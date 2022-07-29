ESPN Named Official Television and Digital Distributor of Lake Placid 2023 FISU World University Games

ESPN will be the Official Television and Digital distributor of the Lake Placid 2023 FISU World University Games, the Adirondack Sports Council (ADKSC) announced today. ESPN and ESPN+ will combine to carry nearly 160 hours across its networks and digital platforms, Jan. 12-22, 2023.

The FISU World University Games is the largest international winter multi-sport and educational event for collegiate-athletes ages 17-25. The Lake Placid 2023 FISU Games is expected to bring together more than 2,500 athletes and delegates from 600 universities and 50-plus nations to Lake Placid and New York State’s North Country region to compete in 12 sports and 86 events.

Under the agreement, ESPN+, the industry-leading sports streaming service, will offer fans nearly 140 hours of coverage throughout the 11-day event, while more than 20 hours of network coverage of the Games will be featured on ESPN2 and ESPNU.

“This is wonderful news for FISU World University Games fans and athletes,” said Adirondack Sports Council Executive Director Ashley Walden. “We are proud to work with ESPN to provide so many platforms to witness the incredible achievements of the world’s best collegiate athletes, while highlighting all that New York State’s north country has to offer.”

Added Dan Margulis, ESPN senior director, programming and acquisitions: “The FISU World University Games will add to Lake Placid’s rich history of hosting world-class winter sports competitions, and ESPN is thrilled to showcase the events and the thousands of collegiate athletes who will participate from around the world.”

ESPN’s presentation of the FISU World University Games will be highlighted by the Opening Ceremony, Snowboard Cross, Men’s and Women’s 1,500-meter Short Track Speed Skating, Men’s and Women’s 1,500m Speed Skating, the long programs for Women’s and Men’s Figure Skating and the gold medal matchups for both Women’s and Men’s Ice Hockey. Additional competitions will include Alpine Skiing, Biathlon, Cross-Country Skiing, Curling, Freestyle and Freeski, Nordic Combined and Ski Jumping.

While this is the first time presenting the FISU World University Winter Games, ESPN previously televised events during the FISU Summer Games in 2013 and 2015.

In addition to ESPN coverage of the Lake Placid 2023 FISU Games in the United States, TSN will present the Games on its broadcast and streaming platforms in Canada.

In March 2018, the International University Sports Federation (FISU) formally announced Lake Placid and Upstate New York would host the 31st edition of the Winter Games. In addition to Lake Placid, which also hosted the FISU Winter Games in 1972 and twice held the Olympic Winter Games, events will also be spread throughout the State of New York’s North Country region to include Canton, North Creek, Potsdam, Saranac Lake and Wilmington. The Games will also have an emphasis on climate awareness and environmental responsibility.

Staged every two years in a different city, the winter edition of the FISU World University Games is a celebration of international university sports and culture. Embracing FISU’s motto of ‘Excellence in Mind and Body,’ the FISU World University Games incorporate an educational aspect into the sports competitions which allows university student-athletes to celebrate high sports performance while continuing their education with the local host city.

The January 12-22, 2023 Games’ feature 12 sports and 86 events at nine venues throughout the North Country to include Canton, Lake Placid, North Creek, Potsdam, Saranac Lake and Wilmington.

