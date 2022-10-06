2022 ESPN Sunday Night Baseball Viewership Up Year Over Year

Viewership for ESPN Sunday Night Baseball Presented by Taco Bell was up vs. last year, according to Nielsen. This season’s 25 telecasts averaged 1,486,000 viewers, an increase of one percent from 1,473,000 viewers last year.

Sunday Night Baseball was also up year over year in several key demos, including in P12-17 (17 percent); M35-54 (11 percent); P35-54 (nine percent); and F2+ (3 percent).

Sunday Night Baseball in 2022 marked the first year of ESPN’s new broadcast booth, consisting of play-by-play commentator Karl Ravech, analyst and five-time World Series Champion David Cone, analyst Eduardo Perez and reporter Buster Olney.

Overall Sunday Night Baseball offerings this season also included KayRod Cast with World Series Champion Alex Rodriguez and Michael Kay. The special presentation aired on ESPN2 and accompanied eight editions of Sunday Night Baseball.

The 2022 MLB Wild Card Series Presented by Hankook Tire will exclusively air on ESPN platforms, including ABC, ESPN and ESPN2. The full schedule and commentator assignments are available on ESPN Press Room.

