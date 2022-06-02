The Road to Omaha Starts Here: NCAA Baseball Regionals Action Begin Friday Across ESPN Networks

Julie McKay

  • Every pitch of the NCAA Div. 1 Baseball Tournament available on ESPN Networks
  • Squeeze Play will provide extensive surrounding coverage of every regional game

College baseball post-season action gets into full swing with the NCAA Baseball Regionals Presented by Capital One beginning on Friday, June 3. Games from all 16 regional sites will be available across ESPN networks including ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, SEC Network, ACC Network, Longhorn Network and ESPN+. All games will be available to stream live on the ESPN App with exclusive, whip-around coverage on ESPN Squeeze Play.

ESPN networks will combine to carry as many as 153 total matchups from the championship, including this weekend’s Regionals (June 3-5/6), Super Regionals (June 10-12/13) and the Men’s College World Series (June 17-27).

All the Action on ESPN+
Every game of regional play will be showcased on Squeeze Play Presented by Capital One with extensive surrounding coverage of all the post-season action. Available on ESPN+ throughout Regional play, Squeeze Play will also have simulcast windows on linear broadcasts throughout the weekend. Squeeze Play is home for around-the-clock multi-game coverage, weather updates, scores, highlights and more through the College Baseball Regionals. The platform will feature up to four live games simultaneously throughout the weekend.

Fans can sign up to ESPN+ for just $6.99 a month (or $69.99 per year) at ESPN.com, ESPNplus.com or on the ESPN App (mobile and connected devices). It is also available as part of The Disney Bundle that gives subscribers access to Disney+, ESPN+ and Hulu for $13.99/month (Hulu w/ads) or $19.99/month (Hulu w/o ads). Subscribers to Hulu + Live TV also receive ESPN+ at no additional cost.

By the Numbers
The full 64-team field was announced live on the NCAA Baseball Selection Special Presented by Capital One on ESPN2 on Monday. Each regional field features four teams, playing in a double-elimination format to advance to Super Regionals (June 10-12).

The Tennessee Volunteers were named the overall No. 1 seed for their 12th NCAA Tournament showing and third straight post-season appearance. Second-seeded Stanford is joined by No. 3 Oregon State, No. 4 Virginia Tech, No. 5 Texas A&M, No. 6 Miami (Florida), No. 7 Oklahoma State, No. 8 East Carolina, No. 9 Texas, No. 10 North Carolina, No. 11 Southern Mississippi, No. 12 Louisville, No. 13 Florida, No. 14 Auburn, No. 15 Maryland and No. 16 Georgia Southern.

  • The ACC and SEC lead the way with the most schools to receive bids with nine apiece, followed by the Big 12 and Pac-12 with five each and the Sun Belt with four schools joining Tournament play. The ASUN, Big Ten, Conference USA, Missouri Valley, West Coast and Western Athletic all have two teams in the field.
  • Regional play is headed to Statesboro, Ga. (Georgia Southern) and College Park, Md. (Maryland) for the first time in NCAA history and Blacksburg, Va. (Virginia Tech) for the second time.
  • Two schools – Coppin State and Hofstra – join the field for their first NCAA Tournament showing.
  • Texas joins the field for a record 61st NCAA Tournament appearance while hosting the Austin regional for the 29th time, second most of any team ever. 

Additional Studio Coverage on SEC Network and ACC Network

SEC Network
SEC Network’s signature news and information show, SEC Now, will feature comprehensive studio coverage of the nine SEC baseball squads participating in regionals action throughout the weekend. Host Alyssa Lang and softball analyst Kayla Braud will provide insight and commentary for both the NCAA baseball regionals and the Women’s College World Series from the SEC Now set in Oklahoma City, with additional studio support from Dari Nowkhah, Peter Burns and David Dellucci in Charlotte.

ACC Network
ACC Network will have coverage of the ACC’s nine teams playing in this weekend’s regionals during its flagship news and information show, All ACC. Host Dalen Cuff will be joined by analyst Danny Graves for a full recap and breakdown each evening following the action. Additionally, Packer and Durham, ACCN’s weekday morning show from 7-10 a.m., hosted by Mark Packer and Wes Durham, will also provide reaction and interviews with winning head coaches and student-athletes throughout the ACC’s run in the tournament.

2022 NCAA Division I Baseball Regionals
Networks and times are subject to change 

Knoxville Regional
Top Seed: Tennessee
Commentators: Mike Monaco, Ben McDonald
Date Time (ET) Game Network
Fri, June 3 Noon Campbell vs. Georgia Tech ESPN+
6 p.m. Alabama State vs. No. 1 Tennessee SEC Network
Sat, June 4 Noon Game 3 TBD
7 p.m. Game 4 TBD
Sun, June 5 2 p.m. Game 5 TBD
7 p.m. Game 6 TBD
Mon, June 6 1 p.m. Game 7 – If Necessary TBD
Stanford Regional
Top Seed: Stanford
Commentators: Roxy Bernstein, Xavier Scruggs
Date Time (ET) Game Network
Fri, June 3 4 p.m. Binghamton vs. No. 2 Stanford ESPN+
9 p.m. UC Santa Barbara vs. Texas State ESPN+
Sat, June 4 4 p.m. Game 3 TBD
10 p.m. Game 4 TBD
Sun, June 5 4 p.m. Game 5 TBD
9 p.m. Game 6 TBD
Mon, June 6 10 p.m. Game 7 – If Necessary TBD
Corvallis Regional
Top Seed: Oregon State
Commentators: John Schriffen, Kevin Stocker
Date Time (ET) Game Network
Fri, June 3 4 p.m. San Diego vs. Vanderbilt ESPNU
10 p.m. New Mexico State vs. No. 3 Oregon State ESPNU
Sat, June 4 4 p.m. Game 3 TBD
10 p.m. Game 4 TBD
Sun, June 5 4 p.m. Game 5 TBD
9 p.m. Game 6 TBD
Mon, June 6 4 p.m. Game 7 – If Necessary TBD
Blacksburg Regional
Top Seed: Virginia Tech
Commentators: Dani Wexelman, Lance Cormier
Date Time (ET) Game Network
Fri, June 3 1 p.m. Columbia vs. Gonzaga ESPN+
7 p.m. Wright State vs. No. 4 Virginia Tech ACC Network
Sat, June 4 1 p.m. Game 3 TBD
7 p.m. Game 4 TBD
Sun, June 5 1 p.m. Game 5 TBD
7 p.m. Game 6 TBD
Mon, June 6 7 p.m. Game 7 – If Necessary TBD
College Station Regional
Top Seed: Texas A&M
Commentators: Dave Neal, Todd Walker
Date Time (ET) Game Network
Fri, June 3 2 p.m. Oral Roberts vs. No. 5 Texas A&M ESPN+
8 p.m. Louisiana vs. TCU ESPN+
Sat, June 4 1 p.m. Game 3 TBD
7 p.m. Game 4 TBD
Sun, June 5 2 p.m. Game 5 TBD
8 p.m. Game 6 TBD
Mon, June 6 7 p.m. Game 7 – If Necessary TBD
Coral Gables Regional
Top Seed: Miami (Fla.)
Commentators: Roy Philpot, Jon Jay
Date Time (ET) Game Network
Fri, June 3 10 a.m. Canisius vs. No. 6 Miami (Fla.) ESPN+
1:55 p.m. Ole Miss vs. Arizona ESPN+
Sat, June 4 Noon Game 3 TBD
7 p.m. Game 4 TBD
Sun, June 5 Noon Game 5 TBD
7 p.m. Game 6 TBD
Mon, June 6 7 p.m. Game 7 – If Necessary TBD
Stillwater Regional
Top Seed: Oklahoma State
Commentators: Lowell Galindo, Troy Eklund
Date Time (ET) Game Network
Fri, June 3 1 p.m. Grand Canyon vs. Arkansas SEC Network
7 p.m. Missouri State vs. No. 7 Oklahoma State ESPN+
Sat, June 4 1 p.m. Game 3 TBD
7 p.m. Game 4 TBD
Sun, June 5 1 p.m. Game 5 TBD
7 p.m. Game 6 TBD
Mon, June 6 7 p.m. Game 7 – If Necessary TBD
Greenville Regional
Top Seed: East Carolina
Commentators: Clay Matvick, Gregg Olson
Date Time (ET) Game Network
Fri, June 3 1 p.m. Coppin State vs. No. 8 East Carolina ESPN+
6 p.m. Coastal Carolina vs. Virginia ESPN+
Sat, June 4 Noon Game 3 TBD
7 p.m. Game 4 TBD
Sun, June 5 1 p.m. Game 5 TBD
6 p.m. Game 6 TBD
Mon, June 6 1 p.m. Game 7 – If Necessary TBD
Austin Regional
Top Seed: Texas
Commentators: Mark Neely, Greg Swindell
Date Time (ET) Game Network
Fri, June 3 2 p.m. Air Force vs. No. 9 Texas Longhorn Network
7:30 p.m. DBU vs. Louisiana Tech ESPN+
Sat, June 4 1 p.m. Game 3 TBD
7 p.m. Game 4 TBD
Sun, June 5 2 p.m. Game 5 TBD
8 p.m. Game 6 TBD
Mon, June 6 3 p.m. Game 7 – If Necessary TBD
Chapel Hill Regional
Top Seed: North Carolina
Commentators: Eric Rothman, Jay Walker
Date Time (ET) Game Network
Fri, June 3 2 p.m. Hofstra vs. No. 10 North Carolina ESPN+
7 p.m. VCU vs. Georgia ESPN+
Sat, June 4 1 p.m. Game 3 TBD
7 p.m. Game 4 TBD
Sun, June 5 1 p.m. Game 5 TBD
6 p.m. Game 6 TBD
Mon, June 6 6 p.m. Game 7 – If Necessary TBD
Hattiesburg Regional
Top Seed: Southern Miss
Commentators: Sam Ravech, Nick Belmonte
Date Time (ET) Game Network
Fri, June 3 2 p.m. Army vs. No. 11 Southern Miss ESPN+
7 p.m. Kennesaw State vs. LSU ESPN+
Sat, June 4 1 p.m. Game 3 TBD
7 p.m. Game 4 TBD
Sun, June 5 2 p.m. Game 5 TBD
7 p.m. Game 6 TBD
Mon, June 6 4 p.m. Game 7 – If Necessary TBD
Louisville Regional
Top Seed: Louisville
Commentators: Mike Couzens, Roddy Jones
Date Time (ET) Game Network
Fri, June 3 2 p.m. Southeast Missouri State vs. No. 12 Louisville ESPN+
7 p.m. Michigan vs. Oregon ESPNU
Sat, June 4 Noon Game 3 TBD
4 p.m. Game 4 TBD
Sun, June 5 Noon Game 5 TBD
4 p.m. Game 6 TBD
Mon, June 6 6 p.m. Game 7 – If Necessary TBD
Gainesville Regional
Top Seed: Florida
Commentators: Steve Lenox, David Dellucci
Date Time (ET) Game Network
Fri, June 3 1 p.m. Liberty vs. Oklahoma ESPN+
6:30 p.m. Central Michigan vs. No. 13 Florida ESPN+
Sat, June 4 1 p.m. Game 3 TBD
7 p.m. Game 4 TBD
Sun, June 5 1 p.m. Game 5 TBD
7 p.m. Game 6 TBD
Mon, June 6 1 p.m. Game 7 – If Necessary TBD
Auburn Regional
Top Seed: Auburn
Commentators: Tom Hart, Kyle Peterson
Date Time (ET) Game Network
Fri, June 3 Noon Florida State vs. UCLA ESPN2
7 p.m. Southeastern Louisiana vs. No. 14 Auburn ESPN+
Sat, June 4 1 p.m. Game 3 TBD
7 p.m. Game 4 TBD
Sun, June 5 2 p.m. Game 5 TBD
7 p.m. Game 6 TBD
Mon, June 6 7 p.m. Game 7 – If Necessary TBD
College Park Regional
Top Seed: Maryland
Commentators: Jon Meterparel, Danan Hughes
Date Time (ET) Game Network
Fri, June 3 1 p.m. Uconn vs. Wake Forest ESPNU
7 p.m. LIU vs. No. 15 Maryland ESPN+
Sat, June 4 1 p.m. Game 3 TBD
7 p.m. Game 4 TBD
Sun, June 5 1 p.m. Game 5 TBD
7 p.m. Game 6 TBD
Mon, June 6 7 p.m. Game 7 – If Necessary TBD
Statesboro Regional
Top Seed: Georgia Southern
Commentators: Mike Morgan, Gaby Sanchez
Date Time (ET) Game Network
Fri, June 3 2 p.m. Texas Tech vs. Notre Dame ACC Network
7 p.m. UNC Greensboro vs. No. 16 Georgia Southern ESPN+
Sat, June 4 1 p.m. Game 3 TBD
7 p.m. Game 4 TBD
Sun, June 5 2 p.m. Game 5 TBD
7 p.m. Game 6 TBD
Mon, June 6 6 p.m. Game 7 – If Necessary TBD

All scheduling updates throughout the NCAA Baseball Tournament can be found here.

-30-

Media Contact:
Julie McKay, ESPN Communications [email protected], @McKay_Julie

 

Julie McKay

Julie McKay

I joined ESPN in 2022 as a member of the communications department working on college sports. My passion for college sports came at an early age in a divided household (Big Ten Conference-divided, that is) and followed that to the University of Wisconsin-Madison (sorry, Dad). Four years in the Athletic Communications Department, along with internships with the Big Ten Conference, Big Ten Network and NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament, cemented my career path. After spending some time in sports media PR in San Francisco, I’ve spent five-plus years focused in golf, with stints at the American Junior Golf Association, Augusta National and Buffalo Agency, working with the USGA, Youth on Course and Destination Kohler, among others. Despite being a proud Wisconsin native, I’ll forever betray my home state as a lifelong Chicago sports fan. My dog Rizzo knows there’s always next year and wishes his namesake would return home to the North Side.
