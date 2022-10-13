ElClásico, MLS Cup Playoffs, Bundesliga and Eredivisie on ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes Oct. 13 – 17

ElClásico on ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes Sunday; Alternative multi-camera viewing experience exclusively on ESPN+

MLS Cup Playoffs Doubleheader Sunday on ABC, ESPN and ESPN Deportes

English FA Cup Blyth Spartans AFC vs. Wrexham AFC Saturday on ESPN+ and ESPN2

Nine Bundesliga Matches exclusively on ESPN+ Friday thru Sunday

Eredivisie’s No. 2 AFC Ajax and No. 3 PSV Eindoven exclusively on ESPN+ this Sunday

LALIGA’s ElClásico

Today, ESPAÑA Week kicks off the 10 days of nine live matches combined with extensive coverage of LaLiga produced from Spain across ESPN+, ESPN Deportes and other ESPN platforms. Beginning with daily content counting down to the first ElClásico (Real Madrid CF vs. FC Barcelona) of the 2022-2023 season on Sunday, ESPAÑA Week will feature 70 combined hours of live match and surround programming in Spanish and English. Click here for more details.

LaLiga Matchday 9 schedule (all in ET):

Friday

○ Rayo Vallecano vs. Getafe | 3 p.m. on ESPN+ (English and Spanish)

Saturday

○ Girona vs. Cadiz | 8 a.m on ESPN+ (English and Spanish) & ESPN Deportes

○ Valencia vs. Elche | 10:15 a.m. on ESPN+ (English and Spanish) & ESPN Deportes

○ Mallorca vs. Sevilla | 12:30 p.m. on ESPN+ (English and Spanish) & ESPN Deportes

○ Athletic Club vs. Atlético de Madrid | 3 p.m. on ESPN+ (English and Spanish) & ESPN Deportes

Sunday

○ Celta de Vigo vs. Real Sociedad | 9:30 a.m on ESPN+ (English and Spanish)

○ Real Madrid vs. FC Barcelona | 10:15 a.m on ESPN+ (English and Spanish) & ESPN Deportes

○ Espanyol vs. Valladolid | 12:30 p.m on ESPN+ (English and Spanish) & ESPN Deportes

○ Real Betis vs. Almeria | 3 p.m. on ESPN+ (English and Spanish)

Monday

○ Villarreal vs. Osasuna | 3 p.m. on ESPN+ (English and Spanish) & ESPN Deportes

This week’s ESPN+ Soccer Schedule

EMIRATES ENGLISH FA CUP

The 4th Round FA Cup match between Blyth Spartans vs. Wrexham AFC will stream on ESPN+ (simulcast on ESPN2) Saturday at 7:30 a.m. ET. It is the first time a 4th Round FA Cup match will be televised in the U.S. Currently in the 5th division of English football, Wrexham, one of the oldest clubs in football, is the subject of a popular FX & Hulu series “Welcome to Wrexham” now streaming on ESPN+. The series chronicles the rebuilding of a club and its season under new American owners, actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney.

MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER

Audi 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs on ABC and ESPN networks will kickoff with a doubleheader on Sunday: Austin FC and Real Salt Lake on ABC and ESPN Deportes at 3 p.m., and CF Montreal vs. Orlando City SC at 8 p.m. on ESPN and ESPN Deportes.

BUNDESLIGA

FC Bayern München (vs. Sport-Club Freiburg) and Borussia Dortmund (vs. 1. FC Union Berlin) will stream exclusively on ESPN+ this Saturday, beginning at 10:30 a.m. ET live in English and Spanish.

Bundesliga Matchday 9 schedule (all in ET):

Friday

○ FC Schalke 04 vs. TSG Hoffenheim | 2:30 p.m. on ESPN+

Saturday

○ SV Werder Bremen vs. 1. FSV Mainz 05 | 9:30 a.m. on ESPN+

○ VfL Wolfsburg vs. Borussia Mönchengladbach | 9:30 a.m. on ESPN+

○ 1848 Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Bayer 04 Leverkusen | 9:30 a.m. on ESPN+ (English and Spanish)

○ VfB Stuttgart vs. Vfl Bochum 1848 | 9:30 a.m. on ESPN+

○ RB Leipzig vs. Hertha Berlin | 12:30 a.m. on ESPN+

Sunday

○ 1. FC Köln vs. FC Augsburg | 9:30 a.m on ESPN+ (English and Spanish)

○ 1. FC Union Berlin vs. Borussia Dortmund | 10:30 a.m on ESPN+ (English and Spanish)

○ FC Bayern München vs. Sport-Club Freiburg | 1:30 p.m. on ESPN+ (English and Spanish)

EREDIVISIE

Legendary Eredivisie clubs, AFC Ajax and PSV Eindoven, are back in action on Sunday exclusively on ESPN+ in English and Spanish. Highlights:

Sunday



○ PSV vs. FC Utrecht | 8:30 a.m. on ESPN+ (English and Spanish)

○ Twente vs. FC Groningen | 8:30 a.m. on ESPN+

○ AZ Alkmaar vs. Feyenoord | 10:50 a.m. on ESPN+ (English and Spanish)

○ Ajax vs. SBV Excelsior | 2 p.m. on ESPN+ (English and Spanish)

