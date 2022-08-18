ESPN to Exclusively Televise 2022 MLB Little League Classic Presented by GEICO – Boston Red Sox vs. Baltimore Orioles – on August 21 Sunday Night Baseball

ESPN will exclusively televise the 2022 MLB Little League Classic Presented by GEICO– the Boston Red Sox and Rafael Devers vs. the Baltimore Orioles and Adley Rutschman – on the August 21 edition of Sunday Night Baseball Presented by Taco Bell. The 7 p.m. ET game will emanate from Historic Bowman Field located in Williamsport, Pa – home of the Little League World Series. Both the Red Sox and the Orioles are vying for American League Wild Card spots.

The Sunday Night Baseball broadcast team – play-by-play voice Karl Ravech and analysts Eduardo Perez and five-time World Series Champion David Cone – will call their first MLB Little League Classic. Buster Olney returns for his fifth MLB Little League Classic as reporter. The telecast is expected to include a mic’d up player for a live, in-game conversation with the broadcast team, which is done weekly on Sunday Night Baseball. Prior to the MLB Little League Classic, Ravech, Perez and Cone will also call Game 18 of the Little League World Series United States bracket at 11 a.m. on ESPN. Julie Foudy will join them as the reporter.

KidsCast is Back!

ESPN2 will exclusively televise KidsCast – an alternate presentation for the MLB Little League Classic – featuring an all-kids broadcast team also starting at 7 p.m. The team includes students from the Bruce Beck Sports Broadcasting Camp. This year, 18-year old Max Wallace and 14-year old Leo Roth will provide commentary with 11-year old Pepper Persley reporting.

The team will document the Red Sox vs. Orioles game for all ages from a youth perspective while highlighting the full Williamsport, Pa. experience. KidsCast will also include special guests joining Wallace, Roth and Persley on the telecast. The guest list will be announced prior to the game.

About the kids

Wallace is an 18-year old aspiring play-by-play voice and recent high school graduate in Yorktown Heights, N.Y. He will attend Elon University in the fall and has completed four years at the Bruce Beck Sports Broadcasting Camp.

Roth is a 14-year old incoming high school freshman in Brooklyn, N.Y and is currently in his second year at the Bruce Beck Sports Broadcasting Camp. He strives to host a sports talk show one day and will provide analysis during KidsCast.

Persley is an 11-year old journalist from New York City. She focuses on women’s basketball and has reported for WNBA games. Persley has her own digital show called Dish with Pepper.

For a recap of the 2021 KidsCast presentation, visit ESPN Press Room.

Baseball Tonight: Sunday Night Countdown on Site

Baseball Tonight: Sunday Night Countdown will travel to Williamsport, Pa. for the MLB Little League Classic pregame show, starting at 6 p.m. from Historic Bowman Field. Karl Ravech will host the one-hour pregame show with analyst and Olympic Gold Medalist Jessica Mendoza, 2022 BBWAA Career Excellence Award-winner Tim Kurkjian, Senior ESPN MLB Insider Jeff Passan and analyst Xavier Scruggs.

BBTN Live, ESPN’s digital MLB pregame show, will preview the MLB Little League Classic, beginning at 6:30 p.m. BBTN Live is co-hosted by Clinton Yates and Joon Lee. It’s available on ESPN’s Facebook, Twitter and YouTube platforms, as well as the ESPN App.

The MLB Little League Classic on Sunday Night Baseball is also available on ESPN Radio with Dave O’Brien and Kurkjian, and on ESPN Deportes. All MLB and Little League coverage on ESPN is available to stream via the ESPN App.

In addition to KidsCast, ESPN has a well-documented history of offering innovative alternate presentations, including within its baseball coverage. For more information, visit ESPN Front Row.

More details on ESPN’s storied history of “firsts” within its baseball coverage is also available on ESPN Front Row. ESPN Leads the League in Innovative MLB Coverage.

