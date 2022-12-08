ESPN to Present the 88th Heisman Trophy Ceremony, Saturday at 8 p.m. ET

Chris Fowler to host joined by reporters Holly Rowe and Marty Smith

Previous Heisman winners Robert Griffin III, Desmond Howard , Tim Tebow and Andre Ware to contribute

, 2022 Heisman Finalists Stetson Bennett, Max Duggan, C.J. Stroud and Caleb Williams

Additionally, all four FCS Playoff Quarterfinal games airing this weekend across ESPN platforms

ESPN – the exclusive home of the Heisman Trophy Ceremony since 1994 – will televise the 88th Heisman Trophy Ceremony presented by Nissan on Saturday, Dec. 10, at 8 p.m. ET. For the second year, the Heisman Ceremony will originate from its new home at Jazz at Lincoln Center’s Appel Room in New York City and will be hosted by ESPN’s Chris Fowler, emceeing for his 29th straight year. ESPN college football reporters Holly Rowe and Marty Smith will join Fowler during the one-hour live show, along with ESPN analysts and former Heisman Trophy winners Robert Griffin III (2011), Desmond Howard (1991), Tim Tebow (2007) and Andre Ware (1989).

The four finalists who will be in attendance include quarterbacks Stetson Bennett (Georgia), Max Duggan (TCU), C.J. Stroud (Ohio State) and Caleb Williams (USC).

Heisman voting concluded after conference championship games were played Dec. 2-3 and the 2022 finalists were announced on Monday Night Countdown. The top-10 finishers will be featured on The Top 10 Heisman Trophy Finalists Show Presented by Nissan on Thursday, Dec. 8, at 9 p.m. on ESPN.

ESPN Digital and Social

The Heisman Show presented by Nissan will air live from 7:30-8 p.m. on ESPN’s social and digital platforms immediately preceding The Heisman Ceremony. Hosted by Christine Williamson, Kelsey Riggs and Harry Lyles Jr., the show will feature red carpet interviews from all four finalists as well as a mix of analysis and interviews with the Heisman Ceremony broadcast team and former Heisman Trophy winners Robert Griffin III and Tim Tebow. The show is available across Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, and the ESPN App

ESPN.com Highlights

ESPN.com’s coverage of the Heisman Trophy Ceremony will include the following stories:

A disputed Heisman, a split national title and dueling, enduring conspiracies of 1997 ( Chris Low and Andrea Adelson)

and The moments that defined Caleb Williams’ move toward the Heisman (Paolo Uggetti)

Following the ceremony, there will be a Way-Too-Early staff roundtable on the 2023 Heisman – insights, early favorites and potential sleepers ahead of the next season

All Four FCS Playoff Quarterfinal Games to Air on ESPN Platforms This Weekend

The college football season on ESPN continues with all four FCS Playoff Quarterfinal games airing this weekend, Dec. 9-10. The nation’s best programs will be featured as all eight of the top-seeded FCS teams have advanced.

Defending national champion and No. 3 seed North Dakota State hosts No. 6 Samford on Friday, Dec. 9, at 7 p.m. on ESPN2 (simulcast on ESPN+) with Tiffany Greene, Jay Walker and Taylor Davis on the call. The quarterfinals conclude Saturday at noon on ESPN (and ESPN+) with Clay Matvick, Rocky Boiman and Taylor McGregor calling No. 8 Holy Cross at top-seeded South Dakota State.

Quarterfinal winners advance to next weekend’s semifinals, Dec. 16-17. The FCS Championship game is set for 2 p.m. ET on Sunday, Jan. 8 at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas and will be broascast on ABC for the first time since 2020.

NCAA FCS Playoffs – Quarterfinals:

Date Time (ET) Bowl Platform Fri, Dec 9 7 p.m. No. 6 Samford at No. 3 North Dakota State

Tiffany Greene, Jay Walker, Taylor Davis ESPN2/ESPN+ 10:15 p.m. No. 5 William & Mary at No. 4 Montana State

Jay Alter, Dustin Fox, Lauren Sisler ESPN2 10:30 p.m. No. 7 Incarnate World at No. 2 Sacramento State

Connor Onion, Charles Arbuckle ESPN+ Sat, Dec 10 Noon No. 8 Holy Cross at No. 1 South Dakota State

Clay Matvick, Rocky Boiman, Taylor McGregor ESPN/ESPN+

ESPN+ will also carry the NCAA Div. II and III semifinal games on Saturday:

NCAA Division II Semifinals

Date Time (ET) Bowl Platform Sat, Dec 10 Noon No. 4 West Florida at No. 1 Ferris State (MI)

Noah Reed, Marcus Ray ESPN+ 3:30 p.m. No. 3 Shepherd (WV) at No. 2 Colorado School of Mines

Ted Emrich, Taylor McHargue ESPN+

NCAA Division III Semifinals

Date Time (ET) Bowl Platform Sat, Dec 10 Noon Wartburg (IA) at Mount Union (OH)

Michael Reghi, Ryan Cavanaugh ESPN+ 3:30 p.m. Mary Hardin-Baylor (TX) at North Central (IL)

Doug Sherman, Craig Haubert ESPN+

– 30 –

Media contacts:

Amanda Brooks at 704-973-5042; [email protected] and @BrooksAD