ESPN Adds Pro-Bowl Quarterback Robert Griffin III to Monday Night Countdown

Joins Super Bowl Champion Booger McFarland and Super Bowl XXIX MVP Steve Young as Show’s Main Analysts

Suzy Kolber Hosts with Adam Schefter Providing News and Reporting; Michelle Beisner-Buck Contributes Best-in-Class Features

Three-Time Pro Bowl Quarterback Alex Smith will Appear on Multiple Monday Night Countdown Shows

Monday Night Football Week 1 in Seattle Begins On-Location Shows; Season Debut Prior to ESPN’s Preseason Games



For the 2022 NFL Season, ESPN’s Monday Night Countdown will add former first-round pick Robert Griffin III, joining two other former first-round picks, Booger McFarland, and Pro Football Hall of Famer and two-time League MVP Steve Young as the weekly show’s main analysts. Monday Night Countdown will welcome back Suzy Kolber, a well-regarded NFL voice on ESPN for nearly 30 years, for her sixth year as the host of the show alongside senior NFL insider Adam Schefter who will bring fans the latest news. Features reporter Michelle Beisner-Buck will also be back to add in-depth storytelling and interviews to the show’s repertoire.

Three-time Pro Bowl quarterback Alex Smith will be back on Monday Night Countdown on multiple shows throughout the season. Analyst Randy Moss, who ESPN re-signed this offseason, is now focused on Sunday NFL Countdown.

When the regular season gets underway, Monday Night Countdown (6 p.m. ET) will once again be onsite for most Monday Night Football games, beginning with the Week 1 matchup between the Seattle Seahawks and Denver Broncos (Sept. 12).

Throughout the regular season, fans can expect:

In-depth insights, reaction and analysis from Sunday’s action

The latest breaking news, including major storylines and injuries

Award-winning storytelling on the key personalities being showcased on MNF

Interviews with MNF players

Game previews from Joe Buck , Troy Aikman and Lisa Salters

Prior to the regular season, the signature NFL pregame show will lead into ESPN’s preseason matchups – the Chicago Bears at the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday, Aug. 18, and Atlanta Falcons at the New York Jets on Monday, Aug. 22. Both shows will begin at 7 p.m. ET and originate from ESPN’s Bristol headquarters. Steve Levy, Louis Riddick, Dan Orlovsky and Laura Rutledge will call both games, with kickoff at 8 p.m.

Robert Griffin III Expands Portfolio Heading into Second Season with ESPN

Since joining ESPN in August 2021, Griffin has become a mainstay in ESPN’s coverage of both the NFL and college football.

In addition to his Monday Night Countdown work this fall, the Heisman Trophy winner will return to the college football broadcast booth for the second year, working alongside Mark Jones and Quint Kessenich. The eight-year NFL veteran will also make appearances on additional studio shows during the week and contribute to signature events – the College Football Playoff, Super Bowl week, the NFL Draft and other major events.

