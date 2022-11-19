ESPN Releases New College Football Playoff Creative
Latest spot brings the 2023 College Football Playoffs to life through epic tale
ESPN recently announced its newest brand creative as part of the next installment of ‘The Greatest Story Ever Played’ campaign. A collaboration with Arts & Letters, the campaign highlights the sentiment surrounding great college football stories – on and off the field – and the variety of ways the sport captures the attention of fans.
As the 2022-23 season winds down, the stakes only grow higher. The new creative builds anticipation through the final weeks as teams battle for a coveted spot in the College Football Playoff (CFP). The story draws inspiration from an epic tale through the lens of two worlds.
The first is a cozy story-time-like setting where a grandfather shares the epic fantasy tale of the 2022-2023 CFP to his granddaughter. The second is a world inside the granddaughter’s imagination. Her world is filled with epic stand-offs between teams vying for football glory, house banners waving, stadiums standing tall among vast landscapes, and coaches and players being treated like royalty.
“We believe the CFP is a must-watch event for all fans. The Semis and the National Championship, regardless of who you are, is for you.” said Emeka Ofodile, ESPN Vice President, Sports Marketing. “It was important for the campaign to express not only the bigness of the event, but the inclusiveness and diverse fandom that comes with it – in-front of the camera and behind it. We are thrilled to have worked with our director Malik Vitthal to drive that home.”
The creative will launch on Saturday, November 19th, debuting on TV during ESPN’s College GameDay Built by The Home Depot preview show.
NJ Placentra, Creative Director at Arts & Letters, said, “If ‘The Greatest Story Ever Played’ were an actual story, then the College Football Playoff would be that story’s climactic chapter. That’s the conceit that inspired this latest work as we set out to get fans excited for this season’s epic conclusion.”
