ESPN Announces Schedule and Commentators for TBT 2022, Tipping Off July 16
- All 63 games to air on ESPN networks; 27 on ESPN, ESPN2 or ESPNU
- Regional events tip off July 16-17 in Omaha, Neb., and Harlem, N.Y.
- First-ever TBT game to be played at an outdoor venue in Rucker Park, July 16 at noon ET on ESPN2
- ESPN college basketball analysts Jordan Cornette, Fran Fraschilla, Seth Greenberg, Robbie Hummel and King McClure lead TBT 2022 commentator teams
- One million dollar winner-take all championship airs August 2, in primetime on ESPN
ESPN tips off its ninth year of coverage of The Basketball Tournament (TBT) – the single-elimination tournament featuring top professional, college alumni and international basketball players competing for a winner-take-all one million dollar prize – on Saturday, July 16. All 63 games of the tournament, featuring the Elam Ending, will air on either ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU or ESPN3, with 27 games on ESPN, ESPN2 or ESPNU.
Sixty-four (64) teams will be split into eight Regionals to be played over two weekends in July. Regional locations include Omaha, Neb. (Sokol Arena), Harlem, N.Y. (Rucker Park), Cincinnati, Ohio (Cintas Center), Albuquerque, N.M. (The Pit), Wichita, Kan. (Koch Arena), Syracuse, N.Y. (SRC Arena), Charleston, W.Va. (Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center) and Dayton, Ohio (UD Arena).
A team from each Regional will advance to Championship Week July 27 – Aug. 2, where the event will culminate with the winner-take-all game for $1 million. The four quarterfinal games will be played July 27-29 on either ESPN, ESPN2 or ESPNU. The semifinals are set for Saturday, July 30, at 4 and 6 p.m. ET, while the championship game will be played on Tuesday, Aug. 2, at 8 p.m. The semifinals and championship games will air on ESPN.
TBT’s 33-Point Contest™ featuring contestants squaring off in single-elimination bracket format, to see who can hit 11 3-pointers first, totaling 33 points returns for a second year. The event will air on ESPN2 at 9 p.m. on Thursday, July 28.
In addition to game telecasts on ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU and ESPN3, TBT games will be available live and on-demand in more than 187 countries throughout Africa, Asia, Canada, Europe, Latin America, Oceania and the Caribbean. Fans around the world can stream these games via the ESPN App and ESPN Player.
TBT 2022 will feature 71 players with NBA experience, 29 college alumni teams and international professionals playing in top leagues across the world.
ESPN college basketball analysts Jordan Cornette, Fran Fraschilla, Seth Greenberg, Robbie Hummel and King McClure headline the commentator teams for the event. Angel Gray and Ashley ShahArhmadi will serve as the sideline reporters throughout the tournament.
TBT Regionals and Championship Week Locations
Creighton Regional (Sokol Arena; Omaha, Neb.) – July 16-19
Rucker Park Regional (Rucker Park; Marius Court, Harlem, N.Y.) – July 16-20
Xavier Regional (Cintas Center; Cincinnati, Ohio) – July 18-21
Albuquerque Regional (The Pit; Albuquerque, N.M.) – July 18-21
Wichita Regional (Koch Arena; Wichita, Kan.) – July 22-25
Syracuse Regional (SRC Arena; Syracuse, N.Y.) – July 22-25
West Virginia Regional (Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center; Charleston, W.Va.) – July 24-27
Dayton Regional (UD Arena; Dayton, Ohio) – July 24-27
Championship Week (UD Arena; Dayton, Ohio) – July 28-August 2
For more information, including the complete 64-team bracket, visit www.thetournament.com.
Creighton Regional
Sokol Arena; Saturday, July 16 – Tuesday, July 19
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Matchup
|Network
|Sat, July 16
|Noon
|Game 1: 1 Gutter Cats vs 8 The Cru
Brock Bowling, King McClure
|ESPN3
|2 p.m.
|Game 2: 2 Arkansas vs 7 Da Guys STL
Brock Bowling, King McClure
|ESPN3
|6 p.m.
|Game 3: 4 Always Us vs 5 Jackson
Chris Voster, Seth Greenberg, Ashley ShahArhmadi
|ESPN3
|8 p.m.
|Game 4: 3 Blue Crew vs 6 Team Overtime
Chris Voster, Seth Greenberg, Ashley ShahArhmadi
|ESPN2
|Sun, July 17
|6 p.m.
|Game 5: Game 1 Winner vs Game 3 Winner
Chris Voster, Seth Greenberg, Ashley ShahArhmadi
|ESPN3
|8 p.m.
|Game 6: 8 Game 2 Winner vs Game 4 Winner
Chris Voster, Seth Greenberg, Ashley ShahArhmadi
|ESPN3
|Tue, July 19
|7 p.m.
|Game 7: Game 5 Winner vs Game 6 Winner
Chris Voster, Seth Greenberg, Ashley ShahArhmadi
|ESPN2
Rucker Park Regional
Marius Court; Saturday, July 16 – Wednesday, July 20
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Matchup
|Network
|Sat, July 16
|Noon
|Game 1: 2 Austism Army vs 7 Peacock Nation
Brian Custer, Fran Fraschilla, Angel Gray
|ESPN2
|2 p.m.
|Game 2: 3 Ex-Pats vs 6 Big 5
Brian Custer, Fran Fraschilla
|ESPN3
|6 p.m.
|Game 3: 1 YGC vs 8 Hoopville
Bob Rathbun, Jordan Cornette
|ESPN2
|8 p.m.
|Game 4: 4 HBCUnited vs 5 Skip To My Lou
Bob Rathbun, Jordan Cornette
|ESPN3
|Sun, July 17
|6 p.m.
|Game 5: Game 1 vs Game 2
Brian Custer, Fran Fraschilla, Angel Gray
|ESPN3
|8 p.m.
|Game 6: Game 3 vs Game 4
Brian Custer, Fran Fraschilla, Angel Gray
|ESPNU
|Wed, July 20
|8 p.m.
|Game 7: Game 5 vs Game 6
Brian Custer, Fran Fraschilla, Angel Gray
|ESPN
Xavier Regional
Cintas Center; Monday, July 18 – Thursday, July 21
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Matchup
|Network
|Mon, July 18
|1 p.m.
|Game 1: 1 Florida TNT vs 8 Team Aboutbillions
Eric Duick, Errick McCollum
|ESPN3
|3 p.m.
|Game 2: 4 Nasty Nati vs 5 Ft. Wayne Champs
Eric Duick, Errick McCollum
|ESPN3
|6 p.m.
|Game 3: 2 Sideline Cancer vs 7 Defeat Diabetes
Eric Collins, Robbie Hummel
|ESPN3
|8 p.m.
|Game 4: 3 Zip Em Up vs 6 Sweet Home Alabama
Eric Collins, Robbie Hummel
|ESPNU
|Wed, July 20
|6 p.m.
|Game 5: Game 1 vs Game 2
Eric Collins, Dan Dakich
|ESPN3
|8 p.m.
|Game 6: Game 3 vs Game 4
Eric Collins, Dan Dakich
|ESPN3
|Thu, July 21
|7 p.m.
|Game 7: Game 5 vs Game 6
Eric Collins, Dan Dakich
|ESPN3
Albuquerque Regional
The Pit; Monday, July 18 – Thursday, July 21
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Matchup
|Network
|Mon, July 18
|3 p.m.
|Game 1: 3 LA Cheaters vs 6 Rams Up
Matt Martucci, Tim Scarbrough
|ESPN3
|5 p.m.
|Game 2: 2 Challenge ALS vs 7 Once a Bronco
Matt Martucci, Tim Scarbrough
|ESPN3
|8 p.m.
|Game 3: 1 Heartfire vs 8 Competitive Choice
Matt Martucci, Tim Scarbrough
|ESPN3
|10 p.m.
|Game 4: 4 Enchantment vs 5 Panamaniacs
Matt Martucci, Tim Scarbrough
|ESPNU
|Tue, July 19
|7 p.m.
|Game 5: Game 1 vs Game 2
Matt Martucci, Tim Scarbrough
|ESPN3
|9 p.m.
|Game 6: Game 3 vs Game 4
Matt Martucci, Tim Scarbrough
|ESPN2
|Thu, July 21
|9 p.m.
|Game 7: Game 5 vs Game 6
Matt Martucci, Tim Scarbrough
|ESPN3
Wichita Regional
Koch Arena; Friday, July 22 – Monday, July 25
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Matchup
|Network
|Fri, July 22
|2 p.m.
|Game 1: 2 Eberlein Drive vs 7 Bleed Green
Brock Bowling, King McClure
|ESPN3
|4 p.m.
|Game 2: 3 Purple & Black vs 6 Lone Star Legends
Brock Bowling, King McClure
|ESPN3
|7 p.m.
|Game 3: 4 Stillwater Stars vs 5 Air Raiders
John Schriffen, Jordan Cornette
|ESPN3
|9 p.m.
|Game 4: 1 Aftershocks vs 8 We Are D3
John Schriffen, Jordan Cornette
|ESPNU
|Sat, July 23
|6 p.m.
|Game 5: Game 1 vs Game 2
John Schriffen, Jordan Cornette
|ESPN3
|8 p.m.
|Game 6: Game 3 vs Game 4
John Schriffen, Jordan Cornette
|ESPN3
|Mon, July 25
|9 p.m.
|Game 7: Game 5 vs Game 6
John Schriffen, Jordan Cornette
|ESPN2
Syracuse Regional
SRC Arena; Friday, July 22 – Monday, July 25
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Matchup
|Network
|Fri, July 22
|Noon
|Game 1: 3 Friday Beers vs 6 Mental Toughness
Chris Vosters, Seth Greenberg
|ESPN3
|2 p.m.
|Game 2: 2 Blue Collar U vs 3 NG Saints
Chris Vosters, Seth Greenberg
|ESPN3
|5 p.m.
|Game 3: 4 The Nerd Team vs 5 Brown & White
Chris Vosters, Seth Greenberg, Angel Gray
|ESPN3
|7 p.m.
|Game 4: 1 Boeheim’s Army vs 8 India Rising
Chris Vosters, Seth Greenberg, Angel Gray
|ESPN
|Sat, July 23
|Noon
|Game 5: Game 1 vs Game 2
Chris Vosters, Seth Greenberg, Angel Gray
|ESPN
|2 p.m.
|Game 6: Game 3 vs Game 4
Chris Vosters, Seth Greenberg, Angel Gray
|ESPN
|Mon, July 25
|7 p.m.
|Game 7: Game 5 vs Game 6
Chris Vosters, Seth Greenberg, Angel Gray
|ESPN2
West Virginia Regional
Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center; Sunday, July 24 – Wednesday, July 27
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Matchup
|Network
|Sun, July 24
|Noon
|Game 1: 2 Bucketneers vs 7 Fully Loaded
Eric Duick, Errick McCollum
|ESPN3
|2 p.m.
|Game 2: 3 WoCo Showtime vs 6 War Ready
Eric Duick, Errick McCollum
|ESPN3
|5 p.m.
|Game 3: 4 Herd That vs 5 Founding Fathers
Matt Martucci, Tim Scarbrough
|ESPN3
|7 p.m.
|Game 4: 1 Best Virginia vs 8 Virginia Dream
Matt Martucci, Tim Scarbrough
|ESPN2
|Tue, July 26
|6 p.m.
|Game 5: Game 1 vs Game 2
Matt Martucci, Tim Scarbrough
|ESPN3
|8 p.m.
|Game 6: Game 3 vs Game 4
Matt Martucci, Tim Scarbrough
|ESPN3
|Wed, July 27
|7 p.m.
|Game 7: Game 5 vs Game 6
Matt Martucci, Tim Scarbrough
|ESPN3
Dayton Regional
UD Arena; Sunday, July 24 – Wednesday, July 27
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Matchup
|Network
|Sun, July 24
|1 p.m.
|Game 1: 1 TMT vs 8 Athletics Miami
Eric Collins, Robbie Hummel, Ashley ShahArhmadi
|ESPN
|3 p.m.
|Game 2: 3 Red Scare vs 6 Cititeam
Eric Collins, Robbie Hummel
|ESPN3
|7 p.m.
|Game 3: 4 Men of Mackey vs 5 Mid American Unity
Eric Collins, Dan Dakich, Ashley ShahArhmadi
|ESPN3
|9 p.m.
|Game 4: 2 Golden Eagles vs 7 Ohio 1804
Eric Collins, Dan Dakich
|ESPN3
|Tue, July 26
|7 p.m.
|Game 5: Game 1 vs Game 2
Eric Collins, Dan Dakich, Ashley ShahArhmadi
|ESPN2
|9 p.m.
|Game 6: Game 3 vs Game 4
Eric Collins, Dan Dakich, Ashley ShahArhmadi
|ESPN2
|Wed, July 27
|8 p.m.
|Game 7: Game 5 vs Game 6
Eric Collins, Dan Dakich, Ashley ShahArhmadi
|ESPN3
Championship Week Quarterfinals
Wichita – Koch Arena; Wednesday, July 27
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Matchup
|Network
|Wed, July 27
|8 p.m.
|Quarterfinal 1: Wichita Region vs Omaha Regional
Bob Rathbun, Jordan Cornette
|ESPNU
Championship Week Quarterfinals
University of Dayton Arena – Thursday, July 28 – Friday, July 29
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Matchup
|Network
|Thu, July 28
|7 p.m.
|Quarterfinal 2: Xavier vs Rucker Park Finalists
Eric Collins, Fran Fraschilla, Angel Gray
|ESPN2
|9 p.m.
|33-Point Contest
Eric Collins, Errick McCollum, Angel Gray
|ESPN2
|Fri, July 29
|7 p.m.
|Quarterfinal 3: Syracuse vs Albuquerque Regional Finalists
Bob Rathbun, Fran Fraschilla, Angel Gray
|ESPN
|9 p.m.
|Quarterfinal 4: Dayton vs Charleston Regional Finalists
Bob Rathbun, Fran Fraschilla, Angel Gray
|ESPN
Championship Week Semifinals and Championship
University of Dayton Arena – Saturday, July 30 – Tuesday, Aug. 2
|Sat, July 30
|4 p.m.
|Semifinal 1
Bob Rathbun, Fran Fraschilla, Angel Gray
|ESPN
|6 p.m.
|Semifinal 2
Bob Rathbun, Fran Fraschilla, Angel Gray
|ESPN
|Tue, Aug. 2
|8 p.m.
|TBT Championship Game
Bob Rathbun, Fran Fraschilla, Angel Gray
|ESPN
Media Contact: Amy Ufnowski [email protected], @amyuf