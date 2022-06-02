The Road to Omaha Starts Here: NCAA Baseball Regionals Action Begin Friday Across ESPN Networks
- Every pitch of the NCAA Div. 1 Baseball Tournament available on ESPN Networks
- Squeeze Play will provide extensive surrounding coverage of every regional game
College baseball post-season action gets into full swing with the NCAA Baseball Regionals Presented by Capital One beginning on Friday, June 3. Games from all 16 regional sites will be available across ESPN networks including ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, SEC Network, ACC Network, Longhorn Network and ESPN+. All games will be available to stream live on the ESPN App with exclusive, whip-around coverage on ESPN Squeeze Play.
ESPN networks will combine to carry as many as 153 total matchups from the championship, including this weekend’s Regionals (June 3-5/6), Super Regionals (June 10-12/13) and the Men’s College World Series (June 17-27).
All the Action on ESPN+
Every game of regional play will be showcased on Squeeze Play Presented by Capital One with extensive surrounding coverage of all the post-season action. Available on ESPN+ throughout Regional play, Squeeze Play will also have simulcast windows on linear broadcasts throughout the weekend. Squeeze Play is home for around-the-clock multi-game coverage, weather updates, scores, highlights and more through the College Baseball Regionals. The platform will feature up to four live games simultaneously throughout the weekend.
Fans can sign up to ESPN+ for just $6.99 a month (or $69.99 per year) at ESPN.com, ESPNplus.com or on the ESPN App (mobile and connected devices). It is also available as part of The Disney Bundle that gives subscribers access to Disney+, ESPN+ and Hulu for $13.99/month (Hulu w/ads) or $19.99/month (Hulu w/o ads). Subscribers to Hulu + Live TV also receive ESPN+ at no additional cost.
By the Numbers
The full 64-team field was announced live on the NCAA Baseball Selection Special Presented by Capital One on ESPN2 on Monday. Each regional field features four teams, playing in a double-elimination format to advance to Super Regionals (June 10-12).
The Tennessee Volunteers were named the overall No. 1 seed for their 12th NCAA Tournament showing and third straight post-season appearance. Second-seeded Stanford is joined by No. 3 Oregon State, No. 4 Virginia Tech, No. 5 Texas A&M, No. 6 Miami (Florida), No. 7 Oklahoma State, No. 8 East Carolina, No. 9 Texas, No. 10 North Carolina, No. 11 Southern Mississippi, No. 12 Louisville, No. 13 Florida, No. 14 Auburn, No. 15 Maryland and No. 16 Georgia Southern.
- The ACC and SEC lead the way with the most schools to receive bids with nine apiece, followed by the Big 12 and Pac-12 with five each and the Sun Belt with four schools joining Tournament play. The ASUN, Big Ten, Conference USA, Missouri Valley, West Coast and Western Athletic all have two teams in the field.
- Regional play is headed to Statesboro, Ga. (Georgia Southern) and College Park, Md. (Maryland) for the first time in NCAA history and Blacksburg, Va. (Virginia Tech) for the second time.
- Two schools – Coppin State and Hofstra – join the field for their first NCAA Tournament showing.
- Texas joins the field for a record 61st NCAA Tournament appearance while hosting the Austin regional for the 29th time, second most of any team ever.
Additional Studio Coverage on SEC Network and ACC Network
SEC Network
SEC Network’s signature news and information show, SEC Now, will feature comprehensive studio coverage of the nine SEC baseball squads participating in regionals action throughout the weekend. Host Alyssa Lang and softball analyst Kayla Braud will provide insight and commentary for both the NCAA baseball regionals and the Women’s College World Series from the SEC Now set in Oklahoma City, with additional studio support from Dari Nowkhah, Peter Burns and David Dellucci in Charlotte.
ACC Network
ACC Network will have coverage of the ACC’s nine teams playing in this weekend’s regionals during its flagship news and information show, All ACC. Host Dalen Cuff will be joined by analyst Danny Graves for a full recap and breakdown each evening following the action. Additionally, Packer and Durham, ACCN’s weekday morning show from 7-10 a.m., hosted by Mark Packer and Wes Durham, will also provide reaction and interviews with winning head coaches and student-athletes throughout the ACC’s run in the tournament.
2022 NCAA Division I Baseball Regionals
Networks and times are subject to change
|Knoxville Regional
|Top Seed: Tennessee
|Commentators: Mike Monaco, Ben McDonald
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game
|Network
|Fri, June 3
|Noon
|Campbell vs. Georgia Tech
|ESPN+
|6 p.m.
|Alabama State vs. No. 1 Tennessee
|SEC Network
|Sat, June 4
|Noon
|Game 3
|TBD
|7 p.m.
|Game 4
|TBD
|Sun, June 5
|2 p.m.
|Game 5
|TBD
|7 p.m.
|Game 6
|TBD
|Mon, June 6
|1 p.m.
|Game 7 – If Necessary
|TBD
|Stanford Regional
|Top Seed: Stanford
|Commentators: Roxy Bernstein, Xavier Scruggs
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game
|Network
|Fri, June 3
|4 p.m.
|Binghamton vs. No. 2 Stanford
|ESPN+
|9 p.m.
|UC Santa Barbara vs. Texas State
|ESPN+
|Sat, June 4
|4 p.m.
|Game 3
|TBD
|10 p.m.
|Game 4
|TBD
|Sun, June 5
|4 p.m.
|Game 5
|TBD
|9 p.m.
|Game 6
|TBD
|Mon, June 6
|10 p.m.
|Game 7 – If Necessary
|TBD
|Corvallis Regional
|Top Seed: Oregon State
|Commentators: John Schriffen, Kevin Stocker
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game
|Network
|Fri, June 3
|4 p.m.
|San Diego vs. Vanderbilt
|ESPNU
|10 p.m.
|New Mexico State vs. No. 3 Oregon State
|ESPNU
|Sat, June 4
|4 p.m.
|Game 3
|TBD
|10 p.m.
|Game 4
|TBD
|Sun, June 5
|4 p.m.
|Game 5
|TBD
|9 p.m.
|Game 6
|TBD
|Mon, June 6
|4 p.m.
|Game 7 – If Necessary
|TBD
|Blacksburg Regional
|Top Seed: Virginia Tech
|Commentators: Dani Wexelman, Lance Cormier
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game
|Network
|Fri, June 3
|1 p.m.
|Columbia vs. Gonzaga
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|Wright State vs. No. 4 Virginia Tech
|ACC Network
|Sat, June 4
|1 p.m.
|Game 3
|TBD
|7 p.m.
|Game 4
|TBD
|Sun, June 5
|1 p.m.
|Game 5
|TBD
|7 p.m.
|Game 6
|TBD
|Mon, June 6
|7 p.m.
|Game 7 – If Necessary
|TBD
|College Station Regional
|Top Seed: Texas A&M
|Commentators: Dave Neal, Todd Walker
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game
|Network
|Fri, June 3
|2 p.m.
|Oral Roberts vs. No. 5 Texas A&M
|ESPN+
|8 p.m.
|Louisiana vs. TCU
|ESPN+
|Sat, June 4
|1 p.m.
|Game 3
|TBD
|7 p.m.
|Game 4
|TBD
|Sun, June 5
|2 p.m.
|Game 5
|TBD
|8 p.m.
|Game 6
|TBD
|Mon, June 6
|7 p.m.
|Game 7 – If Necessary
|TBD
|Coral Gables Regional
|Top Seed: Miami (Fla.)
|Commentators: Roy Philpot, Jon Jay
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game
|Network
|Fri, June 3
|10 a.m.
|Canisius vs. No. 6 Miami (Fla.)
|ESPN+
|1:55 p.m.
|Ole Miss vs. Arizona
|ESPN+
|Sat, June 4
|Noon
|Game 3
|TBD
|7 p.m.
|Game 4
|TBD
|Sun, June 5
|Noon
|Game 5
|TBD
|7 p.m.
|Game 6
|TBD
|Mon, June 6
|7 p.m.
|Game 7 – If Necessary
|TBD
|Stillwater Regional
|Top Seed: Oklahoma State
|Commentators: Lowell Galindo, Troy Eklund
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game
|Network
|Fri, June 3
|1 p.m.
|Grand Canyon vs. Arkansas
|SEC Network
|7 p.m.
|Missouri State vs. No. 7 Oklahoma State
|ESPN+
|Sat, June 4
|1 p.m.
|Game 3
|TBD
|7 p.m.
|Game 4
|TBD
|Sun, June 5
|1 p.m.
|Game 5
|TBD
|7 p.m.
|Game 6
|TBD
|Mon, June 6
|7 p.m.
|Game 7 – If Necessary
|TBD
|Greenville Regional
|Top Seed: East Carolina
|Commentators: Clay Matvick, Gregg Olson
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game
|Network
|Fri, June 3
|1 p.m.
|Coppin State vs. No. 8 East Carolina
|ESPN+
|6 p.m.
|Coastal Carolina vs. Virginia
|ESPN+
|Sat, June 4
|Noon
|Game 3
|TBD
|7 p.m.
|Game 4
|TBD
|Sun, June 5
|1 p.m.
|Game 5
|TBD
|6 p.m.
|Game 6
|TBD
|Mon, June 6
|1 p.m.
|Game 7 – If Necessary
|TBD
|Austin Regional
|Top Seed: Texas
|Commentators: Mark Neely, Greg Swindell
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game
|Network
|Fri, June 3
|2 p.m.
|Air Force vs. No. 9 Texas
|Longhorn Network
|7:30 p.m.
|DBU vs. Louisiana Tech
|ESPN+
|Sat, June 4
|1 p.m.
|Game 3
|TBD
|7 p.m.
|Game 4
|TBD
|Sun, June 5
|2 p.m.
|Game 5
|TBD
|8 p.m.
|Game 6
|TBD
|Mon, June 6
|3 p.m.
|Game 7 – If Necessary
|TBD
|Chapel Hill Regional
|Top Seed: North Carolina
|Commentators: Eric Rothman, Jay Walker
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game
|Network
|Fri, June 3
|2 p.m.
|Hofstra vs. No. 10 North Carolina
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|VCU vs. Georgia
|ESPN+
|Sat, June 4
|1 p.m.
|Game 3
|TBD
|7 p.m.
|Game 4
|TBD
|Sun, June 5
|1 p.m.
|Game 5
|TBD
|6 p.m.
|Game 6
|TBD
|Mon, June 6
|6 p.m.
|Game 7 – If Necessary
|TBD
|Hattiesburg Regional
|Top Seed: Southern Miss
|Commentators: Sam Ravech, Nick Belmonte
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game
|Network
|Fri, June 3
|2 p.m.
|Army vs. No. 11 Southern Miss
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|Kennesaw State vs. LSU
|ESPN+
|Sat, June 4
|1 p.m.
|Game 3
|TBD
|7 p.m.
|Game 4
|TBD
|Sun, June 5
|2 p.m.
|Game 5
|TBD
|7 p.m.
|Game 6
|TBD
|Mon, June 6
|4 p.m.
|Game 7 – If Necessary
|TBD
|Louisville Regional
|Top Seed: Louisville
|Commentators: Mike Couzens, Roddy Jones
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game
|Network
|Fri, June 3
|2 p.m.
|Southeast Missouri State vs. No. 12 Louisville
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|Michigan vs. Oregon
|ESPNU
|Sat, June 4
|Noon
|Game 3
|TBD
|4 p.m.
|Game 4
|TBD
|Sun, June 5
|Noon
|Game 5
|TBD
|4 p.m.
|Game 6
|TBD
|Mon, June 6
|6 p.m.
|Game 7 – If Necessary
|TBD
|Gainesville Regional
|Top Seed: Florida
|Commentators: Steve Lenox, David Dellucci
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game
|Network
|Fri, June 3
|1 p.m.
|Liberty vs. Oklahoma
|ESPN+
|6:30 p.m.
|Central Michigan vs. No. 13 Florida
|ESPN+
|Sat, June 4
|1 p.m.
|Game 3
|TBD
|7 p.m.
|Game 4
|TBD
|Sun, June 5
|1 p.m.
|Game 5
|TBD
|7 p.m.
|Game 6
|TBD
|Mon, June 6
|1 p.m.
|Game 7 – If Necessary
|TBD
|Auburn Regional
|Top Seed: Auburn
|Commentators: Tom Hart, Kyle Peterson
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game
|Network
|Fri, June 3
|Noon
|Florida State vs. UCLA
|ESPN2
|7 p.m.
|Southeastern Louisiana vs. No. 14 Auburn
|ESPN+
|Sat, June 4
|1 p.m.
|Game 3
|TBD
|7 p.m.
|Game 4
|TBD
|Sun, June 5
|2 p.m.
|Game 5
|TBD
|7 p.m.
|Game 6
|TBD
|Mon, June 6
|7 p.m.
|Game 7 – If Necessary
|TBD
|College Park Regional
|Top Seed: Maryland
|Commentators: Jon Meterparel, Danan Hughes
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game
|Network
|Fri, June 3
|1 p.m.
|Uconn vs. Wake Forest
|ESPNU
|7 p.m.
|LIU vs. No. 15 Maryland
|ESPN+
|Sat, June 4
|1 p.m.
|Game 3
|TBD
|7 p.m.
|Game 4
|TBD
|Sun, June 5
|1 p.m.
|Game 5
|TBD
|7 p.m.
|Game 6
|TBD
|Mon, June 6
|7 p.m.
|Game 7 – If Necessary
|TBD
|Statesboro Regional
|Top Seed: Georgia Southern
|Commentators: Mike Morgan, Gaby Sanchez
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game
|Network
|Fri, June 3
|2 p.m.
|Texas Tech vs. Notre Dame
|ACC Network
|7 p.m.
|UNC Greensboro vs. No. 16 Georgia Southern
|ESPN+
|Sat, June 4
|1 p.m.
|Game 3
|TBD
|7 p.m.
|Game 4
|TBD
|Sun, June 5
|2 p.m.
|Game 5
|TBD
|7 p.m.
|Game 6
|TBD
|Mon, June 6
|6 p.m.
|Game 7 – If Necessary
|TBD
All scheduling updates throughout the NCAA Baseball Tournament can be found here.
