Six Exclusive NHL Games This Week on ESPN and ESPN+/Hulu
Two Star Watch Alternate Presentations on ESPN+ Featuring Bruins’ Brad Marchand and Penguins’ Sidney Crosby on Tuesday and Bruins’ David Pastrnak and Mika Zibanejad on Thursday
In The Crease: Best Plays of the Month – October Debuts Tuesday on ESPN+
37 NHL Power Play Games Streaming Exclusively on ESPN+
The NHL season continues this week with six exclusive games on ESPN and ESPN+/Hulu, beginning with an ESPN doubleheader Tuesday night featuring the Atlantic Division-leading Boston Bruins visiting the Sidney Crosby-led Pittsburgh Penguins at PPG Points Arena. The traditional game feed and a special Star Watch presentation – with isolated cameras and stats focused on the Bruins’ Brad Marchand, returning from injury last week with a three-point performance in his season debut, and Penguins captain Sidney Crosby – will also be available on ESPN+. Led by Trevor Zegras and Troy Terry, the Anaheim Ducks visit the San Jose Sharks and Erik Karlsson at SAP Center as both teams try to climb back up the standings in a Pacific Division matchup.
Exclusive ESPN+/Hulu game action returns Thursday as the Boston Bruins visit the New York Rangers – with David Pastrnak and Mika Zibanejad also receiving the Star Watch treatment on ESPN+ – followed by the Florida Panthers making the cross-country trip to take on the San Jose Sharks. The Buffalo Sabres face the Carolina Hurricanes on Friday to close out the week’s ESPN+/Hulu exclusive games. Action continues Sunday on ESPN when the Toronto Maple Leafs and last season’s Hart Memorial Trophy winner Auston Matthews take on Martin Necas and the Carolina Hurricanes at PNC Arena.
Exclusive NHL games on ESPN and ESPN+/Hulu this week:
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Network
|Game/Studio Show
|ESPN Commentators
|Tue,
Nov 1
|6 p.m.
|ESPN2, ESPN+
|The Point
The Point this week includes interviews between ESPN’s Blake Bolden and Sidney Crosby with an on-ice demo and a sit-down with John Buccigross and Trevor Zegras, plus live hits from both arenas ahead of the night’s ESPN doubleheader.
|Host: Steve Levy
Analyst: Mark Messier, AJ Mleczko
|8 p.m.
|ESPN, ESPN+
|Boston Bruins at Pittsburgh Penguins
Leading the league in points, the Bruins (8-1-0) with Brad Marchand back from injury take on perennial Hart Memorial Trophy contender Sidney Crosby and the Penguins (4-4-1) at PPG Paints Arena.
|Play-by-Play: Sean McDonough
Analyst: Ray Ferraro
Reporter: Emily Kaplan
In Studio: Steve Levy, Linda Cohn, Mark Messier, AJ Mleczko
|8 p.m.
|ESPN+
|Star Watch presentation:
Boston Bruins at Pittsburgh PenguinsPlayers featured on Star Watch, with isolated cameras and stats, will be the Bruins’ Brad Marchand and the Penguins’ Sidney Crosby.
|Play-by-Play: Sean McDonough
Analyst: Ray Ferraro
Reporter: Emily Kaplan
In Studio: Steve Levy, Linda Cohn, Mark Messier, AJ Mleczko
|10:30 p.m.
|ESPN
|Anaheim Ducks at San Jose Sharks
The Anaheim Ducks (2-6-1) and Trevor Zegras take on the San Jose Sharks (3-8-0) and a resurging Erik Karlsson at ASAP Center in a Pacific Division matchup, with both teams hoping to bounce back from slow starts.
|Play-by-Play: Leah Hextall
Analyst: Cassie Campbell-Pascall
In Studio: Steve Levy, Linda Cohn, Mark Messier, AJ Mleczko
|Thu, Nov 3
|7 p.m.
|ESPN+
|Pregame Show
Boston Bruins at New York Rangers
|Host: Arda Öcal
Analysts: Kevin Weekes, Ryan Callahan
|7:30 p.m.
|ESPN+/Hulu
|Boston Bruins at New York Rangers
The Bruins (8-1-0) aim to extend their hot start when they face the Rangers (5-3-2) and Artemi Panarin in an Original Six Matchup at Madison Square Garden.
|Play-by-Play: Bob Wischusen
Analyst: Ray Ferraro
Reporter: Emily Kaplan
In Studio: Arda Öcal, Ryan Callahan, Linda Cohn
|7:30 p.m.
|ESPN+/Hulu
|Star Watch presentation: Boston Bruins at New York Rangers
Players featured on Star Watch, with isolated cameras and stats, will be the Bruins’ David Pastrnak and the Rangers’ Mika Zibanejad.
|Play-by-Play: Bob Wischusen
Analyst: Ray Ferraro
Reporter: Emily Kaplan
In Studio: Arda Öcal, Ryan Callahan, Linda Cohn
|10:30 p.m.
|ESPN+/Hulu
|Florida Panthers at San Jose Sharks
Last season’s Presidents’ Trophy-winning Panthers (5-3-1) and new addition Matthew Tkachuk are off to another strong start as they visit the Sharks (3-8-0) at SAP Center.
|Play-by-Play: Leah Hextall
Analyst: Cassie Campbell-Pascall
In Studio: Arda Öcal, Linda Cohn, Ryan Callahan
|Fri, Nov 4
|7 p.m.
|ESPN+/Hulu
|Buffalo Sabres at Carolina Hurricanes
The Sabres (5-3-0) and Rasmus Dahlin challenge theHurricanes (5-2-1) at PNC Arena as each team continues to remain competitive in their respective division races.
|Play-by-Play: John Buccigross
Analyst: Brian Boucher
Reporter: AJ Mleczko
In Studio: Arda Öcal, Ryan Callahan
|Sun, Nov 6
|5 p.m.
|ESPN
|Toronto Maple Leafs at Carolina Hurricanes
The Maple Leafs (4-4-2) with stable goalie play from Ilya Samsonov face off against the Metropolitan Division-leading Hurricanes (5-2-1) in a matchup of two postseason teams from a season ago.
|Play-by-Play: Mike Monaco
Analyst: Brian Boucher
Reporter: AJ Mleczko
In Studio: John Buccigross, Kevin Weekes, Ryan Callahan, Arda Öcal
*Please note commentator assignments may be subject to change.
NHL Power Play on ESPN+ | This Week’s Live Out-of-Market Highlight Games
Heading into the 2022-23 NHL season, ESPN+ introduced NHL Power Play on ESPN+, a new name for the more than 1,050 live out-of-market games available to stream on ESPN+ throughout the regular season.
NHL Power Play games include the choice of two separate live streams with either home team or away team commentary, as well as Canadian national presentations of Hockey Night in Canada, providing a local experience for fans no matter where they are in the U.S. Replays of every NHL regular season and playoff game on ABC, ESPN, NHL Network, and TNT are also made available to stream on NHL Power Play on ESPN+.
NHL Power Play on ESPN+ will stream 37 live out-of-market games this week.
*Subscribe to ESPN+ at ESPNPlus.com for more than 1,050 NHL Power Play out-of-market games this season.
Studio Shows
The Point
The Point airs in its normal time slot on November 1 from 6-7 p.m. ET on ESPN2 and ESPN+ ahead of Tuesday’s doubleheader on ESPN. The weekly studio show surrounds ESPN’s live coverage of NHL games, including in-depth analysis of key matchups, league trends, dynamic feature stories and hockey lifestyle coverage. Steve Levy hosts this week’s show and will be joined by analysts Mark Messier and AJ Mleczko.
All episodes of The Point will be simulcast live on ESPN+ and will be available for on-demand replay.
In The Crease
The long-running NHL post-game show is back, with episodes streaming on ESPN+ after the last contest on every game night of the season. Regular hosts Linda Cohn and Arda Öcal with ESPN’s hockey analysts will offer in-depth analysis, interviews, highlights and more from all the day’s NHL game action throughout the season.
In The Crease: Best Plays of the Month – October
Debuting Tuesday, November 1, on ESPN+, Linda Cohn and Arda Öcal take a look back and count down the top saves, goals and moments of the month from around the National Hockey League.
NHL Digital Content on ESPN.com and ESPN App
Go to ESPN.com/NHL or the ESPN App for up-to-the-minute NHL news, information and analysis, including premium editorial content by ESPN senior NHL writer Greg Wyshynski, exclusively for ESPN+ subscribers.
- ‘Mythical figure,’ one-of-a-kind gamer: Stories from Phil Kessel’s former teammates
- Eating to win: NHL stars find an edge by focusing on nutrition
- With Connor Bedard on the way, should the NHL do more to prevent tanking? (ESPN+ Premium Article)
- NHL Power Rankings: Big moves in the top 3, plus every team’s biggest shock so far
- NHL rookie rankings: Who is at the head of this dynamic class? (ESPN+ Premium Article)
- Stories from the Arizona Coyotes’ new home at Mullett Arena
- Tuesday – How did Brad Marchand return to the ice so quickly?
- Wednesday – NHL Awards Watch: Who’s leading for the Hart, Vezina, Norris and other major awards? (ESPN+ Premium Article)
- Thursday – Igormania in New York: How Shesterkin has taken over MSG
- Friday – NHL Power Rankings
