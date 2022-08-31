ESPN+ to Stream More than 500 College Football Games This Fall

ESPN+ will stream more college football than ever before this fall, with more than 500 games featuring teams from FBS conferences like the SEC, Big 12, The American, ACC, C-USA, MAC and Sun Belt, and FCS schools from the Big Sky, MVFC, Patriot League, Ivy League, Southern, Southland, MEAC and SWAC. The 2022-23 season kicks off Thursday, Sept. 1 with 53 games exclusively on ESPN+ in September.

September schedule highlights:

Sept. 3 With Albany at No. 10 Baylor and Miami (OH) at No. 20 Kentucky , two ranked teams stream exclusively on ESPN+ in Week 1. Sept. 10 Kent State at No. 9 Oklahoma: The Sooners kick off football coverage on SoonerVision on ESPN+, hosting the Golden Flashes in Week 2. Kennesaw State at No. 23 Cincinnati: The Owls travel to Nippert Stadium to take on the Bearcats in Cincinnati. Central Arkansas at No. 21 Ole Miss: After kicking off their season at home, the Rebels welcome the Bears to Vaught Hemingway Stadium. Kansas at West Virginia: The Jayhawks will face the Mountaineers as their first conference opponent.



Sept. 17 Arkansas-Pine Bluff at No. 12 Oklahoma State: In Week 3, Oklahoma State hosts UAPB and looks to continue their streak of 16 consecutive winning seasons. Sept. 24 Kent State at No. 3 Georgia: In week four, the defending national champion Bulldogs take on the Golden Flashes.



Additional highlights:

14 total SEC games over the course of the season, with one game for each SEC school.

Approximately 25 games from The American over the course of the season, with at least one appearance from each school.

Robust schedules from Conference USA, the MAC, Sun Belt, Liberty and numerous FCS conferences.

The first two rounds of the FCS Playoffs will stream on ESPN+, including 16 exclusive games.

* ESPN’s overall week 1 college football schedule and commentator assignments.

Original Content

In addition to live programming, ESPN+ will continue to exclusively stream Eli’s Places every Wednesday in September. An extension of Peyton Manning’s popular Peyton’s Places, two-time Super Bowl champion and former Ole Miss star Eli Manning launches his own version of his brother’s signature series to explore what makes college football a way of life across the country. Eli will travel to some of the most well-known and historic college football establishments and meet with giants in the sport to better understand what makes college football such a national sensation.

College Football on ESPN+ — September 2022 Schedule (subject to change):

Date Time (ET) Game Network Thu, Sept. 1 8 p.m. Eastern Illinois at Northern Illinois ESPN+ Fri, Sept. 2 7 p.m. South Carolina State at UCF ESPN+ 8 p.m. Tennessee Tech at Kansas Big 12 Now on ESPN+ Sat, Sept. 3 2 p.m. Southeast Missouri State at Iowa State Big 12 Now on ESPN+ 6 p.m. Florida Atlantic at Ohio ESPN+ 6 p.m. Middle Tennessee at James Madison ESPN+ 7 p.m. Albany at No. 10 Baylor Big 12 Now on ESPN+ 7 p.m. South Dakota at Kansas State Big 12 Now on ESPN+ 7 p.m. UMass at Tulane ESPN+ 7 p.m. Army at Coastal Carolina ESPN+ 7 p.m. SE Louisiana at Louisiana ESPN+ 7 p.m. Liberty at Southern Miss ESPN+ 7 p.m. Mercer at Auburn ESPN+/SECN+ 7 p.m. Miami (Ohio) at No. 20 Kentucky ESPN+/SECN+ 7 p.m. Elon at Vanderbilt ESPN+/SECN+ 7:30 p.m. Georgia State at South Carolina ESPN+/SECN+ 8 p.m. Murray State at Texas Tech Big 12 Now on ESPN+ Sat, Sept. 10 1 p.m. South Alabama at Central Michigan ESPN+ 2 p.m. Western Michigan at Ball State ESPN+ 2 p.m. Lafayette at Temple ESPN+ 3:30 p.m. Kennesaw State at No. 23 Cincinnati ESPN+ 6 p.m. Holy Cross at Buffalo ESPN+ 6 p.m. Gardner-Webb at Coastal Carolina ESPN+ 6 p.m. Kansas at West Virginia Big 12 Now on ESPN+ 6 p.m. Old Dominion at East Carolina ESPN+ 6 p.m. UAB at Liberty ESPN+ 7 p.m. UMass at Toledo ESPN+ 7 p.m. Western Carolina at Georgia Tech ESPN+/ACCNX 7 p.m. Kent State at No. 9 Oklahoma ESPN+ 7 p.m. Lamar at SMU ESPN+ 7 p.m. Howard at South Florida ESPN+ 7 p.m. Northern Illinois at Tulsa ESPN+ 7 p.m. Alcorn State at Tulane ESPN+ 7 p.m. Florida International at Texas State ESPN+ 7 p.m. Central Arkansas at No. 21 Ole Miss ESPN+/SECN+ 8 p.m. Tarleton at TCU Big 12 Now on ESPN+ 9 p.m. New Mexico State at UTEP ESPN+ Sat, Sept. 17 Noon Abilene Christian at Missouri ESPN+/SECN+ 1 p.m. Buffalo at Coastal Carolina ESPN+ 1 p.m. Towson at West Virginia Big 12 Now on ESPN+ 2 p.m. Murray State at Ball State ESPN+ 2 p.m. Rutgers at Temple ESPN+ 2 p.m. Ohio at Iowa State Big 12 Now on ESPN+ 3 p.m. Tulane at Kansas State Big 12 Now on ESPN+ 3:30 p.m. Troy at Appalachian State ESPN+ 6 p.m. North Carolina A&T at Duke ESPN+/ACCNX 6 p.m. Campbell at East Carolina ESPN+ 7 p.m. Arkansas-Pine Bluff at No. 12 Oklahoma State Big 12 Now on ESPN+ 7 p.m. Missouri State at No. 19 Arkansas ESPN+/SECN+ 7 p.m. Akron at Tennessee ESPN+/SECN+ 7 p.m. Charlotte at Georgia State ESPN+ 7 p.m. Arkansas State at Memphis ESPN+ 7 p.m. Jacksonville State at Tulsa ESPN+ 7 p.m. Tennessee State at Middle Tennessee ESPN+ 7:30 p.m. Louisiana at Rice ESPN+ Sat, Sept. 24 Noon Kent State at No. 3 Georgia ESPN+/SECN+ 7:30 p.m. New Mexico at LSU ESPN+/SECN+

