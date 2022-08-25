ACC Network’s Studio and Original Programming Lineup Set for the 2022 Season

ACC PM , In Play and All ACC with daily offering

Surrounding football coverage all day each Saturday with The ACC Huddle

Original Series: 3-Day Weekend, All Access: The ACC Life and ACC Legends Return This Fall

As the college sports season begins this fall, ACC Network (ACCN) studio programming also resumes to a daily schedule and its regular offering each week.

ACC PM (Weekdays, 4-7 p.m. ET)

ACC PM, ACCN’s new afternoon drive-time news and information show, with hosts Mark Packer, Tre Boston and Taylor Tannebaum, is live each weekday afternoon from The Basement. ACC PM has a football focus while also delivering news and commentary from around the ACC’s 15 institutions. ACC PM is presented by Subway every Monday afternoon.

In Play (Weekdays, 3 p.m.)

In Play, where everything and anything is on the table, moves to weekday afternoons with unique offerings each day centering on ACC football throughout the fall:

Monday : Reaction to ACC football coaches weekly press conferences and weekend recap with host Drew Carter

: Reaction to ACC football coaches weekly press conferences and weekend recap with host Tuesday : Jordan Cornette and Dalen Cuff discuss the hottest topics in the ACC

: and discuss the hottest topics in the ACC Wednesday : Dalen Cuff and Roddy Jones examine the biggest mid-week football storylines

: and examine the biggest mid-week football storylines Thursday : ESPN.com’s football insiders Andrea Adelson and David Hale talk everything ACC football

: ESPN.com’s football insiders and talk everything ACC football Friday: It’s the year of the ACC quarterback and Jordan Cornette and EJ Manuel preview what to watch for from the conference’s top signal callers each week

All ACC (Returns Tuesday, Aug. 30 at 10 p.m.; Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday evenings)

ACCN’s flagship news and information show, All ACC, is back with Jordan Cornette, Dalen Cuff and Kelsey Riggs as hosts along with a rotating cast of analysts. The show breaks down the latest ACC headlines, news and highlights from around the league. Tuesdays this fall will feature in-depth analysis with Mark Herzlich, Roddy Jones will discuss all of the major storylines of the week on Wednesdays, while Eddie Royal will preview the weekend’s slate of game on Thursdays.

The ACC Huddle (Returns Saturday, Aug. 27 4 p.m.; Saturday, Sept. 3 11 a.m. – noon; 6:30 – 8 p.m.)

ACCN’s signature football program with host Jordan Cornette and analysts Eric Mac Lain, EJ Manuel and Mark Richt returns Saturday, Aug. 27 to kick off the college football season and Week 0 at North Carolina, beginning at 4 p.m. The ACC Huddle will be in studio covering all 12 ACC football games throughout Week 1, beginning on Thursday, Sept. 1 at 7 p.m. The show will be back for its pre-game coverage every Saturday starting September 3 from 11 a.m. – noon, continuing with wall-to-wall coverage throughout the day featuring halftime reports, a primetime show from 6:30-8 p.m., and a one-hour show at the end of the day recapping all of the ACC football action.

As previously announced, The ACC Huddle will originate live from ACC campuses an additional five times throughout the regular season along with the Subway ACC Football Championship Game in Charlotte and select games during Bowl Season.

In addition to ACCN’s daily studio programming, three original series 3-Day Weekend, All Access: The ACC Life and ACC Legends return this fall.

3-Day Weekend

3-Day Weekend features host Jess Roy as she travels to ACC college towns, introducing fans to historic spots, popular restaurants and establishments, while giving viewers a taste of what the area has to offer. Upcoming episodes include 3-Day Weekend: Atlanta (Monday, Sept. 12, 7 p.m.) and 3-Day Weekend: Tallahassee (Monday, Sept. 26, 7 p.m.), in addition to stops in Charlottesville, Louisville, Syracuse and Winston-Salem later this fall.

All Access: The ACC Life

All Access: The ACC Life gives a glimpse of a day in the life of ACC student-athletes, coaches, and staff. The series returns by featuring Duke women’s soccer, Notre Dame men’s cross country and Wake Forest field hockey in Episode 1. Show dates and times will be announced in the coming weeks.

ACC Legends

ACC Legends, a series of 30-minute documentary-style episodes produced in partnership with Raycom Sports, highlight legendary coaches and athletes from the across the ACC. Former Virginia Tech legendary head coach Frank Beamer as well as the 1990 Georgia Tech men’s basketball team – Kenny Anderson, Brian Oliver, Dennis Scott will be profiled this fall. ACC Legends: Frank Beamer will debut on Monday, Oct. 3 at 7 p.m., followed by the episode on the 1990 Yellow Jackets men’s basketball team on Monday, Nov. 14.