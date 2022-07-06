PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+: Exclusive coverage of World’s Top Golfers at Genesis Scottish Open

Coverage begins at 3 a.m. ET tomorrow, continues through Final Round on Sunday, July 10

Featured Groups includes 8 of top 10 players in the world, including Scottie Scheffler, Jon Rahm, Collin Morikawa, Justin Thomas, Cameron Smith, Patrick Cantlay, Viktor Hovland, Matt Fitzpatrick

Event field includes 14 of top 15 world ranked players, all four current major champions

First co-sanctioned event by PGA TOUR and DP World Tour

New episode of America’s Caddie previews the tournament

Exclusive coverage of the Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club in North Berwick, Scotland, will stream on PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ beginning tomorrow and continuing through Sunday, July 10, only for ESPN+ subscribers.

Two Concurrent Streams

Coverage will include two separate feeds beginning at 3 a.m. ET, one following two Featured Groups and another showcasing a single Featured Group, with ESPN+ Bonus Coverage of other groups when the initial Featured Groups complete their rounds. At 10:30 a.m. ET, both streams will follow one Featured Group each.

Strongest Scottish Open Field Ever

With 14 of the top 15 players in the world, including all four current major champions – Scottie Scheffler (Masters, No. 1 world ranking), Justin Thomas (PGA Championship, No. 5), Matt Fitzpatrick (U.S. Open, No. 10), and Collin Morikawa (Open Championship, No. 4) – this week’s event features the strongest field in the 40-year history of the Scottish Open.

First PGA TOUR and DP World Tour Co-Sanctioned Event

The Genesis Scottish Open is the first event co-sanctioned by the PGA TOUR and DP World Tour since their strategic alliance was announced in November 2020, and bolstered and expanded last week through 2035. Tournament results this week will count toward the PGA TOUR’s FedExCup standings and DP World Tour rankings.

Coverage Schedule on PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+

Day Start Time (ET) Coverage Thursday, July 7 3 a.m. Featured Groups Jon Rahm / Scottie Scheffler / Viktor Hovland Jordan Spieth / Cameron Smith / Tyrrell Hatton Bonus Coverage: Matt Fitzpatrick / Collin Morikawa / Will Zalatoris Featured Group Sam Burns / Justin Rose / Nicolai Hojgaard Bonus Coverage: Justin Thomas / Hideki Matsuyama / Tommy Fleetwood 10:30 a.m. Featured Group 1 Matt Fitzpatrick / Collin Morikawa / Will Zalatoris Featured Group 2 Justin Thomas / Hideki Matsuyama / Tommy Fleetwood Friday, July 8 3 a.m. Featured Groups Matt Fitzpatrick / Collin Morikawa / Will Zalatoris Justin Thomas / Hideki Matsuyama / Tommy Fleetwood Bonus Coverage: Jon Rahm / Scottie Scheffler / Viktor Hovland Featured Group Max Homa / Patrick Cantlay / Francesco Molinari Bonus Coverage: Jordan Spieth / Cameron Smith/ Tyrrell Hatton 10:30 a.m. Featured Group 1 Jon Rahm / Scottie Scheffler / Viktor Hovland Featured Group 2 Jordan Spieth / Cameron Smith / Tyrrell Hatton

PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ will follow similar schedules Saturday and Sunday, determined when post-cut pairings and tee times are announced.

Genesis Scottish Open Preview: New Episode of America’s Caddie

Streaming now exclusively on ESPN+, host Michael Collins visits the birth place of golf and previews the Genesis Scottish Open, touring some of the most iconic spots around Edinburgh, Scotland, while getting into some hijinks along the way.

Two Special Guests:

Stewart Cink – Cink and his son Reagan share how a little father-son connection helped return the TOUR veteran’s game around as he prepares to recapture his links golf magic in Scotland.

Eve Muirhead – Michael takes on the Renaissance Club with Great Britain’s Olympic Gold Medalist Curler, Eve Muirhead.

Video Excerpts:

America’s Caddie previews the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open and highlights the start of a big two weeks in the birthplace of golf.

Collins takes on the famous “Barstool Putting Challenge” at Ducks Inn.

Collins asks hard-hitting questions with Eve Muirhead, Great Britain’s Olympic Gold Medalist Curler.

PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+

This inaugural season of PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ includes extended and expanded coverage in 2022, adding more than 3,200 new hours of live streaming for a total of more than 4,300 exclusive hours covering 35 tournaments, with at least 28 events with four full days of coverage and four simultaneous live feeds each day. The unprecedented coverage, with streaming and emerging technologies moving to ESPN+, is part of the TOUR’s new nine-year domestic media rights portfolio announced in March 2020.

All ESPN+ subscribers have access to PGA TOUR LIVE, at no additional cost, in addition to more than 22,000 other live sporting events, acclaimed studio programs, original series and documentaries, as well as the complete library of ESPN 30 for 30 films.

Golf programming on ESPN+ also includes The Masters (115 hours of live coverage, plus 50 hours of The Masters Films from 1960-2020), The PGA Championship (200 hours of live coverage, plus 30 hours of library and classic programming), as well as the original series America’s Caddie with Michael Collins.

