ESPN to Debut New Studio Show, NBA Crosscourt, Exclusively on ESPN+

Adding to ESPN’s collection of NBA programming, ESPN+ will premiere NBA Crosscourt, a new studio show streaming twice weekly, exclusively for subscribers, starting October 19.

Hosted by Cassidy Hubbarth and Rosalyn Gold-Onwude, the show will feature trending NBA news, highlights, interviews and more, along with contributions from Israel Gutierrez, Brian Windhorst, Ohm Youngmisuk and other ESPN analysts and reporters.

NBA Crosscourt will stream Wednesdays and Fridays exclusively on ESPN+ and will be shot from ESPN’s Seaport studio as well as the Los Angeles Production Center, making it quite literally a coast-to-coast production.

“Crosscourt, the first dedicated NBA studio show on ESPN+, will aim to capture the culture of the NBA through compelling storytelling and access,” said Mike Foss, Vice President, Digital Production. “As with every new content offering, we’re aiming to offer fans something they haven’t seen before. We fully believe in the pairing of Cassidy and Ros – two vibrant NBA media personalities who are fully immersed in the culture of the sport and the way the sport is discussed.”

Hubbarth and Gold-Onwude are already part of ESPN’s robust talent roster focused on basketball, adding NBA Crosscourt to their repertoire.

Hubbarth is a reporter for ESPN’s NBA game telecasts throughout the regular season and during the NBA Playoffs. She has a long history of helping launch new content, including Hoop Streams – ESPN’s innovative digital show leading into high-profile NBA games – and SneakerCenter on ESPN+. Hubbarth also guest-hosts several of ESPN’s pillar shows, including Get Up, SportsCenter and First Take, and contributes to NBA Today and NBA Countdown.

Gold-Onwude is a reporter and analyst, providing coverage for both the NBA and WNBA. She was the pregame and halftime co-host for the 2022 NBA Finals on ESPN Radio and regularly contributes to NBA Today and Hoop Streams.

NBA fans can also find more than 200 G League games on ESPN+, in addition to several episodes of DETAIL, the ground-breaking sports analysis program breaking down NBA gameplay, and 10 episodes of Vinces Places, a basketball-centric show in the Places Universe.

About ESPN+

ESPN+ is the industry-leading sports streaming service that offers fans in the U.S. thousands of live sports events, original programming not available on ESPN’s linear TV or digital networks and exclusive editorial content from dozens of ESPN writers and reporters. Launched in April 2018, ESPN+ has grown to more than 22.8 million subscribers. Fans sign up to ESPN+ for just $9.99 a month (or $99.99 per year) at ESPN.com, ESPNplus.com or on the ESPN App (mobile and connected devices).

###

ESPN+

Olivia Wilson ([email protected])

ESPN

Ben Cafardo ([email protected])