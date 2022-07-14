ESPN Announces Schedule and Commentators for TBT 2022, Tipping Off July 16

TBT

ESPN Announces Schedule and Commentators for TBT 2022, Tipping Off July 16

Photo of Amy Ufnowski Amy Ufnowski 6 hours ago

 

  • All 63 games to air on ESPN networks; 27 on ESPN, ESPN2 or ESPNU
  • Regional events tip off July 16-17 in Omaha, Neb., and Harlem, N.Y.
  • First-ever TBT game to be played at an outdoor venue in Rucker Park, July 16 at noon ET on ESPN2
  • ESPN college basketball analysts Jordan Cornette, Fran Fraschilla, Seth Greenberg, Robbie Hummel and King McClure lead TBT 2022 commentator teams
  • One million dollar winner-take all championship airs August 2, in primetime on ESPN

ESPN tips off its ninth year of coverage of The Basketball Tournament (TBT) – the single-elimination tournament featuring top professional, college alumni and international basketball players competing for a winner-take-all one million dollar prize – on Saturday, July 16. All 63 games of the tournament, featuring the Elam Ending, will air on either ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU or ESPN3, with 27 games on ESPN, ESPN2 or ESPNU.

Sixty-four (64) teams will be split into eight Regionals to be played over two weekends in July. Regional locations include Omaha, Neb. (Sokol Arena), Harlem, N.Y. (Rucker Park), Cincinnati, Ohio (Cintas Center), Albuquerque, N.M. (The Pit), Wichita, Kan. (Koch Arena), Syracuse, N.Y. (SRC Arena), Charleston, W.Va. (Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center) and Dayton, Ohio (UD Arena).

A team from each Regional will advance to Championship Week July 27 – Aug. 2, where the event will culminate with the winner-take-all game for $1 million. The four quarterfinal games will be played July 27-29 on either ESPN, ESPN2 or ESPNU. The semifinals are set for Saturday, July 30, at 4 and 6 p.m. ET, while the championship game will be played on Tuesday, Aug. 2, at 8 p.m. The semifinals and championship games will air on ESPN.

TBT’s 33-Point Contest™ featuring contestants squaring off in single-elimination bracket format, to see who can hit 11 3-pointers first, totaling 33 points returns for a second year. The event will air on ESPN2 at 9 p.m. on Thursday, July 28.

In addition to game telecasts on ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU and ESPN3, TBT games will be available live and on-demand in more than 187 countries throughout Africa, Asia, Canada, Europe, Latin America, Oceania and the Caribbean. Fans around the world can stream these games via the ESPN App and ESPN Player.

TBT 2022 will feature 71 players with NBA experience, 29 college alumni teams and international professionals playing in top leagues across the world.

ESPN college basketball analysts Jordan Cornette, Fran Fraschilla, Seth Greenberg, Robbie Hummel and King McClure headline the commentator teams for the event. Angel Gray and Ashley ShahArhmadi will serve as the sideline reporters throughout the tournament.

TBT Regionals and Championship Week Locations

Creighton Regional (Sokol Arena; Omaha, Neb.) – July 16-19

Rucker Park Regional (Rucker Park; Marius Court, Harlem, N.Y.) – July 16-20

Xavier Regional (Cintas Center; Cincinnati, Ohio) – July 18-21

Albuquerque Regional (The Pit; Albuquerque, N.M.) – July 18-21

Wichita Regional (Koch Arena; Wichita, Kan.) – July 22-25

Syracuse Regional (SRC Arena; Syracuse, N.Y.) – July 22-25

West Virginia Regional (Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center; Charleston, W.Va.) – July 24-27

Dayton Regional (UD Arena; Dayton, Ohio) – July 24-27

Championship Week (UD Arena; Dayton, Ohio) – July 28-August 2

For more information, including the complete 64-team bracket, visit www.thetournament.com.

 

Creighton Regional

Sokol Arena; Saturday, July 16 – Tuesday, July 19

Date Time (ET) Matchup Network
Sat, July 16 Noon Game 1: 1 Gutter Cats vs 8 The Cru

Brock Bowling, King McClure

 ESPN3
  2 p.m. Game 2: 2 Arkansas vs 7 Da Guys STL

Brock Bowling, King McClure

 ESPN3
  6 p.m. Game 3: 4 Always Us vs 5 Jackson

Chris Voster, Seth Greenberg, Ashley ShahArhmadi

 ESPN3
  8 p.m. Game 4: 3 Blue Crew vs 6 Team Overtime

Chris Voster, Seth Greenberg, Ashley ShahArhmadi

 ESPN2
Sun, July 17 6 p.m. Game 5: Game 1 Winner vs Game 3 Winner

Chris Voster, Seth Greenberg, Ashley ShahArhmadi

 ESPN3
  8 p.m. Game 6: 8 Game 2 Winner vs Game 4 Winner

Chris Voster, Seth Greenberg, Ashley ShahArhmadi

 ESPN3
Tue, July 19 7 p.m. Game 7: Game 5 Winner vs Game 6 Winner

Chris Voster, Seth Greenberg, Ashley ShahArhmadi

 ESPN2

 

Rucker Park Regional

Marius Court; Saturday, July 16 – Wednesday, July 20

Date Time (ET) Matchup Network
Sat, July 16 Noon Game 1: 2 Austism Army vs 7 Peacock Nation

Brian Custer, Fran Fraschilla, Angel Gray

 ESPN2
  2 p.m. Game 2: 3 Ex-Pats vs 6 Big 5

Brian Custer, Fran Fraschilla

 ESPN3
  6 p.m. Game 3: 1 YGC vs 8 Hoopville

Bob Rathbun, Jordan Cornette

 ESPN2
  8 p.m. Game 4: 4 HBCUnited vs 5 Skip To My Lou

Bob Rathbun, Jordan Cornette

 ESPN3
Sun, July 17 6 p.m. Game 5: Game 1 vs Game 2

Brian Custer, Fran Fraschilla, Angel Gray

 ESPN3
  8 p.m. Game 6: Game 3 vs Game 4

Brian Custer, Fran Fraschilla, Angel Gray

 ESPNU
Wed, July 20 8 p.m. Game 7: Game 5 vs Game 6

Brian Custer, Fran Fraschilla, Angel Gray

 ESPN

 

Xavier Regional

Cintas Center; Monday, July 18 – Thursday, July 21

Date Time (ET) Matchup Network
Mon, July 18 1 p.m. Game 1: 1 Florida TNT vs 8 Team Aboutbillions

Eric Duick, Errick McCollum

 ESPN3
  3 p.m. Game 2: 4 Nasty Nati vs 5 Ft. Wayne Champs

Eric Duick, Errick McCollum

 ESPN3
  6 p.m. Game 3: 2 Sideline Cancer vs 7 Defeat Diabetes

Eric Collins, Robbie Hummel

 ESPN3
  8 p.m. Game 4: 3 Zip Em Up vs 6 Sweet Home Alabama

Eric Collins, Robbie Hummel

 ESPNU
Wed, July 20 6 p.m. Game 5: Game 1 vs Game 2

Eric Collins, Dan Dakich

 ESPN3
  8 p.m. Game 6: Game 3 vs Game 4

Eric Collins, Dan Dakich

 ESPN3
Thu, July 21 7 p.m. Game 7: Game 5 vs Game 6

Eric Collins, Dan Dakich

 ESPN3

 

Albuquerque Regional

The Pit; Monday, July 18 – Thursday, July 21

Date Time (ET) Matchup Network
Mon, July 18 3 p.m. Game 1: 3 LA Cheaters vs 6 Rams Up

Matt Martucci, Tim Scarbrough

 ESPN3
  5 p.m. Game 2: 2 Challenge ALS vs 7 Once a Bronco

Matt Martucci, Tim Scarbrough

 ESPN3
  8 p.m. Game 3: 1 Heartfire vs 8 Competitive Choice

Matt Martucci, Tim Scarbrough

 ESPN3
  10 p.m. Game 4: 4 Enchantment vs 5 Panamaniacs

Matt Martucci, Tim Scarbrough

 ESPNU
Tue, July 19 7 p.m. Game 5: Game 1 vs Game 2

Matt Martucci, Tim Scarbrough

 ESPN3
  9 p.m. Game 6: Game 3 vs Game 4

Matt Martucci, Tim Scarbrough

 ESPN2
Thu, July 21 9 p.m. Game 7: Game 5 vs Game 6

Matt Martucci, Tim Scarbrough

 ESPN3

 

Wichita Regional

Koch Arena; Friday, July 22 – Monday, July 25

Date Time (ET) Matchup Network
Fri, July 22 2 p.m. Game 1: 2 Eberlein Drive vs 7 Bleed Green

Brock Bowling, King McClure

 ESPN3
  4 p.m. Game 2: 3 Purple & Black vs 6 Lone Star Legends

Brock Bowling, King McClure

 ESPN3
  7 p.m. Game 3: 4 Stillwater Stars vs 5 Air Raiders

John Schriffen, Jordan Cornette

 ESPN3
  9 p.m. Game 4: 1 Aftershocks vs 8 We Are D3

John Schriffen, Jordan Cornette

 ESPNU
Sat, July 23 6 p.m. Game 5: Game 1 vs Game 2

John Schriffen, Jordan Cornette

 ESPN3
  8 p.m. Game 6: Game 3 vs Game 4

John Schriffen, Jordan Cornette

 ESPN3
Mon, July 25 9 p.m. Game 7: Game 5 vs Game 6

John Schriffen, Jordan Cornette

 ESPN2

 

Syracuse Regional

SRC Arena; Friday, July 22 – Monday, July 25

Date Time (ET) Matchup Network
Fri, July 22 Noon Game 1: 3 Friday Beers vs 6 Mental Toughness

Chris Vosters, Seth Greenberg

 ESPN3
  2 p.m. Game 2: 2 Blue Collar U vs 3 NG Saints

Chris Vosters, Seth Greenberg

 ESPN3
  5 p.m. Game 3: 4 The Nerd Team vs 5 Brown & White

Chris Vosters, Seth Greenberg, Angel Gray

 ESPN3
  7 p.m. Game 4: 1 Boeheim’s Army vs 8 India Rising

Chris Vosters, Seth Greenberg, Angel Gray

 ESPN
Sat, July 23 Noon Game 5: Game 1 vs Game 2

Chris Vosters, Seth Greenberg, Angel Gray

 ESPN
  2 p.m. Game 6: Game 3 vs Game 4

Chris Vosters, Seth Greenberg, Angel Gray

 ESPN
Mon, July 25 7 p.m. Game 7: Game 5 vs Game 6

Chris Vosters, Seth Greenberg, Angel Gray

 ESPN2

 

West Virginia Regional

Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center; Sunday, July 24 – Wednesday, July 27

Date Time (ET) Matchup Network
Sun, July 24 Noon Game 1: 2 Bucketneers vs 7 Fully Loaded

Eric Duick, Errick McCollum

 ESPN3
  2 p.m. Game 2: 3 WoCo Showtime vs 6 War Ready

Eric Duick, Errick McCollum

 ESPN3
  5 p.m. Game 3: 4 Herd That vs 5 Founding Fathers

Matt Martucci, Tim Scarbrough

 ESPN3
  7 p.m. Game 4: 1 Best Virginia vs 8 Virginia Dream

Matt Martucci, Tim Scarbrough

 ESPN2
Tue, July 26 6 p.m. Game 5: Game 1 vs Game 2

Matt Martucci, Tim Scarbrough

 ESPN3
  8 p.m. Game 6: Game 3 vs Game 4

Matt Martucci, Tim Scarbrough

 ESPN3
Wed, July 27 7 p.m. Game 7: Game 5 vs Game 6

Matt Martucci, Tim Scarbrough

 ESPN3

 

Dayton Regional

UD Arena; Sunday, July 24 – Wednesday, July 27

Date Time (ET) Matchup Network
Sun, July 24 1 p.m. Game 1: 1 TMT vs 8 Athletics Miami

Eric Collins, Robbie Hummel, Ashley ShahArhmadi

 ESPN
  3 p.m. Game 2: 3 Red Scare vs 6 Cititeam

Eric Collins, Robbie Hummel

 ESPN3
  7 p.m. Game 3: 4 Men of Mackey vs 5 Mid American Unity

Eric Collins, Dan Dakich, Ashley ShahArhmadi

 ESPN3
  9 p.m. Game 4: 2 Golden Eagles vs 7 Ohio 1804

Eric Collins, Dan Dakich

 ESPN3
Tue, July 26 7 p.m. Game 5: Game 1 vs Game 2

Eric Collins, Dan Dakich, Ashley ShahArhmadi

 ESPN2
  9 p.m. Game 6: Game 3 vs Game 4

Eric Collins, Dan Dakich, Ashley ShahArhmadi

 ESPN2
Wed, July 27 8 p.m. Game 7: Game 5 vs Game 6

Eric Collins, Dan Dakich, Ashley ShahArhmadi

 ESPN3

 

Championship Week Quarterfinals

Wichita  – Koch Arena; Wednesday, July 27

Date Time (ET) Matchup Network
Wed, July 27 8 p.m. Quarterfinal 1: Wichita Region vs Omaha Regional

Bob Rathbun, Jordan Cornette

 ESPNU

 

Championship Week Quarterfinals

University of Dayton Arena – Thursday, July 28 – Friday, July 29

 

Date Time (ET) Matchup Network
Thu, July 28 7 p.m. Quarterfinal 2: Xavier vs Rucker Park Finalists

Eric Collins, Fran Fraschilla, Angel Gray

 ESPN2
  9 p.m. 33-Point Contest

Eric Collins, Errick McCollum, Angel Gray

 ESPN2
Fri, July 29 7 p.m. Quarterfinal 3: Syracuse vs Albuquerque Regional Finalists

Bob Rathbun, Fran Fraschilla, Angel Gray

 ESPN
  9 p.m. Quarterfinal 4: Dayton vs Charleston Regional Finalists

Bob Rathbun, Fran Fraschilla, Angel Gray

 ESPN

 

Championship Week Semifinals and Championship

University of Dayton Arena – Saturday, July 30 – Tuesday, Aug. 2

Sat, July 30 4 p.m. Semifinal 1

Bob Rathbun, Fran Fraschilla, Angel Gray

 ESPN
  6 p.m. Semifinal 2

Bob Rathbun, Fran Fraschilla, Angel Gray

 ESPN
Tue, Aug. 2 8 p.m. TBT Championship Game

Bob Rathbun, Fran Fraschilla, Angel Gray

 ESPN

 

Media Contact: Amy Ufnowski [email protected], @amyuf

 

Tags
Photo of Amy Ufnowski

Amy Ufnowski

Back to top button
Close