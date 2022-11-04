ESPN2 and ESPN+ Present U.S. Men’s National Team Roster for Qatar 2022 on Wednesday, Nov. 9 at 5 p.m. ET

Interviews with USMNT head coach Gregg Berhalter and select players

Special Futbol Americas with Herculez Gomez and Sebastian Salazar at 6:15 p.m., exclusively on ESPN+

ESPN E60Presents Qatar’s World Cup Sunday at 8:30 p.m.

ESPN will kick off its news and information coverage of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar with exclusive live coverage of the U.S. Men’s National Team 2022 World Cup Roster Reveal Show on Wednesday, Nov. 9, at 5 p.m. ET on ESPN2 and ESPN+. The show will originate from Brooklyn Steel, the music venue in the New York City borough of Brooklyn, as part of the U.S. Soccer Federation’s in-person celebration that includes a reception, and a post-reveal party.

Host Kay Murray and analysts Taylor Twellman and Jermaine Jones will announce U.S. Soccer’s 26-person roster of players who will represent the United States at the World Cup in Qatar from Nov. 20 – Dec. 18. (Details of “ESPN at the 2022 World Cup” will be announced later.)

Highlights:

The roster announcement will be in the top half of the show. Reactions, interviews, and analysis will air from 5:30 p.m.

S. Men’s National Team head coach Gregg Berhalter in his first media interview after the announcement

Interviews with select players named to the team (TBD)

Immediately following the live roster reveal, SportsCenter at 6 p.m. will feature a segment on the players selected to represent the United States in the World Cup.

This is the first time U.S. Soccer Federation is hosting a roster reveal party to announce the players who will represent the United States at a World Cup.

Futbol Americas: U.S. Men’s National Team Roster Show (Wed., approx. at 6:15 p.m. on ESPN+)

Co-hosts Herculez Gomez and Sebastian Salazar will live stream a special edition of Futbol Americas from Brooklyn Steel, the 1,800-capacity events venue in Brooklyn, NY., beginning at 6:15 p.m. The program will feature analysis, interviews, and hard-hitting opinions on the U.S. Men’s National Team 2022 World Cup roster.

The one-hour show will include interviews with Berhalter, select players named to the World Cup roster, Twellman and Jones appearances, and co-host of Nación ESPN Mauricio Pedroza from Los Angeles.

Gomez and Salazar will also discuss and review the 2022 World Cup rosters for the national teams of Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica – three of the quartet of countries representing the Confederation of North, Central America, and Caribbean Association Football (CONCACAF).

The special on the region’s World Cup teams’ rosters continues Futbol Americas: Road to Qatar series counting down to its coverage of Qatar 2022.

New ESPN E60 Episode on Qatar’s World Cup (ESPN, Sunday at 8:30 p.m.)

Qatar’s World Cup, a new episode of E60 examining the controversies surrounding the selection of Qatar as the venue for the world’s most popular sporting event, will air Sunday at 8:30 p.m. on ESPN and available for on-demand streaming on ESPN+ after the initial airing.

Reported by award-winning ESPN journalist Jeremy Schaap, the series explores the selection process itself, the claims of human rights abuses, and the promises by Qatar’s government to improve conditions for migrant laborers. The program is a comprehensive look at the state of Qatar’s World Cup.

