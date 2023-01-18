PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+: Four-Stream Coverage of The American Express at PGA West

Coverage begins tomorrow at 11:30 a.m. ET, continues through Final Round on Sunday, January 22

Marquee, Featured groups Thursday, Friday include Will Zalatoris, Cameron Young, Jason Day

Coverage Saturday features Scottie Scheffler, Jon Rahm, Patrick Cantlay, Xander Schauffele, Tony Finau

For the first time this year, PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ will present four concurrent streams – a Main Feed and Marquee Group, Featured Groups and Featured Holes coverage – starting tomorrow at The American Express at PGA West in La Quinta, Calif.

Coverage begins on ESPN+ at 11:30 a.m. ET , and continues through the final round on Sunday, January 22.

, and continues through the final round on Sunday, January 22. The field for The American Express will include 10 major winners, three FedExCup champions, five of the top 10 players in the world , and five of the top 10 in the current FedExCup standings.

, and five of the top 10 in the current FedExCup standings. Eight previous winners of The American Express will tee off on Thursday, including last week’s winner of the Sony Open in Hawaii, Si Woo Kim .

of the Sony Open in Hawaii, . Featured Hole coverage on the Pete Dye Stadium Course at PGA West will include the par-3 4th, par-3 13th, par-5 16th, and the signature island green 17th, statistically one of the most difficult holes on the PGA TOUR.

Saturday’s coverage on PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ will feature four of the stop six players in the world.

2 Scottie Scheffler , No. 4 Jon Rahm , No. 5 Patrick Cantlay , and No. 6 Xander Schauffele , as well as Tony Finau , who won three times in 2022 at the Cadence Bank Houston Open and back-to-back victories at the 3M Open and Rocket Mortgage Classic.

, No. 4 , No. 5 , and No. 6 , as well as , who won three times in 2022 at the Cadence Bank Houston Open and back-to-back victories at the 3M Open and Rocket Mortgage Classic. Marquee Group and Featured Groups for Saturday will be determined following Friday’s Second Round.

Thursday, January 19

Main Feed | 11:30 a.m. ET

Featured Holes | 12:15 p.m. ET

Marquee Group | 1:30 p.m. ET

Sam Burns – No. 13 world ranking, four-time TOUR winner, two wins in 2022 (Valspar Championship, Charles Schwab Challenge)

– No. 13 world ranking, four-time TOUR winner, two wins in 2022 (Valspar Championship, Charles Schwab Challenge) Harris English – Four-time TOUR winner, won twice in 2021 (Sentry Tournament of Champions, Travelers Championship)

Featured Groups | 12 p.m. ET

Cam Davis – TOUR winner (2021 Rocket Mortgage Classic)

– TOUR winner (2021 Rocket Mortgage Classic) Christiaan Bezuidenhout – Three wins on DP World Tour

Tom Hoge – TOUR winner (2022 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am)

– TOUR winner (2022 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am) Luke List – TOUR winner (2022 Farmers Insurance Open)

Friday, January 20

Main Feed | 11:30 a.m. ET

Featured Holes | 12:15 p.m. ET

Marquee Group | 1:30 p.m. ET

Will Zalatoris – No. 7 world ranking, earned first TOUR win at 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship, five top-10 major finishes, 2021 PGA TOUR Rookie of the Year

– No. 7 world ranking, earned first TOUR win at 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship, five top-10 major finishes, 2021 PGA TOUR Rookie of the Year Cameron Young – 2022 PGA TOUR Rookie of the Year, No. 17 world ranking, in 2022 finished 2nd at Open Championship and T3 at PGA Championship

Featured Groups | 12:15 p.m. ET

T. Poston – Two-time TOUR winner

– Two-time TOUR winner Brian Harman – No. 5 in current FedExCup standings, No. 23 world ranking, two-time TOUR winner

Sungjae Im – No. 19 world ranking, two-time TOUR winner, 2019 PGA TOUR Rookie of the Year

– No. 19 world ranking, two-time TOUR winner, 2019 PGA TOUR Rookie of the Year Jason Day – 12 PGA TOUR victories, 2015 PGA Championship winner

PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ will follow similar schedules Saturday and Sunday, with pairings for Sunday determined following Saturday’s Third Round.

Day Start Time (ET) Coverage Thursday, January 19 11:30 a.m. Main Feed Best action across the tournament field 12 p.m. Featured Groups Cam Davis / Christiaan Bezuidenhout Tom Hoge / Luke List 12:15 p.m. Featured Holes Nos. 4, 13, 17 | Par 3 No. 16 | Par 5 1:30 p.m. Marquee Group Sam Burns / Harris English 3 p.m. Featured Group 1 Tom Hoge / Luke List Featured Group 2 Sam Burns / Harris English Featured Holes No. 16 | Par 5 No. 17 | Par 3 Friday, January 20 11:30 a.m. Main Feed Best action across the tournament field 12:15 p.m. Featured Holes Nos. 4, 13, 17 | Par 3 No. 16 | Par 5 Featured Groups J.T. Poston / Brian Harman Sungjae Im / Jason Day 1:30 p.m. Marquee Group Will Zalatoris / Cameron Young 3 p.m. Featured Group 1 Sungjae Im /Jason Day Featured Group 2 Will Zalatoris / Cameron Young Featured Holes No. 16 | Par 5 No. 17 | Par 3

The four feeds available on PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ include:

Main Feed – The primary tournament coverage stream, showcasing the best action from across the course, with two dedicated booth announcers, a dedicated walking announcer and coverage drawn from all cameras at the event.

– The primary tournament coverage stream, showcasing the best action from across the course, with two dedicated booth announcers, a dedicated walking announcer and coverage drawn from all cameras at the event. Marquee Group – Every shot from each player in the group, with two booth announcers and one walking announcer calling the action.

– Every shot from each player in the group, with two booth announcers and one walking announcer calling the action. Featured Holes – Exclusive coverage of key par 3 holes and the course’s iconic, signature holes.

– Exclusive coverage of key par 3 holes and the course’s iconic, signature holes. Featured Groups – Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage following two concurrent featured groups, with two booth announcers and one walking announcer.

PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+

Continuing its unprecedented level of extended and expanded coverage in 2023, this second calendar year of PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ will present fans with more than 4,300 live and exclusive hours covering 35 tournaments, including 13 of the TOUR’s designated events and at least 28 tournaments with four full days of coverage and four simultaneous live feeds each day. PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ is part of the TOUR’s nine-year domestic media rights portfolio announced in March 2020.

All ESPN+ subscribers have access to PGA TOUR LIVE, at no additional cost, in addition to more than 22,000 other live sporting events, acclaimed studio programs, original series and documentaries, as well as the complete library of ESPN 30 for 30 films.

About PGA TOUR

By showcasing golf’s greatest players, the PGA TOUR engages, inspires and positively impacts our fans, partners and communities worldwide.

The PGA TOUR, headquartered in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, co-sanctions tournaments on the PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, Korn Ferry Tour, PGA TOUR Latinoamérica, PGA TOUR Canada and administers the PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament and PGA TOUR University. TOUR members represent the world’s best players, hailing from 25 countries and territories. Showcasing the biggest moments in the sport with history and legacy on the line, the PGA TOUR has long-term domestic distribution partnerships for broadcast coverage on CBS, NBC and Golf Channel and video streaming service on ESPN+. Internationally, PGA TOUR coverage is available across 200+ countries and territories in 27 languages via 44 broadcast and digital partners. Virtually all tournaments are organized as non-profit organizations to maximize charitable giving, and to date, tournaments across all Tours have generated more than $3.37 billion.

Fans can follow the PGA TOUR on the new PGA TOUR app and PGATOUR.COM, and on social media channels, including Facebook, Instagram (in Spanish, Korean and Japanese), LinkedIn, TikTok, Twitter (in English and Spanish), WeChat, Weibo, Toutiao, Douyin and LINE.

About ESPN+

ESPN+ is the industry-leading sports streaming service that offers fans in the U.S. thousands of live sports events, original programming not available on ESPN’s linear TV or digital networks and exclusive editorial content from dozens of ESPN writers and reporters. Launched in April 2018, ESPN+ has grown to more than 24.3 million subscribers. Fans sign up to ESPN+ for just $9.99 a month (or $99.99 per year) at ESPN.com, ESPNplus.com or on the ESPN App (mobile and connected devices).

