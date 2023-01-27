NFL’s Conference Championship Sunday: ESPN Surrounds the AFC and NFC Championship Games with Special Editions of Postseason NFL Countdown and NFL Primetime

Three-Hour Postseason NFL Countdown Beginning at Noon ET Leads into NFC Championship

NFL Primetime Immediately Following Conclusion of AFC Championship, Approximately 10 p.m. ET

SportsCenter, NFL Matchup, Daily Wager and NFL Presents “Inspire Change” to air Throughout the Day on ESPN, ESPN2 and ABC, Respectively

ESPN’s platforms will serve as fans’ go-to destination for pre- and postgame coverage surrounding NFL’s Conference Championship Sunday on January 29. Postseason NFL Countdown (Noon-3 p.m.) leads into the NFC Championship (San Francisco at Philadelphia), and NFL Primetime (approximately 10-11 p.m.) follows the conclusion of the AFC Championship (Cincinnati at Kansas City). Multiple editions of SportsCenter will add to the all-day coverage, with morning shows (7 a.m.–noon) leading into Postseason NFL Countdown and SportsCenter with Scott Van Pelt (approx. 11 p.m.) following NFL Primetime. Overall, ESPN will have more than 10 hours of pre- and post- game coverage.

Postseason NFL Countdown Anchors Pre-Game Coverage

Postseason NFL Countdown analysts Tedy Bruschi, Matt Hasselbeck, Randy Moss and Rex Ryan will join host Sam Ponder, as well as NFL Senior Insiders Adam Schefter and Chris Mortensen. Larry Fitzgerald will also appear live from the NYC Seaport on Sunday, making his Championship Sunday debut on Postseason NFL Countdown and his second appearance overall.

For Postseason NFL Countdown, and SportsCenter throughout Championship Sunday, Kimberley A. Martin (49ers) and Sal Paolantonio (Eagles) will be at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia while Dianna Russini (Bengals) and Jeff Darlington (Chiefs) will be at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City.

In addition to news, analysis and discussion on the AFC and NFC Championship games, Postseason NFL Countdown will have memorable features, interviews and on-location reporting across the full three-hours of the show. Highlights include:

Interview with 49ers RB Christian McCaffrey – Ponder chats with Christian McCaffrey about joining the Super Bowl-contending team in the middle of the season.

– Ponder chats with Christian McCaffrey about joining the Super Bowl-contending team in the middle of the season. Taking the Time – ESPN explores the kind acts and selflessness DE Brandon Graham is doing for his fans and how they decided to pay him back.

– ESPN explores the kind acts and selflessness DE Brandon Graham is doing for his fans and how they decided to pay him back. Profile on Bengals QB Joe Burrow – ESPN traveled to Athens, Ohio, the hometown of Joe Burrow, to explore where his legend began.

NFL Primetime Anchors Post-Game Coverage

The iconic highlight show NFL Primetime returns to ESPN’s linear network with legendary host Chris Berman. Super Bowl Champion, and Berman’s regular partner, Booger McFarland joins the show, as the duo will dissect both games after the AFC and NFC champions are crowned. Berman and McFarland will also offer ESPN’s first preview of Super Bowl LVII.

NFL Primetime will return following Super Bowl LVII on ESPN and is available regularly throughout the NFL season on ESPN+.

More on ESPN’S Conference Championship Programming

ESPN’s Championship Sunday programming begins with SportsCenter on ESPN and NFL Matchup and Daily Wager on ESPN2. SportsCenter with Scott Van Pelt will conclude the day. More on Championship Sunday programming:

SportsCenter: Championship Sunday coverage will start at 7 a.m. with five hours of SportsCenter throughout the morning on ESPN. Anchors include Randy Scot t and Gary Striewski (7-9 a.m.) and Hannah Storm and Jay Harris (9 a.m.-Noon).

Championship Sunday coverage will start at 7 a.m. with five hours of SportsCenter throughout the morning on ESPN. Anchors include t and (7-9 a.m.) and and (9 a.m.-Noon). NFL Matchup: Host Sal Paolantonio will be joined by Greg Cosell and Darius Butler in breaking down team-provided game footage for the four remaining teams going into Championship Sunday. The X’s and O’s show will air on ESPN2 (8-8:30 a.m.).

Daily Wager: Fans can hear all the latest odds and probabilities on ESPN2 with Daily Wager live from Las Vegas. Doug Kezirian, Joe Fortenbaugh, Tyler Fulghum, Anita Marks and Erin Dolan will provide fans all the latest information. (8:30-9 a.m.).

Time (ET) Show Network 7 a.m.-Noon SportsCenter ESPN 8-8:30 a.m. NFL Matchup ESPN2 8:30-9 a.m. Daily Wager ESPN2 Noon-3 p.m. Postseason NFL Countdown ESPN Noon-1 p.m. NFL Presents “Inspire Change” ABC Approx. 10:00 p.m. NFL PrimeTime ESPN Approx. 11:00 p.m. SportsCenter with SVP ESPN

NFL Presents “Inspire Change”

Debuting on ABC, and in conjunction with the NFL, NFL Presents “Inspire Change” will provide fans a special look at the impact NFL players have on their communities off the field. Hosted by NFL Network’s Patrick Claybon, the work of Darius Slayton, Dion Dawkins, Garrett Bolles, Saquon Barkley, Kelvin Beachum and Demario Davis will be highlighted in this one-hour special.

Multiplatform coverage across ESPN Digital Properties and Andscape

ESPN’s NFL Reporters, Dan Graziano and Jeremy Fowler, along with NFL Nation reporters Ben Baby (Bengals), Tim McManus (Eagles), Adam Teicher (Chiefs), and Nick Wagoner (49ers) and Andscape’s Jason Reid (AFC) and William C. Rhoden (NFC) will be onsite, providing coverage from multiple angles for fans, both before and after the games.

Leading into Sunday, Reid, Andscape’s Senior NFL Writer, wrote about the impact of Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts with perspective from former Eagles teammate and veteran safety Rodney McLeod, and about Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his legacy entering his fifth AFC Championship Game.

Pro Bowl Games and Super Bowl LVII Coverage

Conference Championship Sunday coverage is a prelude to ESPN’s 2023 Pro Bowl Games and Super Bowl coverage. The 2023 Pro Bowl Games presented by Verizon will begin live in primetime on Thursday, February 2 (7-8:30 p.m. ET) and culminate Sunday, February 5 (3-6 p.m.) on ESPN, ABC, ESPN+ and XD. Full details are provided here.

