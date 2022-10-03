ESPN Releases New College GameDay Built by The Home Depot Creative

Continued ‘Greatest Story Ever Played’ campaign next highlights ‘The Cougar Who Wouldn’t Quit’

Washington State Cougars flag has been a GameDay tradition since 2003

ESPN recently announced its newest college football brand spot, ‘The Cougar Who Wouldn’t Quit.’ The promotion is part of ‘The Greatest Story Ever Played’ creative campaign that launched at the beginning of the 2022 college football season.

A collaboration with Arts & Letters, it continues ESPN’s celebration of college football, and the millions of great stories and traditions that make the sport truly unique. College GameDay Built by Home Depot, college football’s premier on-site studio show, captures the heartbeat of the college football nation and brings the sport’s greatest stories to life each and every week.

‘The Cougar Who Wouldn’t Quit’ opens with Washington State alum Tom Pounds (Class of 1981) reminiscing about his first trip with the Washington State Cougars flag to the College GameDay set in Austin, Texas, back in 2003.

Pounds recalls waving the flag – dubbed Ol’ Crimson – in the crowd as a recruitment tool to get College GameDay to come to Washington State’s campus in Pullman, Wash. College GameDay arrived in Pullman 15 years later, and the legend of Ol’ Crimson grew from that day in Austin when the flag was featured for the first time on the show.

Since that date, Wazzu fans have waved Ol’ Crimson in the College GameDay crowd for 278 consecutive shows as of last week’s trip to Clemson, S.C.

The story concludes with College GameDay host Rece Davis riding off with Pounds in a motorcycle sidecar as the Wazzu flag waves behind.

“For many, College GameDay isn’t just a TV show, it’s tradition,” said Emeka Ofodile, ESPN Vice President, Sports Marketing. “Stories like Ol’ Crimson speak to what makes college football and College GameDay so special. Having the chance to tell the tale of Ol’ Crimson, as well as so many iconic stories shared every Saturday, is something that will never get old.”

‘The Cougar Who Wouldn’t Quit’ launched across ESPN networks Saturday, Oct. 1, debuting during Saturday’s College GameDay.

NJ Placentra, Creative Director at Arts & Letters, said “Tom Pounds started an incredible college football tradition, and we loved having the opportunity to dive deeper into one of the many individual stories that together make college football the greatest story ever played.”

The larger ‘Greatest Story Ever Played’ creative highlights the sentiment surrounding great college football stories – on and off the field – and the variety of ways the sport captures the attention of fans.

“CFB on ESPN – The Greatest Story Ever Played – The Cougar Who Wouldn’t Quit”

First Air Date: October 1, 2022

