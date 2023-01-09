ESPN’s Latest ‘This is SportsCenter’ Commercial Features Delta State ‘Fighting Okra’

Less than two weeks from the return of the ‘This is SportsCenter’ campaign, ESPN is back with its second spot for the fan-favorite campaign with “Performance Evaluation.”

Performance Evaluation will air for the first time during the College Football Playoff National Championship between No. 1 Georgia and No. 3 TCU on Monday, Jan. 9 at 7:30p ET on ESPN.

The creative showcases SportsCenter anchors Elle Duncan and Kevin Negandhi meeting with ‘The Fighting Okra’ from Delta State University. The anchors share that co-workers aren’t particularly thrilled with The Fighting Okra’s attitude, with Duncan noting employees have called it moody, negative, and even a buzz kill, among other descriptors.

The look on the never-changing face of The Fighting Okra says it all.

“Sports are filled with so many interesting, unforgettable characters,” said Scott Hayes, Creative, Arts & Letters. “It’s great when “This is SportsCenter” can introduce more fans to a character that might not be as known, especially on college football’s biggest night.”

This is the second installment of the This is SportsCenter return, with more commercials set to launch throughout the year featuring Olympic Gold Medalist Track & Field phenom Sydney McLaughlin, along with more athletes, mascots and SportsCenter anchors such as Jay Harris, Hannah Storm, and more.

