College GameDay Built by The Home Depot Returns for the 2022 Season with a ‘Pitt’ Stop at ‘Backyard Brawl’ Ahead of Week 1

ESPN’s College GameDay Built by The Home Depot returns for the 2022 college football season with a special stop in Pittsburgh ahead of the week one Saturday opener in Columbus, Ohio. Hosted by Rece Davis and joined by analysts Lee Corso, Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard and David Pollack, the premier pregame show will present an exclusive one-hour edition at 6 p.m. ET on Thursday, Sept. 1, ahead of the Pitt and West Virginia match up.

The show will be making its third visit to Pitt and the special Thursday episode marks the 422nd road show. The College GameDay crew will be live from inside Acrisure Stadium ahead of the “Backyard Brawl” rivalry game (7 p.m. ET on ESPN), and will rejoin the telecast during halftime of the game.

Following Thursday’s game, College GameDay will hit the road for week one in Columbus, ahead of the highly anticipated matchup between Ohio State and Notre Dame on Saturday, Sept. 3. The three-hour pregame show will be making its 21st appearance at Ohio State and will air from 9 a.m. – noon on ESPN and simulcast on ESPNU.

-30-

Media Contact:

Julie McKay, ESPN Communications – [email protected], @McKay_Julie