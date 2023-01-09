ESPN Spicing Up ‘Postseasoning’ with The Chip & Custom Recipes

Postseasoning – ESPN’s fan-favorite custom spice blend that launched early in 2022 in partnership with Arts & Letters Co. – has waited almost a year for its chance to take the next step.

And now it will. For a limited time, ESPN is bringing back Postseasoning, and doing it in a big way by introducing Postseasoning: The Chip.

The first-ever ESPN Postseasoning potato chips are seasoned with that sweet heat blend fans came to know and love last postseason. The seasoning consists of salt, onion, gochugaru, garlic, paprika, black pepper, & cayenne. (Note: Postseasoning – the spice blend and the chips – are not recommended for fans of teams under .500).

“ESPN will get fans ready for the football postseason in an even bigger and unexpected culinary fashion with another year of ESPN Postseasoning spice,” said Curtis Friends, Senior Director, Sports Marketing, ESPN. “Postseasoning is an avenue for ESPN to serve fans in a variety of new ways. Year one with the seasoning, and now we are introducing Postseasoning The Chip and custom recipes for fans to enhance their gameday. These new evolutions pay tribute to postseason football and are built for the champions who come along the way.”

Joining the fun this postseason is American Music Producer/DJ Marshmello. Marshmello – who is this season’s Monday Night Football music curator – will feature recipes on ways to use Postseasoning on Cooking With Marshmello.

While the bottles and chips are not for sale, ESPN will be handing out both on Feb. 9-12, 2023 in Old Scottsdale for Super Bowl LVII.

Andrew Kong, Creative Director at Arts & Letters, said, “Real football fans know you don’t just watch the postseason. You live it, breathe it, and eat it. On a chip.”

College Football National Championship Recipes

Part of the spiciness of Postseasoning year 2 includes two recipes developed in honor of the Georgia and TCU teams and fan bases squaring off Jan. 9 in the College Football Playoff National Championship at 7:30p ET on ESPN.

ESPN collaborated with award-winning Los Angeles-based Chef Ludo Lefebvre, who used culinary insights from each finalists’ location to bring the recipes to life. These include:

UGA: Georgia Champeanutships (Candied Peanuts (or Pecans) with ESPN Postseasoning)

There are two things Georgia’s known for: champions and peanuts. And we dared to combine them.

TCU: Hypnotoadtastic BBQ Carrots (BBQ carrots with blood orange and yogurt)

Unique. Unexpected. Championship caliber. These BBQ carrots share all the traits of the TCU Horned Frog… except for the horned and frog part.

Fans can find the full recipes here.

Additional Postseasoning activations include:

A microsite ( promo.espn.com/postseasoning ) with the video, photos, recipes, tips & tricks all in one place for fans to experience

Custom boxes sent to select football fans & foodies across the country

