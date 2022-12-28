ESPN’s Monday Night Football Bills-Bengals Week 17 AFC Showdown Available on ESPN, ABC, ESPN2, ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes

Special Kickoff Time of 8:30 p.m. ET on January 2 for Top-Seeded Bills vs. No. 3 Bengals

Monday Night Countdown Begins at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN2

ESPN’s Monday Night Football Week 17 matchup featuring the Buffalo Bills at Cincinnati Bengals (Monday, Jan. 2) will be at 8:30 p.m. ET across ESPN, ABC, ESPN2, ESPN+, and ESPN Deportes, highlighting a matchup with significant AFC Playoff implications. The Bills are the current No. 1 seed in the conference and have captured the AFC East title, while the Bengals are the No. 3 seed, seek an AFC North title and remain in the hunt for the AFC’s top seed.

With the Rose Bowl Game presented by Prudential (5:10 p.m.) preceding Monday Night Football on ESPN, the Bills-Bengals kickoff is at 8:30 p.m. – 15 minutes later than MNF’s usual start time. Monday Night Football will be shown in its entirety on ABC, ESPN2, and ESPN+ (both English and Spanish-language options available), while the game may be joined in progress on ESPN and ESPN Deportes should the Rose Bowl Game extend beyond 8:30 p.m. NFL+, available on phones and tablets, will also have Bills-Bengals in its entirety. Joe Buck, Troy Aikman and Lisa Salters will be in Cincinnati for the call of the game.

Prior to Bills-Bengals, Monday Night Countdown will begin at 7 p.m. on ESPN2 from ESPN’s Seaport Studios in New York City, with ABC airing the pregame show starting at 8 p.m. Earlier on January 2, NFL Live will air at 3:30 p.m. on ESPN2 and then re-air at 6 p.m. on the same network.

Sunday NFL Countdown and NFL Primetime Airs on New Year’s Day

On New Year’s Day, Sunday NFL Countdown airs at its traditional time on ESPN (10 a.m. – 1 p.m.), leading into a full Week 17 slate. Following the afternoon action, NFL Primetime will air on New Year’s night on ESPN+ (live at 7:30 p.m. and then available on demand).

ESPN’s Doubleheader Saturday Begins NFL Week 18, Season Finale on January 7

ESPN’s NFL game slate will continue in Week 18, with its Doubleheader Saturday on January 7, kicking off Season Finale weekend for the league. Back-to-back games will be on ESPN, simulcast on ABC and ESPN+, and ESPN Deportes, with kickoffs set for 4:30 p.m. and 8:15 p.m., respectively. NFL+, available on phones and tablets, will also have both games. Matchups will be announced by the NFL following Week 17 action. More on the programming plans surrounding the games will be announced next week.

