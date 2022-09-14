PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+: Kicking Off 2022-23 PGA TOUR Season at Fortinet Championship

Coverage begins tomorrow at 10 a.m. ET from Silverado Resort and Spa in Napa, Calif.

Featured Groups include U.S., International Presidents Cup team members, major winners, former Fortinet Championship winners

Fall schedule of PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ includes five tournaments in the U.S.

PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ will kickoff the 2022-23 PGA TOUR season tomorrow at 10 a.m. ET, with exclusive, live coverage of the Fortinet Championship from Silverado Resort and Spa in Napa, Calif.

The Fortinet Championship is the first of five PGA TOUR events this fall that will stream on ESPN+, available only for ESPN+ subscribers.

that will stream on ESPN+, available only for ESPN+ subscribers. Coverage of the five fall events on PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ will include one feed showcasing the complete rounds of two Featured Groups in both the morning and afternoon waves on Thursday and Friday.

Featured Groups | Thursday, September 15

Coverage begins at 10 a.m. ET

Morning Wave

Matsuyama/Davis/Conners | 10:44 a.m. ET (10th Tee)

Hideki Matsuyama – Member of 2022 Presidents Cup International Team, 11th in 2022 FedExCup standings, No. 16 world ranking, eight-time TOUR champion, 2021 Masters champion, 2022 Sony Open in Hawaii winner

– Member of 2022 Presidents Cup International Team, 11th in 2022 FedExCup standings, No. 16 world ranking, eight-time TOUR champion, 2021 Masters champion, 2022 Sony Open in Hawaii winner Cam Davis – 2022 Presidents Cup International Team captain’s pick, TOUR winner (2021 Rocket Mortgage Classic)

– 2022 Presidents Cup International Team captain’s pick, TOUR winner (2021 Rocket Mortgage Classic) Corey Conners – Member of 2022 Presidents Cup International Team, TOUR winner (2019 Valero Texas Open)

Dahmen/English/Fowler | 10:55 a.m. ET (10th Tee)

Joel Dahmen – TOUR winner (2021 Corales Puntacana Championship)

– TOUR winner (2021 Corales Puntacana Championship) Harris English – Four-time TOUR winner, won twice in 2021 (Sentry Tournament of Champions, Travelers Championship)

– Four-time TOUR winner, won twice in 2021 (Sentry Tournament of Champions, Travelers Championship) Rickie Fowler – Five-time TOUR winner, 2010 PGA TOUR Rookie of the Year

Afternoon Wave (when morning groups finish)

Day/Woodland/Simpson | 3:43 p.m. ET (1st Tee)

Jason Day – 12 PGA TOUR victories, 2015 PGA Championship winner

– 12 PGA TOUR victories, 2015 PGA Championship winner Gary Woodland – Four-time TOUR winner, 2019 U.S. Open champion

– Four-time TOUR winner, 2019 U.S. Open champion Webb Simpson – Seven-time TOUR winner, 2012 U.S. Open champion

Homa/Champ/Kim | 4:05 p.m. ET (1st Tee)

Max Homa – 2022 Presidents Cup U.S. Team captain’s pick, fifth in 2022 FedExCup standings, four-time TOUR winner, defending Fortinet Championship winner

– 2022 Presidents Cup U.S. Team captain’s pick, fifth in 2022 FedExCup standings, four-time TOUR winner, defending Fortinet Championship winner Cameron Champ – 2020 Fortinet Championship winner, three-time TOUR winner

– 2020 Fortinet Championship winner, three-time TOUR winner Michael Kim – TOUR winner (2018 John Deere Classic)

Featured Groups | Friday, September 16

Coverage begins at 10 a.m. ET

Morning Wave

Day/ Woodland/ Simpson | 10:33 a.m. ET (10th Tee)

Homa/Champ/ Kim | 10:55 a.m. ET (10th Tee)

Afternoon Wave (when morning groups finish)

Matsuyama/ Davis/ Conners | 3:54 p.m. ET (1st Tee)

Dahmen/ English/ Fowler | 4:05 PM ET (1st Tee)

Fall Schedule of Exclusive Coverage | PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+

Dates Event Venue Coverage Start Time (ET) September 15-16 Fortinet Championship Silverado Resort and Spa Napa, Calif. 10 a.m. September 29-30 Sanderson Farms Championship The Country Club of Jackson Jackson, Miss. 8 a.m. October 6-7 Shriners Children’s Open TPC Summerlin Las Vegas 9:30 a.m. November 10-11 Cadence Bank Houston Open Memorial Park Golf Course Houston, Tex. 7:30 a.m. November 17-18 The RSM Classic Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course) St. Simons Island, Ga. 9:30 a.m.

PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+

This inaugural calendar year of PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ in 2022 includes extended and expanded coverage, adding more than 3,200 new hours of live streaming for a total of more than 4,300 exclusive hours covering 35 tournaments, with at least 28 events with four full days of coverage and four simultaneous live feeds each day. The unprecedented level of coverage, with streaming and emerging technologies moving to ESPN+, is part of the TOUR’s new nine-year domestic media rights portfolio announced in March 2020.

All ESPN+ subscribers have access to PGA TOUR LIVE, at no additional cost, in addition to more than 22,000 other live sporting events, acclaimed studio programs, original series and documentaries, as well as the complete library of ESPN 30 for 30 films.

About PGA TOUR

By showcasing golf’s greatest players, the PGA TOUR engages, inspires and positively impacts our fans, partners and communities worldwide.

The PGA TOUR, headquartered in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, co-sanctions tournaments on the PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, Korn Ferry Tour, PGA TOUR Latinoamérica and PGA TOUR Canada. Members on the PGA TOUR represent the world’s best players, hailing from 29 countries and territories. The PGA TOUR has long-term domestic distribution partnerships for broadcast coverage on CBS, NBC and Golf Channel and video streaming service on ESPN+. Internationally, PGA TOUR coverage is available across 200+ countries and territories in 27 languages via 43 local broadcast partners, in addition to the digital streaming service platform GOLFTV powered by PGA TOUR. Virtually all tournaments are organized as non-profit organizations to maximize charitable giving, and to date, tournaments across all Tours have generated more than $3.37 billion.

Fans can follow the PGA TOUR on PGATOUR.COM, the No. 1 site in golf, on the PGA TOUR app and on social media channels, including Facebook, Instagram (in Facebook, Spanish, Korean and Japanese), LinkedIn, TikTok, Twitter (in English and Spanish), WeChat, Weibo, Toutiao, Douyin and LINE.

About ESPN+

ESPN+ is the industry-leading sports streaming service that offers fans in the U.S. thousands of live sports events, original programming not available on ESPN’s linear TV or digital networks and exclusive editorial content from dozens of ESPN writers and reporters. Launched in April 2018, ESPN+ has grown to more than 22.8 million subscribers. Fans sign up to ESPN+ for just $9.99 a month (or $99.99 per year) at ESPN.com, ESPNplus.com or on the ESPN App (mobile and connected devices).

