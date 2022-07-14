ESPN Announces Schedule and Commentators for TBT 2022, Tipping Off July 16

All 63 games to air on ESPN networks; 27 on ESPN, ESPN2 or ESPNU

Regional events tip off July 16-17 in Omaha, Neb., and Harlem, N.Y.

First-ever TBT game to be played at an outdoor venue in Rucker Park, July 16 at noon ET on ESPN2

ESPN college basketball analysts Jordan Cornette, Fran Fraschilla, Seth Greenberg, Robbie Hummel and King McClure lead TBT 2022 commentator teams

One million dollar winner-take all championship airs August 2, in primetime on ESPN

ESPN tips off its ninth year of coverage of The Basketball Tournament (TBT) – the single-elimination tournament featuring top professional, college alumni and international basketball players competing for a winner-take-all one million dollar prize – on Saturday, July 16. All 63 games of the tournament, featuring the Elam Ending, will air on either ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU or ESPN3, with 27 games on ESPN, ESPN2 or ESPNU.

Sixty-four (64) teams will be split into eight Regionals to be played over two weekends in July. Regional locations include Omaha, Neb. (Sokol Arena), Harlem, N.Y. (Rucker Park), Cincinnati, Ohio (Cintas Center), Albuquerque, N.M. (The Pit), Wichita, Kan. (Koch Arena), Syracuse, N.Y. (SRC Arena), Charleston, W.Va. (Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center) and Dayton, Ohio (UD Arena).

A team from each Regional will advance to Championship Week July 27 – Aug. 2, where the event will culminate with the winner-take-all game for $1 million. The four quarterfinal games will be played July 27-29 on either ESPN, ESPN2 or ESPNU. The semifinals are set for Saturday, July 30, at 4 and 6 p.m. ET, while the championship game will be played on Tuesday, Aug. 2, at 8 p.m. The semifinals and championship games will air on ESPN.

TBT’s 33-Point Contest™ featuring contestants squaring off in single-elimination bracket format, to see who can hit 11 3-pointers first, totaling 33 points returns for a second year. The event will air on ESPN2 at 9 p.m. on Thursday, July 28.

In addition to game telecasts on ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU and ESPN3, TBT games will be available live and on-demand in more than 187 countries throughout Africa, Asia, Canada, Europe, Latin America, Oceania and the Caribbean. Fans around the world can stream these games via the ESPN App and ESPN Player.

TBT 2022 will feature 71 players with NBA experience, 29 college alumni teams and international professionals playing in top leagues across the world.

ESPN college basketball analysts Jordan Cornette, Fran Fraschilla, Seth Greenberg, Robbie Hummel and King McClure headline the commentator teams for the event. Angel Gray and Ashley ShahArhmadi will serve as the sideline reporters throughout the tournament.

TBT Regionals and Championship Week Locations

Creighton Regional (Sokol Arena; Omaha, Neb.) – July 16-19

Rucker Park Regional (Rucker Park; Marius Court, Harlem, N.Y.) – July 16-20

Xavier Regional (Cintas Center; Cincinnati, Ohio) – July 18-21

Albuquerque Regional (The Pit; Albuquerque, N.M.) – July 18-21

Wichita Regional (Koch Arena; Wichita, Kan.) – July 22-25

Syracuse Regional (SRC Arena; Syracuse, N.Y.) – July 22-25

West Virginia Regional (Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center; Charleston, W.Va.) – July 24-27

Dayton Regional (UD Arena; Dayton, Ohio) – July 24-27

Championship Week (UD Arena; Dayton, Ohio) – July 28-August 2

For more information, including the complete 64-team bracket, visit www.thetournament.com.

Creighton Regional

Sokol Arena; Saturday, July 16 – Tuesday, July 19

Date Time (ET) Matchup Network Sat, July 16 Noon Game 1: 1 Gutter Cats vs 8 The Cru Brock Bowling, King McClure ESPN3 2 p.m. Game 2: 2 Arkansas vs 7 Da Guys STL Brock Bowling, King McClure ESPN3 6 p.m. Game 3: 4 Always Us vs 5 Jackson Chris Voster, Seth Greenberg, Ashley ShahArhmadi ESPN3 8 p.m. Game 4: 3 Blue Crew vs 6 Team Overtime Chris Voster, Seth Greenberg, Ashley ShahArhmadi ESPN2 Sun, July 17 6 p.m. Game 5: Game 1 Winner vs Game 3 Winner Chris Voster, Seth Greenberg, Ashley ShahArhmadi ESPN3 8 p.m. Game 6: 8 Game 2 Winner vs Game 4 Winner Chris Voster, Seth Greenberg, Ashley ShahArhmadi ESPN3 Tue, July 19 7 p.m. Game 7: Game 5 Winner vs Game 6 Winner Chris Voster, Seth Greenberg, Ashley ShahArhmadi ESPN2

Rucker Park Regional

Marius Court; Saturday, July 16 – Wednesday, July 20

Date Time (ET) Matchup Network Sat, July 16 Noon Game 1: 2 Austism Army vs 7 Peacock Nation Brian Custer, Fran Fraschilla, Angel Gray ESPN2 2 p.m. Game 2: 3 Ex-Pats vs 6 Big 5 Brian Custer, Fran Fraschilla ESPN3 6 p.m. Game 3: 1 YGC vs 8 Hoopville Bob Rathbun, Jordan Cornette ESPN2 8 p.m. Game 4: 4 HBCUnited vs 5 Skip To My Lou Bob Rathbun, Jordan Cornette ESPN3 Sun, July 17 6 p.m. Game 5: Game 1 vs Game 2 Brian Custer, Fran Fraschilla, Angel Gray ESPN3 8 p.m. Game 6: Game 3 vs Game 4 Brian Custer, Fran Fraschilla, Angel Gray ESPNU Wed, July 20 8 p.m. Game 7: Game 5 vs Game 6 Brian Custer, Fran Fraschilla, Angel Gray ESPN

Xavier Regional

Cintas Center; Monday, July 18 – Thursday, July 21

Date Time (ET) Matchup Network Mon, July 18 1 p.m. Game 1: 1 Florida TNT vs 8 Team Aboutbillions Eric Duick, Errick McCollum ESPN3 3 p.m. Game 2: 4 Nasty Nati vs 5 Ft. Wayne Champs Eric Duick, Errick McCollum ESPN3 6 p.m. Game 3: 2 Sideline Cancer vs 7 Defeat Diabetes Eric Collins, Robbie Hummel ESPN3 8 p.m. Game 4: 3 Zip Em Up vs 6 Sweet Home Alabama Eric Collins, Robbie Hummel ESPNU Wed, July 20 6 p.m. Game 5: Game 1 vs Game 2 Eric Collins, Dan Dakich ESPN3 8 p.m. Game 6: Game 3 vs Game 4 Eric Collins, Dan Dakich ESPN3 Thu, July 21 7 p.m. Game 7: Game 5 vs Game 6 Eric Collins, Dan Dakich ESPN3

Albuquerque Regional

The Pit; Monday, July 18 – Thursday, July 21

Date Time (ET) Matchup Network Mon, July 18 3 p.m. Game 1: 3 LA Cheaters vs 6 Rams Up Matt Martucci, Tim Scarbrough ESPN3 5 p.m. Game 2: 2 Challenge ALS vs 7 Once a Bronco Matt Martucci, Tim Scarbrough ESPN3 8 p.m. Game 3: 1 Heartfire vs 8 Competitive Choice Matt Martucci, Tim Scarbrough ESPN3 10 p.m. Game 4: 4 Enchantment vs 5 Panamaniacs Matt Martucci, Tim Scarbrough ESPNU Tue, July 19 7 p.m. Game 5: Game 1 vs Game 2 Matt Martucci, Tim Scarbrough ESPN3 9 p.m. Game 6: Game 3 vs Game 4 Matt Martucci, Tim Scarbrough ESPN2 Thu, July 21 9 p.m. Game 7: Game 5 vs Game 6 Matt Martucci, Tim Scarbrough ESPN3

Wichita Regional

Koch Arena; Friday, July 22 – Monday, July 25

Date Time (ET) Matchup Network Fri, July 22 2 p.m. Game 1: 2 Eberlein Drive vs 7 Bleed Green Brock Bowling, King McClure ESPN3 4 p.m. Game 2: 3 Purple & Black vs 6 Lone Star Legends Brock Bowling, King McClure ESPN3 7 p.m. Game 3: 4 Stillwater Stars vs 5 Air Raiders John Schriffen, Jordan Cornette ESPN3 9 p.m. Game 4: 1 Aftershocks vs 8 We Are D3 John Schriffen, Jordan Cornette ESPNU Sat, July 23 6 p.m. Game 5: Game 1 vs Game 2 John Schriffen, Jordan Cornette ESPN3 8 p.m. Game 6: Game 3 vs Game 4 John Schriffen, Jordan Cornette ESPN3 Mon, July 25 9 p.m. Game 7: Game 5 vs Game 6 John Schriffen, Jordan Cornette ESPN2

Syracuse Regional

SRC Arena; Friday, July 22 – Monday, July 25

Date Time (ET) Matchup Network Fri, July 22 Noon Game 1: 3 Friday Beers vs 6 Mental Toughness Chris Vosters, Seth Greenberg ESPN3 2 p.m. Game 2: 2 Blue Collar U vs 3 NG Saints Chris Vosters, Seth Greenberg ESPN3 5 p.m. Game 3: 4 The Nerd Team vs 5 Brown & White Chris Vosters, Seth Greenberg, Angel Gray ESPN3 7 p.m. Game 4: 1 Boeheim’s Army vs 8 India Rising Chris Vosters, Seth Greenberg, Angel Gray ESPN Sat, July 23 Noon Game 5: Game 1 vs Game 2 Chris Vosters, Seth Greenberg, Angel Gray ESPN 2 p.m. Game 6: Game 3 vs Game 4 Chris Vosters, Seth Greenberg, Angel Gray ESPN Mon, July 25 7 p.m. Game 7: Game 5 vs Game 6 Chris Vosters, Seth Greenberg, Angel Gray ESPN2

West Virginia Regional

Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center; Sunday, July 24 – Wednesday, July 27

Date Time (ET) Matchup Network Sun, July 24 Noon Game 1: 2 Bucketneers vs 7 Fully Loaded Eric Duick, Errick McCollum ESPN3 2 p.m. Game 2: 3 WoCo Showtime vs 6 War Ready Eric Duick, Errick McCollum ESPN3 5 p.m. Game 3: 4 Herd That vs 5 Founding Fathers Matt Martucci, Tim Scarbrough ESPN3 7 p.m. Game 4: 1 Best Virginia vs 8 Virginia Dream Matt Martucci, Tim Scarbrough ESPN2 Tue, July 26 6 p.m. Game 5: Game 1 vs Game 2 Matt Martucci, Tim Scarbrough ESPN3 8 p.m. Game 6: Game 3 vs Game 4 Matt Martucci, Tim Scarbrough ESPN3 Wed, July 27 7 p.m. Game 7: Game 5 vs Game 6 Matt Martucci, Tim Scarbrough ESPN3

Dayton Regional

UD Arena; Sunday, July 24 – Wednesday, July 27

Date Time (ET) Matchup Network Sun, July 24 1 p.m. Game 1: 1 TMT vs 8 Athletics Miami Eric Collins, Robbie Hummel, Ashley ShahArhmadi ESPN 3 p.m. Game 2: 3 Red Scare vs 6 Cititeam Eric Collins, Robbie Hummel ESPN3 7 p.m. Game 3: 4 Men of Mackey vs 5 Mid American Unity Eric Collins, Dan Dakich, Ashley ShahArhmadi ESPN3 9 p.m. Game 4: 2 Golden Eagles vs 7 Ohio 1804 Eric Collins, Dan Dakich ESPN3 Tue, July 26 7 p.m. Game 5: Game 1 vs Game 2 Eric Collins, Dan Dakich, Ashley ShahArhmadi ESPN2 9 p.m. Game 6: Game 3 vs Game 4 Eric Collins, Dan Dakich, Ashley ShahArhmadi ESPN2 Wed, July 27 8 p.m. Game 7: Game 5 vs Game 6 Eric Collins, Dan Dakich, Ashley ShahArhmadi ESPN3

Championship Week Quarterfinals

Wichita – Koch Arena; Wednesday, July 27

Date Time (ET) Matchup Network Wed, July 27 8 p.m. Quarterfinal 1: Wichita Region vs Omaha Regional Bob Rathbun, Jordan Cornette ESPNU

Championship Week Quarterfinals

University of Dayton Arena – Thursday, July 28 – Friday, July 29

Date Time (ET) Matchup Network Thu, July 28 7 p.m. Quarterfinal 2: Xavier vs Rucker Park Finalists Eric Collins, Fran Fraschilla, Angel Gray ESPN2 9 p.m. 33-Point Contest Eric Collins, Errick McCollum, Angel Gray ESPN2 Fri, July 29 7 p.m. Quarterfinal 3: Syracuse vs Albuquerque Regional Finalists Bob Rathbun, Fran Fraschilla, Angel Gray ESPN 9 p.m. Quarterfinal 4: Dayton vs Charleston Regional Finalists Bob Rathbun, Fran Fraschilla, Angel Gray ESPN

Championship Week Semifinals and Championship

University of Dayton Arena – Saturday, July 30 – Tuesday, Aug. 2

Sat, July 30 4 p.m. Semifinal 1 Bob Rathbun, Fran Fraschilla, Angel Gray ESPN 6 p.m. Semifinal 2 Bob Rathbun, Fran Fraschilla, Angel Gray ESPN Tue, Aug. 2 8 p.m. TBT Championship Game Bob Rathbun, Fran Fraschilla, Angel Gray ESPN

