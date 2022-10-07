ESPN+ Launches “NHL Power Play”, New Brand for 1,050 Out-of-Market Games

Heading into the 2022-23 National Hockey League season, ESPN+ is introducing NHL Power Play on ESPN+, a new name for the more than 1,050 live out-of-market games available to stream on ESPN+ throughout the regular season.

NHL Power Play on ESPN+ serves fans located outside the home market of their favorite NHL teams, as well as diehard fans who follow the entire league.

NHL Power Play on ESPN+ is the only place for fans in the U.S. to get more than 1,050 NHL games, alongside 53 exclusive national games available on ESPN+ and Hulu this regular season.

NHL Power Play on ESPN+ games include the choice of two separate live streams with either home team or away team commentary, as well as Canadian national presentations of Hockey Night in Canada, providing a local experience for fans no matter where they are in the U.S.

Replays of every NHL regular season and playoff game on ABC, ESPN, NHL Network, and TNT are also made available to stream on NHL Power Play on ESPN+.

To help fans find and watch their favorite teams, NHL Power Play games will be tagged with a Power Play graphic across ESPN platforms, including the NHL schedule and score pages on ESPN.com, and a dedicated section of NHL Power Play games featured in the ESPN App.

Hockey fans can watch more NHL games on ESPN+ than anywhere else, with out-of-market games on NHL Power Play every night, as well as games simulcast on ABC and ESPN, and exclusive, nationally streamed ESPN+ Hockey Night games produced by ESPN each week.

ESPN+ also debuted this week State of Hockey, a new exclusive five-part series, previewing the upcoming NHL season. Featuring ESPN’s NHL reporters and analysts, State of Hockeypreviews both conferences, examines major storylines across the league, highlights last season’s top plays, and more.

ESPN released on Monday a new “That is Hockey” campaign, featuring ESPN NHL analyst and hockey legend Mark Messier, to promote the 2022-23 NHL season on ESPN and ESPN+.

The NHL regular season in North America begins on Tuesday, October 11, with an ESPN doubleheader showcasing a rematch of last year’s Eastern Conference Final with the Tampa Bay Lightning visiting the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden, and the Los Angeles Kings hosting the Vegas Golden Knights at Crypto.com Arena. Both games will be simulcast on ESPN+.

This is the second full season since The Walt Disney Company, ESPN and the National Hockey League announced a historic and innovative seven-year television, streaming and media rights deal, beginning with last year’s 2021-2022 season.

Fans can sign-up for ESPN+ any time at ESPN.com, ESPNPlus.com or on the ESPN App.

About ESPN+

ESPN+ is the industry-leading sports streaming service that offers fans in the U.S. thousands of live sports events, original programming not available on ESPN’s linear TV or digital networks and exclusive editorial content from dozens of ESPN writers and reporters. Launched in April 2018, ESPN+ has grown to more than 22.8 million subscribers. Fans sign up to ESPN+ for just $9.99 a month (or $99.99 per year) at ESPN.com, ESPNplus.com or on the ESPN App (mobile and connected devices).

