ESPN’s Most-Watched Little League Softball World Series

The 2022 Little League Softball World Series was ESPN’s most-watched since it expanded coverage of the tournament in 2017, according to Nielsen. It averaged 294,000 viewers across ESPN and ESPN2, up 19 percent from last year and up 21 percent from 2019. The increases occurred despite losing the primetime Little League Softball World Series Championship Game window due to inclement weather.

ESPN’s Little League Softball World Series coverage is also experiencing double-digit year over year viewership gains in key demos, including a 74 percent increase among teenagers and a 30 percent year increase among women.

The Little League Softball World Series Semifinal Game on August 14 between Hewitt, Texas and Chesterfield, Virginia was the tournament’s most-watched telecast since 2018. It averaged 537,000 viewers.

Additionally, viewership for the Little League Baseball World Series regional games averaged 558,000 viewers across ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPNU, up from 552,000 viewers in 2021. The most-watched game of this year’s baseball regionals was the Metro Regional Final between Massapequa, N.Y. and Toms River, N.J., which averaged 868,000 viewers. It’s the most-watched baseball regional on cable since 2019.

Viewership increases for both Little League Softball and Little League Baseball game coverage on ESPN platforms comes as the number of televised games continues to expand. ESPN’s Little League World Series coverage from Williamsport, Pa. is underway. For more information, including the broadcast schedule, visit ESPN Press Room.

