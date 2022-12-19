2023 ESPN Sunday Night Baseball Schedule to Feature MLB’s Top Superstars and World Series Rematch

Returning Sunday Night Baseball Broadcast Teams

ESPN: Karl Ravech, Analysts David Cone and Eduardo Perez with Buster Olney Reporting

ESPN2: KayRod Cast Season Two with Alex Rodriguez and Michael Kay on Select Sundays

ESPN today announced its first round of game selections for the 2023 season of Sunday Night Baseball the exclusive, marquee game franchise in Major League Baseball. The 2023 campaign will mark the 34th consecutive season of Sunday Night Baseball and will feature many of MLB’s top superstars as well as a World Series rematch. The slate opens on April 2 as the defending National League Champion Philadelphia Phillies and Trea Turner visit the Texas Rangers. Sunday Night Baseball airs at 7 p.m. ET throughout the season.

As previously announced, ESPN will also exclusively televise MLB Opening Night on Thursday, March 30, at 7 p.m. as the World Series Champion Houston Astros host the Chicago White Sox. ESPN’s coverage will include the banner raising ceremony and pregame World Series celebration festivities.

2023 Sunday Night Baseball schedule highlights:

Superstars on new teams, including Jacob deGrom with the Texas Rangers, Justin Verlander with the New York Mets; Carlos Rodón with the New York Yankees, Trea Turner with the Philadelphia Phillies, Xander Bogaerts with the San Diego Padres and Carlos Correa with the San Francisco Giants;

Appearances by the game’s top superstars, including American League M.V.P. Aaron Judge fresh off his historic 62 home run campaign, Mookie Betts, José Altuve, Pete Alonso and more;

World Series rematch on April 30: World Series Champion Houston Astros host National League Champion Philadelphia Phillies;

Iconic teams collide on June 4: Los Angeles Dodgers host New York Yankees;

Classic rivalry renewed on June 18: Boston Red Sox host New York Yankees;

Four appearances by the Philadelphia Phillies and Trea Turner;

Two appearances each by the Houston Astros, Atlanta Braves, Texas Rangers and New York Yankees;

San Diego’s dynamic lineup takes center stage on April 9: San Diego Padres visit Atlanta Braves;

MLB Little League Classic from Williamsport, Pa.: Philadelphia Phillies vs. Washington Nationals.

Current Sunday Night Baseball schedule:

Date Time (ET) Game Platforms April 2 7 p.m. Philadelphia Phillies vs. Texas Rangers* ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN Radio, ESPN Deportes, ESPN App April 9 7 p.m. San Diego Padres vs. Atlanta Braves ESPN, ESPN Radio, ESPN Deportes, ESPN App April 16 7 p.m. Texas Rangers vs. Houston Astros ESPN, ESPN Radio, ESPN Deportes, ESPN App April 23 7 p.m. New York Mets vs. San Francisco Giants* ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN Radio, ESPN Deportes, ESPN App April 30 7 p.m. Philadelphia Phillies vs. Houston Astros ESPN, ESPN Radio, ESPN Deportes, ESPN App May 28 7 p.m. Philadelphia Phillies vs. Atlanta Braves ESPN or ESPN2, ESPN Radio, ESPN Deportes, ESPN App June 4 7 p.m. New York Yankees vs. Los Angeles Dodgers ESPN, ESPN Radio, ESPN Deportes, ESPN App June 18 7 p.m. New York Yankees vs. Boston Red Sox ESPN, ESPN Radio, ESPN Deportes, ESPN App August 20 7 p.m. MLB Little League Classic: Philadelphia Phillies vs. Washington Nationals ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN Radio, ESPN Deportes, ESPN App

*KayRod Cast to air on ESPN2

ESPN will exclusively televise 25 Sunday Night Baseball games in 2023, plus five additional exclusive games, including Opening Night. Remaining selections will be made up to two weeks prior to the game date.

Returning Broadcast Teams

Karl Ravech, five-time World Series Champion David Cone and veteran player and coach Eduardo Perez will return for their second season as the ESPN Sunday Night Baseball broadcast team. The trio will once again be joined by Senior MLB Insider Buster Olney, who enters his 13th season as Sunday Night Baseball reporter.

KayRod Cast – ESPN’s innovative alternate presentation for Sunday Night Baseball – will return for season two, starting April 2 for the first Sunday Night Baseball game of the season. KayRod Cast stars World Series Champion Alex Rodriguez and high-profile New York sports voice Michael Kay. KayRod Cast airs on ESPN2 alongside the traditional game broadcast on ESPN. It emanates from ESPN’s Seaport District Studios in New York, N.Y. and features special guests from sports, entertainment and media, demonstrations from Rodriguez and special commentary. There are eight editions of KayRod Cast planned for 2023, including the April 23 matchup between the New York Mets and the San Francisco Giants.

Jon Sciambi and Doug Glanville on ESPN Radio

Jon “Boog” Sciambi and analyst Doug Glanville will return for their second season together as the national radio voices of Sunday Night Baseball. ESPN Radio will carry every Sunday Night Baseball game.

Baseball Tonight: Sunday Night Countdown

Baseball Tonight: Sunday Night Countdown will precede Sunday Night Baseball on ESPN with one-hour pregame shows at 6 p.m. In addition to the Sunday Night Baseball team of Ravech, Cone, Perez and Olney, regular contributors to Baseball Tonight include Olympic Gold Medalist Jessica Mendoza, 2022 BBWAA Career Excellence Award Winner Tim Kurkjian, hosts Nicole Briscoe and Kevin Connors, Senior MLB Insider Jeff Passan and reporter Marly Rivera.

Sunday Night Baseball is also available in Spanish on ESPN Deportes. The team of Ernesto Jerez and Luis Alfredo Álvarez will provide commentary with reporters Guillermo Celis and Enrique Rojas.

All Sunday Night Baseball games and shows are available to stream via the ESPN App.

Karl Ravech’s 30th ESPN Anniversary

Karl Ravech will serve as the voice of Sunday Night Baseball for the second consecutive season. Ravech joined ESPN in 1993 and has contributed to its baseball coverage for three full decades. Ravech will celebrate his 30th anniversary in the season ahead.

Sunday Night Baseball Fun Fact:

The ESPN Sunday Night Baseball franchise made its debut on April 15, 1990, as the Montreal Expos hosted the New York Mets from Olympic Stadium in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. The Expos won the game 3-1 behind pitcher Zane Smith’s winning performance.

