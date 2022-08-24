PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+: Exclusive, Four-Stream Coverage of FedExCup Playoffs at TOUR Championship

Coverage begins tomorrow at 11:30 a.m. ET, continues through Final Round on Sunday, August 28

Featured Groups include top four players in the world: Scottie Scheffler, Cameron Smith, Patrick Cantlay, Rory McIlroy

ESPN+ Bonus Coverage: Collin Morikawa, Viktor Hovland, Sahith Theegala, Adam Scott

Four-stream coverage of the final event of the FedExCup Playoffs on PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ begins tomorrow at the TOUR Championship at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, exclusively for ESPN+ subscribers.

A Main Feed covering the entire tournament field begins at 11:30 a.m. ET, before switching to Featured Group coverage at 1 p.m. ET. A second Featured Group stream starts at 11:45 a.m. ET, and two Featured Holes feeds begin at 12 p.m. ET and 1:15 p.m ET.

Main Feed | 11:30 a.m. ET – 1 p.m. ET*

Coverage of the best action across the entire course

* At 1 p.m. ET, Main Feed coverage moves to Featured Group coverage

Featured Group: Scheffler/Cantlay | 1 p.m. ET

Scottie Scheffler – No. 1 in FedExCup standings, No. 1 world ranking, four wins in 2022 (WM Phoenix Open, Arnold Palmer Invitational, WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play, Masters)

– No. 1 in FedExCup standings, No. 1 world ranking, four wins in 2022 (WM Phoenix Open, Arnold Palmer Invitational, WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play, Masters) Patrick Cantlay – Defending FedExCup champion, No. 2 in FedExCup standings, No. 3 world ranking, won last week’s BMW Championship, seven-time TOUR winner, 2021 PGA TOUR Player of the Year

ESPN+ Bonus Coverage will follow the Theegala/Scott group, until Scheffler and Cantlay begin their round.

Sahith Theegala– No. 28 in FedExCup standings, finished T2 at Travelers Championship and 3rd WM Phoenix Open this year, 2020 Haskins Award and Ben Hogan Award winner

Adam Scott – No. 30 in FedExCup standings, 14-time TOUR winner, 2013 Masters champion

Featured Group: Smith/McIlroy | 11:45 a.m. ET

Cameron Smith – No. 6 in FedExCup standings, No. 2 world ranking, 2022 Open Championship winner, 2022 THE PLAYERS champion, six-time TOUR winner

– No. 6 in FedExCup standings, No. 2 world ranking, 2022 Open Championship winner, 2022 THE PLAYERS champion, six-time TOUR winner Rory McIlroy – No. 7 in FedExCup standings, No. 4 world ranking, two-time FedExCup champion, 21-time TOUR winner, four-time major champion, three-time PGA TOUR Player of the Year

ESPN+ Bonus Coverage will follow the Hovland/Morikawa group, until Smith and McIlroy begin their round.

Viktor Hovland – No. 20 in FedExCup standings, No. 11 world ranking, three-time TOUR winner, two DP World Tour victories

Collin Morikawa – No. 21 in FedExCup standings, No. 8 world ranking, 2021 Open Champion, 2020 PGA Champion, five-time TOUR winner

Featured Holes: Nos. 2 & 15 | 12 p.m. ET

Coverage begins on East Lake’s par 3 No. 2 and moves to the par 3 No. 15 once the first group reaches that hole.

Featured Holes: Nos. 9 & 17 | 1:15 p.m. ET

Coverage begins on the par 3 No. 9 and moves to the par 4 No. 17 once the first group reaches that hole.

PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ will follow similar schedules Friday, Saturday and Sunday, determined when pairings and tee times are announced.

PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+

This inaugural season of PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ includes extended and expanded coverage in 2022, adding more than 3,200 new hours of live streaming for a total of more than 4,300 exclusive hours covering 35 tournaments, with at least 28 events with four full days of coverage and four simultaneous live feeds each day. The unprecedented coverage, with streaming and emerging technologies moving to ESPN+, is part of the TOUR’s new nine-year domestic media rights portfolio announced in March 2020.

All ESPN+ subscribers have access to PGA TOUR LIVE, at no additional cost, in addition to more than 22,000 other live sporting events, acclaimed studio programs, original series and documentaries, as well as the complete library of ESPN 30 for 30 films.

Golf programming on ESPN+ also includes The Masters (115 hours of live coverage, plus 50 hours of The Masters Films from 1960-2020), The PGA Championship (200 hours of live coverage, plus 30 hours of library and classic programming), as well as the original series America’s Caddie with Michael Collins.

