PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+: Featured Group Coverage of Cadence Bank Houston Open

Coverage begins tomorrow at 7:30 a.m. ET

Featured Groups include major champions Scottie Scheffler, Hideki Matsuyama, Jason Day; recent TOUR winners Tony Finau, Sam Burns, Russell Henley

Subscribe to ESPN+ on the ESPN App, ESPN.com and connected TV devices

PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ continues this week with coverage of the Cadence Bank Houston Open at Memorial Park Golf Course in Houston, Texas, exclusively for ESPN+ subscribers.

The Cadence Bank Houston Open is the fourth of five PGA TOUR events this fall on ESPN+ with one feed showcasing the complete rounds of two Featured Groups in both the morning and afternoon waves on Thursday and Friday.

Featured Groups | Thursday, November 10

Coverage begins at 7:30 a.m. ET

Morning Wave

Scottie Scheffler / Sam Burns / Taylor Montgomery | 8:13 a.m. ET tee time

Scottie Scheffler – 2022 PGA TOUR Player of the Year, four wins in 2022 (WM Phoenix Open, Arnold Palmer Invitational, WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play, Masters), No. 2 world ranking

– 2022 PGA TOUR Player of the Year, four wins in 2022 (WM Phoenix Open, Arnold Palmer Invitational, WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play, Masters), No. 2 world ranking Sam Burns – No. 12 world ranking, four-time TOUR winner, two wins in 2022 (Valspar Championship, Charles Schwab Challenge)

– No. 12 world ranking, four-time TOUR winner, two wins in 2022 (Valspar Championship, Charles Schwab Challenge) Taylor Montgomery – No. 9 in current FedExCup standings, three Top 10 finishes in first nine career TOUR starts

Hideki Matsuyama / Jason Day / Sebastian Munoz | 8:24 a.m. ET tee time

Hideki Matsuyama – Eight-time TOUR winner, 2021 Masters champion, No. 19 world ranking

– Eight-time TOUR winner, 2021 Masters champion, No. 19 world ranking Jason Day – 12 PGA TOUR victories, 2015 PGA Championship winner

– 12 PGA TOUR victories, 2015 PGA Championship winner Sebastian Muñoz – TOUR winner (2019 Sanderson Farms Championship)

Afternoon Wave (when morning groups finish)

Harris English / Sepp Straka / Russell Henley | 12:58 p.m. ET tee time

Harris English – Four-time TOUR winner, won twice in 2021 (Sentry Tournament of Champions, Travelers Championship)

– Four-time TOUR winner, won twice in 2021 (Sentry Tournament of Champions, Travelers Championship) Sepp Straka – TOUR winner (2022 Honda Classic)

– TOUR winner (2022 Honda Classic) Russell Henley – Won last week’s World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba, four-time TOUR winner

Tony Finau / Joel Dahmen / Mackenzie Hughes | 1:09 p.m. ET tee time

Tony Finau – No. 15 world ranking, back-to-back wins in 2022 (3M Open, Rocket Mortgage Classic), four-time TOUR winner

– No. 15 world ranking, back-to-back wins in 2022 (3M Open, Rocket Mortgage Classic), four-time TOUR winner Joel Dahmen – TOUR winner (2021 Corales Puntacana Championship)

– TOUR winner (2021 Corales Puntacana Championship) Mackenzie Hughes – No. 5 in current FedExCup standings, 2022 Sanderson Farms Championship winner, two-time TOUR winner

Featured Groups | Friday, November 11

Coverage begins at 7:30 a.m. ET

Morning Wave

Harris English / Sepp Straka / Russell Henley | 8:13 a.m. ET tee time

Tony Finau / Joel Dahmen / Mackenzie Hughes | 8:24 a.m. ET tee time

Afternoon Wave (when morning groups finish)

Scottie Scheffler / Sam Burns / Taylor Montgomery | 12:58 p.m. ET tee time

Hideki Matsuyama / Jason Day / Sebastian Munoz | 1:09 p.m. ET tee time

Remaining Fall Schedule of Exclusive Coverage | PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+

Dates Event Venue Coverage Start Time (ET) November 10-11 Cadence Bank Houston Open Memorial Park Golf Course Houston, Tex. 7:30 a.m. November 17-18 The RSM Classic Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course) St. Simons Island, Ga. 9:30 a.m.

PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+

This inaugural calendar year of PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ in 2022 includes extended and expanded coverage, adding more than 3,200 new hours of live streaming for a total of more than 4,300 exclusive hours covering 35 tournaments, with at least 28 events with four full days of coverage and four simultaneous live feeds each day. The unprecedented level of coverage, with streaming and emerging technologies moving to ESPN+, is part of the TOUR’s new nine-year domestic media rights portfolio announced in March 2020.

All ESPN+ subscribers have access to PGA TOUR LIVE, at no additional cost, in addition to more than 22,000 other live sporting events, acclaimed studio programs, original series and documentaries, as well as the complete library of ESPN 30 for 30 films.

About PGA TOUR

By showcasing golf’s greatest players, the PGA TOUR engages, inspires and positively impacts our fans, partners and communities worldwide.

The PGA TOUR, headquartered in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, co-sanctions tournaments on the PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, Korn Ferry Tour, PGA TOUR Latinoamérica and PGA TOUR Canada. Members on the PGA TOUR represent the world’s best players, hailing from 29 countries and territories. The PGA TOUR has long-term domestic distribution partnerships for broadcast coverage on CBS, NBC and Golf Channel and video streaming service on ESPN+. Internationally, PGA TOUR coverage is available across 200+ countries and territories in 27 languages via 43 local broadcast partners, in addition to the digital streaming service platform GOLFTV powered by PGA TOUR. Virtually all tournaments are organized as non-profit organizations to maximize charitable giving, and to date, tournaments across all Tours have generated more than $3.37 billion.

Fans can follow the PGA TOUR on PGATOUR.COM, the No. 1 site in golf, on the PGA TOUR app and on social media channels, including Facebook, Instagram (in Facebook, Spanish, Korean and Japanese), LinkedIn, TikTok, Twitter (in English and Spanish), WeChat, Weibo, Toutiao, Douyin and LINE.

About ESPN+

ESPN+ is the industry-leading sports streaming service that offers fans in the U.S. thousands of live sports events, original programming not available on ESPN’s linear TV or digital networks and exclusive editorial content from dozens of ESPN writers and reporters. Launched in April 2018, ESPN+ has grown to more than 24.3 million subscribers. Fans sign up to ESPN+ for just $9.99 a month (or $99.99 per year) at ESPN.com, ESPNplus.com or on the ESPN App (mobile and connected devices).

###