Award, presented annually to the best amateur baseball player, will be playing in the Super Regionals – Oregon State’s Cooper Hjerpe and Texas’s Ivan Melendez. The winner will be announced on Friday, June 24 at 8 p.m. on ESPN.

2022 NCAA Division I Baseball Super Regionals

Networks and times are subject to change

Knoxville Super Regional Commentators: Tom Hart, Kyle Peterson Date Time (ET) Game Network Fri, June 10 6 p.m. Notre Dame vs. No. 1 Tennessee ESPN2 Sat, June 11 2 p.m. No. 1 Tennessee vs. Notre Dame ESPN Sun, June 12 TBD If Necessary TBD Greenville Super Regional Commentators: Clay Matvick, Gregg Olson Date Time (ET) Game Network Fri, June 10 Noon No. 9 Texas vs. No. 8 East Carolina ESPN2 Sat, June 11 Noon No. 8 East Carolina vs. No. 9 Texas ESPN2 Sun, June 12 TBD If Necessary TBD College Station Super Regional Commentators: Mike Monaco, Chris Burke Date Time (ET) Game Network Fri, June 10 8:30 p.m. No. 12 Louisville vs. No. 5 Texas A&M ESPNU Sat, June 11 3 p.m. No. 5 Texas A&M vs. No. 12 Louisville ESPN2 Sun, June 12 TBD If Necessary TBD Blacksburg Super Regional Commentators: John Schriffen, Lance Cormier Date Time (ET) Game Network Fri, June 10 3 p.m. Oklahoma vs. No. 4 Virginia Tech ESPN2 Sat, June 11 Noon No. 4 Virginia Tech vs. Oklahoma ESPNU Sun, June 12 TBD If Necessary TBD Stanford Super Regional Commentators: Dave Flemming, Xavier Scruggs Date Time (ET) Game Network Sat, June 11 10:30 p.m. UConn vs. No. 2 Stanford ESPNU Sun, June 12 7 p.m. No. 2 Stanford vs. UConn ESPN2/ESPNU Mon, June 13 TBD If Necessary TBD Chapel Hill Super Regional Commentators: Mike Morgan, Gaby Sanchez Date Time (ET) Game Network Sat, June 11 11 a.m. Arkansas vs. No. 10 North Carolina ESPN Sun, June 12 1 p.m. No. 10 North Carolina vs. Arkansas ESPN/ESPN2 Mon, June 13 TBD If Necessary TBD Hattiesburg Super Regional Commentators: Dave Neal, Ben McDonald Date Time (ET) Game Network Sat, June 11 4 p.m. Ole Miss vs. No. 11 Southern Miss ESPNU Sun, June 12 4 p.m. No. 11 Southern Miss vs. Ole Miss ESPN2/ESPNU Mon, June 13 TBD If Necessary TBD Corvallis Super Regional Commentators: Roxy Bernstein, Todd Walker Date Time (ET) Game Network Sat, June 11 10 p.m. No. 14 Auburn vs. No. 3 Oregon State ESPN2 Sun, June 12 10 p.m. No. 3 Oregon State vs. No. 14 Auburn ESPN2 Mon, June 13 TBD If Necessary TBD

All scheduling updates throughout the NCAA DI Baseball Tournament can be found here.

