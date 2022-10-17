Five Exclusive NHL Games This Week on ESPN and ESPN+
44 NHL Power Play Games Streaming Exclusively on ESPN+
First Star Watch Alternate Telecast on Friday for Lightning vs. Panthers
The NHL season continues this week with five exclusive games on ESPN and ESPN+, highlighted by a Tuesday night doubleheader on ESPN with the Philadelphia Flyers visiting the Tampa Bay Lightning at Amalie Arena and the Nashville Predators hosting the Los Angeles Kings at Bridgestone Arena.
Friday also marks this season’s first Star Watch alternate telecast, with Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Florida Panthers. The players featured on Star Watch, with isolated cameras and stats, will be the Lightning’s Steven Stamkos, who scored a power-play goal against Pittsburgh on Saturday, and the Panther’s Matthew Tkachuk, fresh off a Saturday game with one goal and one power-play assist.
Exclusive NHL games on ESPN and ESPN+ this week:
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Network
|Game/Studio Show
|ESPN Commentators
|Tuesday,
October 18
|6 p.m.
|ESPN2/ESPN+
|The Point
|Host: Steve Levy
Analyst: Kevin Weekes, Chris Chelios
|7 p.m.
|ESPN
|Philadelphia Flyers at Tampa Bay Lightning
Last year’s Eastern Conference champs, the Lightning (1-2-0), host the Flyers (2-0-0) and head coach John Tortorella at Amalie Arena in Tampa.
|Play-by-Play: Bob Wischusen
Analyst: AJ Mlezcko
Reporter: Emily Kaplan
In Studio: Steve Levy, Linda Cohn, Kevin Weekes, Chris Chelios
|9:30 p.m.
|ESPN
|Los Angeles Kings at Nashville Predators
After a bounce back win on Saturday night against the Wild, the Kings (1-2-0) travel to Nashville to take on the Predators (2-2-0) and Norris Trophy winner Roman Josi at Bridgestone Arena.
|Play-by-Play: Mike Monaco
Analyst: Brian Boucher
Reporter: Dom Moore
In Studio: Steve Levy, Linda Cohn, Kevin Weekes, Chris Chelios
|Thursday, October 20
|7:30 p.m.
|ESPN+/Hulu
|New Jersey Devils at New York Islanders
The Islanders (1-1-0) and first-season head coach Lane Lambert host the Devils (0-2-0) and Jack Hughes at UBS Arena.
|Play-by-Play: Mike Monaco
Analyst: Kevin Weekes
In Studio: Arda Öcal, Ryan Callahan
|Friday, October 21
|7:30 p.m.
|ESPN+/Hulu
|Tampa Bay Lightning at Florida Panthers
The Lightning (1-2-0) make their second exclusive appearance on ESPN platforms this week for The Battle of Florida, when they travel south to visit the Panthers (2-0-0) in an Atlantic Division matchup. Matthew Tkachuk also makes his Battle of Florida debut for the Panthers.
|Play-by-Play: John Buccigross
Analyst: Ray Ferraro
Reporter: Emily Kaplan
In Studio: Arda Öcal, Ryan Callahan
|ESPN+
|Star Watch: Tampa Bay Lightning at Florida Panthers
Players featured on Star Watch, with isolated cameras and stats, will be the Lightning’s Steven Stamkos and the Panther’s Matthew Tkachuk.
|Sunday, October 23
|5 p.m.
|ESPN
|Anaheim Ducks at Detroit Red Wings
First-season head coach Derek Lalonde and his Red Wings (2-0-0) host the Ducks (1-1-0) and fan-favorite Trevor Zegras at Little Caesars arena.
|Play-by-Play: Steve Levy
Analyst: Brian Boucher
Reporter: Emily Kaplan
In Studio: John Buccigross, Kevin Weekes, Ryan Callahan
*Please note commentator assignments may be subject to change.
NHL Power Play on ESPN+ | This Week’s Live Out-of-Market Highlight Games
Heading into the 2022-23 NHL season, ESPN+ introduced NHL Power Play on ESPN+, a new name for the more than 1,050 live out-of-market games available to stream on ESPN+ throughout the regular season.
NHL Power Play games include the choice of two separate live streams with either home team or away team commentary, as well as Canadian national presentations of Hockey Night in Canada, providing a local experience for fans no matter where they are in the U.S. Replays of every NHL regular season and playoff game on ABC, ESPN, NHL Network, and TNT are also made available to stream on NHL Power Play on ESPN+.
NHL Power Play on ESPN+ will stream 44 live out-of-market games this week.
*Subscribe to ESPN+ at ESPNPlus.com for more than 1,050 NHL Power Play out-of-market games this season.
Studio Shows
The Point
The Point airs in its normal time slot on October 18 from 6-7 p.m. ET on ESPN2 ahead of Tuesday’s doubleheader on ESPN. The weekly studio show surrounds ESPN’s live coverage of NHL games, including in-depth analysis of key matchups, league trends, dynamic feature stories and hockey lifestyle coverage. Steve Levy hosts this week’s show and will be joined by analysts Kevin Weekes and Chris Chelios.
All episodes of The Point will be simulcast live on ESPN+ and will be available for on-demand replay.
In The Crease
The long-running NHL post-game show is back, with episodes streaming on ESPN+ after the last contest on every game night of the season. Regular hosts Linda Cohn and Arda Öcal with analyst Barry Melrose will offer in-depth analysis, interviews, highlights and more from all the day’s NHL game action throughout the season.
NHL Digital Content on ESPN.com and ESPN App
Go to ESPN.com/NHL or the ESPN App for up-to-the-minute NHL news, information and analysis, including premium editorial content by ESPN senior NHL writer Greg Wyshynski, exclusively for ESPN+ subscribers.
- How to watch NHL games on ESPN, ABC, ESPN+ and Hulu
- NHL season preview: Power rankings, X factors, best- and worst-case scenarios for all 32 teams
- Expert picks and predictions for Stanley Cup, divisions, awards
- Nathan MacKinnon: From ‘young and stupid’ to Stanley Cup champ
- Wyshynski’s way-too-early NHL Awards picks – and an MVP debate(ESPN+ Premium Article)
- How John Tortorella is turning around the Flyers
- Tuesday – NHL Rank: The top 100 players for 2022-23, No. 100-51
- Wednesday – NHL Rank: The top 100 players for 2022-23
- Wednesday – NHL Rank roundtable: Snubs, overrated, risers for next season and more (ESPN+ Premium Article)
- Thursday – Judging NHL overreactions after the first week (ESPN+ Premium Article)
- Friday – NHL Power Rankings
