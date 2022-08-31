ESPN+ to Stream More than 500 College Football Games This Fall
20 Conferences, Live on the Industry-Leading Sports Streaming Service
ESPN+ will stream more college football than ever before this fall, with more than 500 games featuring teams from FBS conferences like the SEC, Big 12, The American, ACC, C-USA, MAC and Sun Belt, and FCS schools from the Big Sky, MVFC, Patriot League, Ivy League, Southern, Southland, MEAC and SWAC. The 2022-23 season kicks off Thursday, Sept. 1 with 53 games exclusively on ESPN+ in September.
September schedule highlights:
-
- Sept. 3
- With Albany at No. 10 Baylor and Miami (OH) at No. 20 Kentucky, two ranked teams stream exclusively on ESPN+ in Week 1.
- Sept. 10
- Kent State at No. 9 Oklahoma: The Sooners kick off football coverage on SoonerVision on ESPN+, hosting the Golden Flashes in Week 2.
- Kennesaw State at No. 23 Cincinnati: The Owls travel to Nippert Stadium to take on the Bearcats in Cincinnati.
- Central Arkansas at No. 21 Ole Miss: After kicking off their season at home, the Rebels welcome the Bears to Vaught Hemingway Stadium.
- Kansas at West Virginia: The Jayhawks will face the Mountaineers as their first conference opponent.
- Sept. 3
-
- Sept. 17
- Arkansas-Pine Bluff at No. 12 Oklahoma State: In Week 3, Oklahoma State hosts UAPB and looks to continue their streak of 16 consecutive winning seasons.
- Sept. 24
- Kent State at No. 3 Georgia: In week four, the defending national champion Bulldogs take on the Golden Flashes.
- Sept. 17
Additional highlights:
- 14 total SEC games over the course of the season, with one game for each SEC school.
- Approximately 25 games from The American over the course of the season, with at least one appearance from each school.
- Robust schedules from Conference USA, the MAC, Sun Belt, Liberty and numerous FCS conferences.
- The first two rounds of the FCS Playoffs will stream on ESPN+, including 16 exclusive games.
* ESPN’s overall week 1 college football schedule and commentator assignments.
Original Content
In addition to live programming, ESPN+ will continue to exclusively stream Eli’s Places every Wednesday in September. An extension of Peyton Manning’s popular Peyton’s Places, two-time Super Bowl champion and former Ole Miss star Eli Manning launches his own version of his brother’s signature series to explore what makes college football a way of life across the country. Eli will travel to some of the most well-known and historic college football establishments and meet with giants in the sport to better understand what makes college football such a national sensation.
College Football on ESPN+ — September 2022 Schedule (subject to change):
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game
|Network
|Thu, Sept. 1
|8 p.m.
|Eastern Illinois at Northern Illinois
|ESPN+
|Fri, Sept. 2
|7 p.m.
|South Carolina State at UCF
|ESPN+
|8 p.m.
|Tennessee Tech at Kansas
|Big 12 Now on ESPN+
|Sat, Sept. 3
|2 p.m.
|Southeast Missouri State at Iowa State
|Big 12 Now on ESPN+
|6 p.m.
|Florida Atlantic at Ohio
|ESPN+
|6 p.m.
|Middle Tennessee at James Madison
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|Albany at No. 10 Baylor
|Big 12 Now on ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|South Dakota at Kansas State
|Big 12 Now on ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|UMass at Tulane
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|Army at Coastal Carolina
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|SE Louisiana at Louisiana
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|Liberty at Southern Miss
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|Mercer at Auburn
|ESPN+/SECN+
|7 p.m.
|Miami (Ohio) at No. 20 Kentucky
|ESPN+/SECN+
|7 p.m.
|Elon at Vanderbilt
|ESPN+/SECN+
|7:30 p.m.
|Georgia State at South Carolina
|ESPN+/SECN+
|8 p.m.
|Murray State at Texas Tech
|Big 12 Now on ESPN+
|Sat, Sept. 10
|1 p.m.
|South Alabama at Central Michigan
|ESPN+
|2 p.m.
|Western Michigan at Ball State
|ESPN+
|2 p.m.
|Lafayette at Temple
|ESPN+
|3:30 p.m.
|Kennesaw State at No. 23 Cincinnati
|ESPN+
|6 p.m.
|Holy Cross at Buffalo
|ESPN+
|6 p.m.
|Gardner-Webb at Coastal Carolina
|ESPN+
|6 p.m.
|Kansas at West Virginia
|Big 12 Now on ESPN+
|6 p.m.
|Old Dominion at East Carolina
|ESPN+
|6 p.m.
|UAB at Liberty
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|UMass at Toledo
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|Western Carolina at Georgia Tech
|ESPN+/ACCNX
|7 p.m.
|Kent State at No. 9 Oklahoma
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|Lamar at SMU
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|Howard at South Florida
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|Northern Illinois at Tulsa
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|Alcorn State at Tulane
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|Florida International at Texas State
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|Central Arkansas at No. 21 Ole Miss
|ESPN+/SECN+
|8 p.m.
|Tarleton at TCU
|Big 12 Now on ESPN+
|9 p.m.
|New Mexico State at UTEP
|ESPN+
|Sat, Sept. 17
|Noon
|Abilene Christian at Missouri
|ESPN+/SECN+
|1 p.m.
|Buffalo at Coastal Carolina
|ESPN+
|1 p.m.
|Towson at West Virginia
|Big 12 Now on ESPN+
|2 p.m.
|Murray State at Ball State
|ESPN+
|2 p.m.
|Rutgers at Temple
|ESPN+
|2 p.m.
|Ohio at Iowa State
|Big 12 Now on ESPN+
|3 p.m.
|Tulane at Kansas State
|Big 12 Now on ESPN+
|3:30 p.m.
|Troy at Appalachian State
|ESPN+
|6 p.m.
|North Carolina A&T at Duke
|ESPN+/ACCNX
|6 p.m.
|Campbell at East Carolina
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|Arkansas-Pine Bluff at No. 12 Oklahoma State
|Big 12 Now on ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|Missouri State at No. 19 Arkansas
|ESPN+/SECN+
|7 p.m.
|Akron at Tennessee
|ESPN+/SECN+
|7 p.m.
|Charlotte at Georgia State
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|Arkansas State at Memphis
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|Jacksonville State at Tulsa
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|Tennessee State at Middle Tennessee
|ESPN+
|7:30 p.m.
|Louisiana at Rice
|ESPN+
|Sat, Sept. 24
|Noon
|Kent State at No. 3 Georgia
|ESPN+/SECN+
|7:30 p.m.
|New Mexico at LSU
|ESPN+/SECN+
About ESPN+
ESPN+ is the industry-leading sports streaming service that offers fans in the U.S. thousands of live sports events, original programming not available on ESPN’s linear TV or digital networks and exclusive editorial content from dozens of ESPN writers and reporters. Launched in April 2018, ESPN+ has grown to more than 22.8 million subscribers.
Fans sign up to ESPN+ for just $9.99 a month (or $99.99 per year) at ESPN.com, ESPNplus.com or on the ESPN App (mobile and connected devices). It is also available as part of the Disney Bundle that gives subscribers access to Disney+, ESPN+ and Hulu for $13.99/month (Hulu w/ads) or $19.99/month (Hulu w/o ads). Subscribers to Hulu + Live TV also receive ESPN+ at no additional cost.
– 30 –
Contacts:
ESPN+: Olivia Wilson ([email protected]) and Kevin Ota ([email protected])
CFB on ESPN: Amanda Brooks ([email protected])