The Road to Omaha Starts Here: NCAA Baseball Regionals Action Begin Friday Across ESPN Networks

Every pitch of the NCAA Div. 1 Baseball Tournament available on ESPN Networks

Squeeze Play will provide extensive surrounding coverage of every regional game

College baseball post-season action gets into full swing with the NCAA Baseball Regionals Presented by Capital One beginning on Friday, June 3. Games from all 16 regional sites will be available across ESPN networks including ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, SEC Network, ACC Network, Longhorn Network and ESPN+. All games will be available to stream live on the ESPN App with exclusive, whip-around coverage on ESPN Squeeze Play.

ESPN networks will combine to carry as many as 153 total matchups from the championship, including this weekend’s Regionals (June 3-5/6), Super Regionals (June 10-12/13) and the Men’s College World Series (June 17-27).

All the Action on ESPN+

Every game of regional play will be showcased on Squeeze Play Presented by Capital One with extensive surrounding coverage of all the post-season action. Available on ESPN+ throughout Regional play, Squeeze Play will also have simulcast windows on linear broadcasts throughout the weekend. Squeeze Play is home for around-the-clock multi-game coverage, weather updates, scores, highlights and more through the College Baseball Regionals. The platform will feature up to four live games simultaneously throughout the weekend.

Fans can sign up to ESPN+ for just $6.99 a month (or $69.99 per year) at ESPN.com, ESPNplus.com or on the ESPN App (mobile and connected devices). It is also available as part of The Disney Bundle that gives subscribers access to Disney+, ESPN+ and Hulu for $13.99/month (Hulu w/ads) or $19.99/month (Hulu w/o ads). Subscribers to Hulu + Live TV also receive ESPN+ at no additional cost.

By the Numbers

The full 64-team field was announced live on the NCAA Baseball Selection Special Presented by Capital One on ESPN2 on Monday. Each regional field features four teams, playing in a double-elimination format to advance to Super Regionals (June 10-12).

The Tennessee Volunteers were named the overall No. 1 seed for their 12th NCAA Tournament showing and third straight post-season appearance. Second-seeded Stanford is joined by No. 3 Oregon State, No. 4 Virginia Tech, No. 5 Texas A&M, No. 6 Miami (Florida), No. 7 Oklahoma State, No. 8 East Carolina, No. 9 Texas, No. 10 North Carolina, No. 11 Southern Mississippi, No. 12 Louisville, No. 13 Florida, No. 14 Auburn, No. 15 Maryland and No. 16 Georgia Southern.

The ACC and SEC lead the way with the most schools to receive bids with nine apiece, followed by the Big 12 and Pac-12 with five each and the Sun Belt with four schools joining Tournament play. The ASUN, Big Ten, Conference USA, Missouri Valley, West Coast and Western Athletic all have two teams in the field.

Regional play is headed to Statesboro, Ga. (Georgia Southern) and College Park, Md. (Maryland) for the first time in NCAA history and Blacksburg, Va. (Virginia Tech) for the second time.

Two schools – Coppin State and Hofstra – join the field for their first NCAA Tournament showing.

Texas joins the field for a record 61st NCAA Tournament appearance while hosting the Austin regional for the 29th time, second most of any team ever.

Additional Studio Coverage on SEC Network and ACC Network

SEC Network

SEC Network’s signature news and information show, SEC Now, will feature comprehensive studio coverage of the nine SEC baseball squads participating in regionals action throughout the weekend. Host Alyssa Lang and softball analyst Kayla Braud will provide insight and commentary for both the NCAA baseball regionals and the Women’s College World Series from the SEC Now set in Oklahoma City, with additional studio support from Dari Nowkhah, Peter Burns and David Dellucci in Charlotte.

ACC Network

ACC Network will have coverage of the ACC’s nine teams playing in this weekend’s regionals during its flagship news and information show, All ACC. Host Dalen Cuff will be joined by analyst Danny Graves for a full recap and breakdown each evening following the action. Additionally, Packer and Durham, ACCN’s weekday morning show from 7-10 a.m., hosted by Mark Packer and Wes Durham, will also provide reaction and interviews with winning head coaches and student-athletes throughout the ACC’s run in the tournament.

2022 NCAA Division I Baseball Regionals

Networks and times are subject to change

Knoxville Regional Top Seed: Tennessee Commentators: Mike Monaco, Ben McDonald Date Time (ET) Game Network Fri, June 3 Noon Campbell vs. Georgia Tech ESPN+ 6 p.m. Alabama State vs. No. 1 Tennessee SEC Network Sat, June 4 Noon Game 3 TBD 7 p.m. Game 4 TBD Sun, June 5 2 p.m. Game 5 TBD 7 p.m. Game 6 TBD Mon, June 6 1 p.m. Game 7 – If Necessary TBD

Stanford Regional Top Seed: Stanford Commentators: Roxy Bernstein, Xavier Scruggs Date Time (ET) Game Network Fri, June 3 4 p.m. Binghamton vs. No. 2 Stanford ESPN+ 9 p.m. UC Santa Barbara vs. Texas State ESPN+ Sat, June 4 4 p.m. Game 3 TBD 10 p.m. Game 4 TBD Sun, June 5 4 p.m. Game 5 TBD 9 p.m. Game 6 TBD Mon, June 6 10 p.m. Game 7 – If Necessary TBD

Corvallis Regional Top Seed: Oregon State Commentators: John Schriffen, Kevin Stocker Date Time (ET) Game Network Fri, June 3 4 p.m. San Diego vs. Vanderbilt ESPNU 10 p.m. New Mexico State vs. No. 3 Oregon State ESPNU Sat, June 4 4 p.m. Game 3 TBD 10 p.m. Game 4 TBD Sun, June 5 4 p.m. Game 5 TBD 9 p.m. Game 6 TBD Mon, June 6 4 p.m. Game 7 – If Necessary TBD

Blacksburg Regional Top Seed: Virginia Tech Commentators: Dani Wexelman, Lance Cormier Date Time (ET) Game Network Fri, June 3 1 p.m. Columbia vs. Gonzaga ESPN+ 7 p.m. Wright State vs. No. 4 Virginia Tech ACC Network Sat, June 4 1 p.m. Game 3 TBD 7 p.m. Game 4 TBD Sun, June 5 1 p.m. Game 5 TBD 7 p.m. Game 6 TBD Mon, June 6 7 p.m. Game 7 – If Necessary TBD

College Station Regional Top Seed: Texas A&M Commentators: Dave Neal, Todd Walker Date Time (ET) Game Network Fri, June 3 2 p.m. Oral Roberts vs. No. 5 Texas A&M ESPN+ 8 p.m. Louisiana vs. TCU ESPN+ Sat, June 4 1 p.m. Game 3 TBD 7 p.m. Game 4 TBD Sun, June 5 2 p.m. Game 5 TBD 8 p.m. Game 6 TBD Mon, June 6 7 p.m. Game 7 – If Necessary TBD

Coral Gables Regional Top Seed: Miami (Fla.) Commentators: Roy Philpot, Jon Jay Date Time (ET) Game Network Fri, June 3 10 a.m. Canisius vs. No. 6 Miami (Fla.) ESPN+ 1:55 p.m. Ole Miss vs. Arizona ESPN+ Sat, June 4 Noon Game 3 TBD 7 p.m. Game 4 TBD Sun, June 5 Noon Game 5 TBD 7 p.m. Game 6 TBD Mon, June 6 7 p.m. Game 7 – If Necessary TBD

Stillwater Regional Top Seed: Oklahoma State Commentators: Lowell Galindo, Troy Eklund Date Time (ET) Game Network Fri, June 3 1 p.m. Grand Canyon vs. Arkansas SEC Network 7 p.m. Missouri State vs. No. 7 Oklahoma State ESPN+ Sat, June 4 1 p.m. Game 3 TBD 7 p.m. Game 4 TBD Sun, June 5 1 p.m. Game 5 TBD 7 p.m. Game 6 TBD Mon, June 6 7 p.m. Game 7 – If Necessary TBD

Greenville Regional Top Seed: East Carolina Commentators: Clay Matvick, Gregg Olson Date Time (ET) Game Network Fri, June 3 1 p.m. Coppin State vs. No. 8 East Carolina ESPN+ 6 p.m. Coastal Carolina vs. Virginia ESPN+ Sat, June 4 Noon Game 3 TBD 7 p.m. Game 4 TBD Sun, June 5 1 p.m. Game 5 TBD 6 p.m. Game 6 TBD Mon, June 6 1 p.m. Game 7 – If Necessary TBD

Austin Regional Top Seed: Texas Commentators: Mark Neely, Greg Swindell Date Time (ET) Game Network Fri, June 3 2 p.m. Air Force vs. No. 9 Texas Longhorn Network 7:30 p.m. DBU vs. Louisiana Tech ESPN+ Sat, June 4 1 p.m. Game 3 TBD 7 p.m. Game 4 TBD Sun, June 5 2 p.m. Game 5 TBD 8 p.m. Game 6 TBD Mon, June 6 3 p.m. Game 7 – If Necessary TBD

Chapel Hill Regional Top Seed: North Carolina Commentators: Eric Rothman, Jay Walker Date Time (ET) Game Network Fri, June 3 2 p.m. Hofstra vs. No. 10 North Carolina ESPN+ 7 p.m. VCU vs. Georgia ESPN+ Sat, June 4 1 p.m. Game 3 TBD 7 p.m. Game 4 TBD Sun, June 5 1 p.m. Game 5 TBD 6 p.m. Game 6 TBD Mon, June 6 6 p.m. Game 7 – If Necessary TBD

Hattiesburg Regional Top Seed: Southern Miss Commentators: Sam Ravech, Nick Belmonte Date Time (ET) Game Network Fri, June 3 2 p.m. Army vs. No. 11 Southern Miss ESPN+ 7 p.m. Kennesaw State vs. LSU ESPN+ Sat, June 4 1 p.m. Game 3 TBD 7 p.m. Game 4 TBD Sun, June 5 2 p.m. Game 5 TBD 7 p.m. Game 6 TBD Mon, June 6 4 p.m. Game 7 – If Necessary TBD

Louisville Regional Top Seed: Louisville Commentators: Mike Couzens, Roddy Jones Date Time (ET) Game Network Fri, June 3 2 p.m. Southeast Missouri State vs. No. 12 Louisville ESPN+ 7 p.m. Michigan vs. Oregon ESPNU Sat, June 4 Noon Game 3 TBD 4 p.m. Game 4 TBD Sun, June 5 Noon Game 5 TBD 4 p.m. Game 6 TBD Mon, June 6 6 p.m. Game 7 – If Necessary TBD

Gainesville Regional Top Seed: Florida Commentators: Steve Lenox, David Dellucci Date Time (ET) Game Network Fri, June 3 1 p.m. Liberty vs. Oklahoma ESPN+ 6:30 p.m. Central Michigan vs. No. 13 Florida ESPN+ Sat, June 4 1 p.m. Game 3 TBD 7 p.m. Game 4 TBD Sun, June 5 1 p.m. Game 5 TBD 7 p.m. Game 6 TBD Mon, June 6 1 p.m. Game 7 – If Necessary TBD

Auburn Regional Top Seed: Auburn Commentators: Tom Hart, Kyle Peterson Date Time (ET) Game Network Fri, June 3 Noon Florida State vs. UCLA ESPN2 7 p.m. Southeastern Louisiana vs. No. 14 Auburn ESPN+ Sat, June 4 1 p.m. Game 3 TBD 7 p.m. Game 4 TBD Sun, June 5 2 p.m. Game 5 TBD 7 p.m. Game 6 TBD Mon, June 6 7 p.m. Game 7 – If Necessary TBD

College Park Regional Top Seed: Maryland Commentators: Jon Meterparel, Danan Hughes Date Time (ET) Game Network Fri, June 3 1 p.m. Uconn vs. Wake Forest ESPNU 7 p.m. LIU vs. No. 15 Maryland ESPN+ Sat, June 4 1 p.m. Game 3 TBD 7 p.m. Game 4 TBD Sun, June 5 1 p.m. Game 5 TBD 7 p.m. Game 6 TBD Mon, June 6 7 p.m. Game 7 – If Necessary TBD

Statesboro Regional Top Seed: Georgia Southern Commentators: Mike Morgan, Gaby Sanchez Date Time (ET) Game Network Fri, June 3 2 p.m. Texas Tech vs. Notre Dame ACC Network 7 p.m. UNC Greensboro vs. No. 16 Georgia Southern ESPN+ Sat, June 4 1 p.m. Game 3 TBD 7 p.m. Game 4 TBD Sun, June 5 2 p.m. Game 5 TBD 7 p.m. Game 6 TBD Mon, June 6 6 p.m. Game 7 – If Necessary TBD

All scheduling updates throughout the NCAA Baseball Tournament can be found here.

