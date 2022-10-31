Six Exclusive NHL Games this Week on ESPN and ESPN+/Hulu

The NHL season continues this week with six exclusive games on ESPN and ESPN+/Hulu, beginning with an ESPN doubleheader Tuesday night featuring the Atlantic Division-leading Boston Bruins visiting the Sidney Crosby-led Pittsburgh Penguins at PPG Points Arena. The traditional game feed and a special Star Watch presentation – with isolated cameras and stats focused on the Bruins’ Brad Marchand, returning from injury last week with a three-point performance in his season debut, and Penguins captain Sidney Crosby – will also be available on ESPN+. Led by Trevor Zegras and Troy Terry, the Anaheim Ducks visit the San Jose Sharks and Erik Karlsson at SAP Center as both teams try to climb back up the standings in a Pacific Division matchup.

Exclusive ESPN+/Hulu game action returns Thursday as the Boston Bruins visit the New York Rangers – with David Pastrnak and Mika Zibanejad also receiving the Star Watch treatment on ESPN+ – followed by the Florida Panthers making the cross-country trip to take on the San Jose Sharks. The Buffalo Sabres face the Carolina Hurricanes on Friday to close out the week’s ESPN+/Hulu exclusive games. Action continues Sunday on ESPN when the Toronto Maple Leafs and last season’s Hart Memorial Trophy winner Auston Matthews take on Martin Necas and the Carolina Hurricanes at PNC Arena.

­Exclusive NHL games on ESPN and ESPN+/Hulu this week:

NHL Power Play on ESPN+ | This Week’s Live Out-of-Market Highlight Games

Heading into the 2022-23 NHL season, ESPN+ introduced NHL Power Play on ESPN+, a new name for the more than 1,050 live out-of-market games available to stream on ESPN+ throughout the regular season.

NHL Power Play games include the choice of two separate live streams with either home team or away team commentary, as well as Canadian national presentations of Hockey Night in Canada, providing a local experience for fans no matter where they are in the U.S. Replays of every NHL regular season and playoff game on ABC, ESPN, NHL Network, and TNT are also made available to stream on NHL Power Play on ESPN+.

NHL Power Play on ESPN+ will stream 37 live out-of-market games this week.

Studio Shows

The Point

The Point airs in its normal time slot on November 1 from 6-7 p.m. ET on ESPN2 and ESPN+ ahead of Tuesday’s doubleheader on ESPN. The weekly studio show surrounds ESPN’s live coverage of NHL games, including in-depth analysis of key matchups, league trends, dynamic feature stories and hockey lifestyle coverage. Steve Levy hosts this week’s show and will be joined by analysts Mark Messier and AJ Mleczko.

All episodes of The Point will be simulcast live on ESPN+ and will be available for on-demand replay.

In The Crease

The long-running NHL post-game show is back, with episodes streaming on ESPN+ after the last contest on every game night of the season. Regular hosts Linda Cohn and Arda Öcal with ESPN’s hockey analysts will offer in-depth analysis, interviews, highlights and more from all the day’s NHL game action throughout the season.

In The Crease: Best Plays of the Month – October

Debuting Tuesday, November 1, on ESPN+, Linda Cohn and Arda Öcal take a look back and count down the top saves, goals and moments of the month from around the National Hockey League.

NHL Digital Content on ESPN.com and ESPN App

Go to ESPN.com/NHL or the ESPN App for up-to-the-minute NHL news, information and analysis, including premium editorial content by ESPN senior NHL writer Greg Wyshynski, exclusively for ESPN+ subscribers.

