WNBA on ESPN presented by Google Scores Its Most-Viewed Regular Season Since 2008

The 2022 WNBA on ESPN presented by Google season is the league’s most-viewed regular season since 2008. The 25 WNBA games across Disney networks averaged 372,000 viewers, a 19 percent spike versus the 2021 season.

Sunday’s ABC regular-season finale doubleheader also saw big increases with the Seattle Storm-Las Vegas Aces game averaging 852,000 viewers – the most-viewed WNBA game across all networks since May 17, 2008. The audience peaked with 1.1 million viewers and overall viewership was up 55 percent vs. the 2021 WNBA game average on ABC.

Sunday’s early Minnesota Lynx-Connecticut Sun game also averaged 682,000 viewers (up 24 percent), the fifth most-viewed game across all networks since 2012, with the audience peaking at 822,000 viewers. Both Sunday games combined to average 768,000 viewers, a 40 percent spike compared to last year’s regular season average on ABC.

WNBA Playoffs Presented by Google Tip Off Wednesday on Disney Networks

The 2022 WNBA Playoffs Presented by Google tips off Wednesday, Aug. 17, with a doubleheader featuring the top-seeded Las Vegas Aces and defending WNBA champion Chicago Sky in action. Disney networks will televise every game of the newly expanded WNBA Playoff format – as many as 27 games through the conclusion of the WNBA Finals Presented by YouTube TV. Release.

