ESPN Promotes Rachel Epstein to Vice President, espnW Marketing and Female Audience Expansion

Accomplished ESPN marketing leader Rachel Epstein has been promoted to Vice President, espnW Marketing and Female Audience Expansion. The news was announced recently by Laura Gentile, Executive Vice President, ESPN Marketing, Social Media, and Commercial Marketing, Disney Networks.

Coming off a comprehensive and far-reaching Fifty/50 initiative to honor the 50th anniversary of Title IX, for which Epstein played a huge role, she will take on expanded responsibility for growing ESPN’s female audiences. This includes expansion across the enterprise, coalescing key live sports, storytelling, and brand and content properties that are vital to female audience development.

“There are leaders in our midst who are comfortable serving, humbly driving change each day, and taking charge in their own way,” Gentile said. “Rachel is one of those leaders. She has driven the growth and development of The espnW Summit and has had a tremendous impact on the success of the espnW business. I’m excited for the opportunities that lie ahead and salute all that she has achieved to date.”

In her previous role as senior director of marketing, Epstein oversaw marketing for ESPN’s emerging brands and properties, including espnW and leading the annual espnW: Women + Sports Summit, W. Studios, WNBA, US Open tennis, Wimbledon, Andscape, Little League World Series, and others. She’ll continue these responsibilities while taking on efforts to create consistent strategy and impact in driving female audience expansion.

Prior to her role with ESPN and espnW, Epstein was part of the leadership team that launched Women’s Professional Soccer (WPS), overseeing marketing, events, and sponsorship for the league.

A native of Buffalo, N.Y., Epstein graduated from Indiana University in 1995. As a member of IU’s tennis team, she garnered All-America honors, was a three-time All-Big Ten player, four-time Big Ten Champion, and team captain her senior year.

