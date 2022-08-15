Disney Networks to Televise Every Game of WNBA Playoffs Presented by Google

Disney networks will televise every game of the 2022 WNBA Playoffs Presented by Google beginning Wednesday, Aug. 17, with a doubleheader featuring the top-seeded Las Vegas Aces and defending WNBA champion Chicago Sky. The newly expanded WNBA Playoff format will include as many as 27 games through the conclusion of the WNBA Finals Presented by YouTube TV.

The Aces and Sky, who led the WNBA with identical 26-10 regular season records, take the court Wednesday night for their respective game 1 matchups. Candace Parker and the defending champion Sky host Sabrina Ionescu and the New York Liberty (8 p.m. ET, ESPN2). Then, A’ja Wilson and Kelsey Plum – the first WNBA teammates to each score 700 points in a season – lead Las Vegas against the Phoenix Mercury (10 p.m., ESPN).

On Thursday, Aug. 18, the Dallas Wings travel to Connecticut to face Jonquel Jones and the Sun (8 p.m., ESPNU), followed by Elena Delle Donne and the Washington Mystics going head-to-head against Breanna Stewart and the Storm (10 p.m., ESPN2), who hope to bring another title home to Seattle in Sue Bird’s 19th and final WNBA season.

Game 2 matchups are scheduled for this weekend, Aug. 20-21, across ESPN, ESPN2 and ABC. If necessary, the series-deciding Game 3 games will be played Aug. 23-24. The WNBA Playoffs Presented by Google semifinal series begin Sunday, Aug. 28, while the 2022 WNBA Finals Presented by YouTube TV tips off Sunday, Sept. 11 on ABC.

In addition to featuring every game of the WNBA Playoffs, the Disney networks’ presentation will include WNBA Countdown Presented by Google studio shows, as well as Hoop Streams Presented by Google WNBA digital pregame shows. The first Countdown special is a 30-minute edition on Wednesday, Aug. 17, at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN2 leading into the Liberty-Sky game. The first Hoop Streams playoffs show is Sunday, Aug. 21, from 11:15-11:45 a.m., before game 2 of the Wings-Sun matchup on ABC at noon.

ESPN’s experienced and talented commentator team for the WNBA Playoffs will be led by the main crew of Ryan Ruocco, Rebecca Lobo and Holly Rowe with analysts LaChina Robinson, Carolyn Peck, Andraya Carter and other top voices to be featured.

2022 WNBA Playoffs Presented by Google – Round 1 Games on Disney Networks:

Date Time (ET) Matchup Network Wed, Aug 17 7:30 p.m. WNBA Countdown Presented by Google

Christine Williamson, Carolyn Peck, Andraya Carter ESPN2 8 p.m. New York Liberty at Chicago Sky – Game 1

Ryan Ruocco, Rebecca Lobo, Holly Rowe ESPN2 10 p.m. Phoenix Mercury at Las Vegas Aces – Game 1

Tiffany Greene, Stephanie White, Christy Winters-Scott ESPN Thurs, Aug 18 7:30 p.m. WNBA Countdown Presented by Google

Williamson, Peck ESPN2 8 p.m. Dallas Wings at Connecticut Sun – Game 1

Angel Gray, Andraya Carter and Terrika Foster-Brasby ESPNU 10 p.m. Washington Mystics at Seattle Storm – Game 1

Pam Ward, LaChina Robinson and Ros Gold-Onwude ESPN2 Sat, Aug 20 11:30 a.m. WNBA Countdown Presented by Google

Williamson, Peck, Carter ESPN2 Noon New York Liberty at Chicago Sky – Game 2

Ruocco, Lobo, Rowe ESPN 9 p.m. Phoenix Mercury at Las Vegas Aces – Game 2

Greene, White, Winters-Scott ESPN2 Sun, Aug 21 11:15 a.m. Hoop Streams Presented by Google

Carter, Peck ESPN App, Twitter,YouTube Noon Dallas Wings at Connecticut Sun – Game 2 ABC 3 p.m. WNBA Countdown Presented by Google

Williamson, Peck, Carter ESPN 4 p.m. Washington Mystics at Seattle Storm – Game 2 ESPN Tues, Aug 23 TBD Chicago Sky at New York Liberty – Game 3* TBD TBD Las Vegas Aces at Phoenix Mercury – Game 3* TBD Wed, Aug 24 TBD Connecticut Sun at Dallas Wings – Game 3* TBD TBD Seattle Storm at Washington Mystics – Game 3* TBD

* Game 3 (if necessary)

** Commentator assignments for Aug. 21-24 games will be announced as the series progress

*** WNBA Playoffs Presented by Google Semifinal series begin Sun., Aug. 28; WNBA Finals Presented by YouTube TV begin Sun., Sept. 11 on ABC

ESPN Digital

ESPN.com’s M.A. Voepel, Alexa Philippou and Kevin Pelton will provide live on-site coverage throughout the WNBA Playoffs. Before the first round opens, they will preview each first-round series, rank the top 25 players in the postseason and debate the biggest first-round questions. Additionally, Pelton will look at the analytics inside the Storm-Mystics series, and Voepel will profile Sabrina Ionescu, Sandy Brondello and the Liberty, who are back in the playoffs and looking to extend their stay after New York’s first-round exit in 2021.

ESPN Fantasy

Following the debut of ESPN Fantasy Women’s Basketball presented by State Farm during the 2022 WNBA regular season – ESPN’s first season-long full-scale fantasy game dedicated to a major women’s sport, ESPN has launched the WNBA Playoffs Challenge, where fans can predict the outcomes of WNBA Playoffs series and player performances throughout the Playoffs for a chance to win prizes. The game is free to play and accessible on ESPN.com, the ESPN Fantasy App, and the ESPN App.

