ESPN Deportes Reveals XFL 2023 Kickoff Season Schedule & Commentator Team | ESPN Deportes anuncia calendario de programación y plantilla de comentaristas del inicio de temporada de la XFL 2023

16-Game Slate Begins Feb. 18 with Two Opening Weekend Games in Primetime

Season-Long Coverage Led by Play-by-Play Commentator Rebeca Landa & Analyst Sergio Dipp

ESPN Deportes, the exclusive Spanish-language home of the XFL, announced today its schedule for the XFL 2023 kickoff season. The 16-game slate begins with two opening-weekend matchups in primetime. ESPN+ will also offer Spanish-language coverage of games aired on linear.

Key Details:

Coverage kicks off on Feb. 18 with the Orlando Guardians visiting the Houston Roughnecks (8:30 p.m. ET), followed by the Seattle Sea Dragons taking on the DC Defenders on Feb. 19 (8 p.m.).

Every minute of the XFL Playoffs, including both semifinal games and the XFL Championship, will be available live on ESPN Deportes.

Week 5 will feature three matchups on Thursday (9 p.m.), Saturday (10 p.m.) and Sunday (10 p.m.). The remaining, regular-season Weeks 2-10 will feature a signature game each week.

In addition to ESPN Deportes, all 43 XFL games will also be featured on a combination of ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, FX and available streaming on ESPN+. Full details here.

Rebeca Landa & Sergio Dipp on The Call: ESPN Deportes’ XFL coverage will be led by play-by-play commentator Rebeca Landa and analyst Sergio Dipp.

Rebeca Landa joined ESPN in 2017 as co-host for NFL Live and Los Capitanes on ESPN Deportes. Since joining, her role expanded to include sideline reporting for NFL, and in 2022, she became the first woman to serve as a play-by-play commentator for nationally-televised NFL game on Spanish-language television in the U.S. In addition to her NFL duties, Landa serves as a commentator for ESPN Deportes’ tennis coverage and has covered all four Grand Slams for the network.

Dipp joined ESPN in 2013 as a SportsCenter anchor on ESPN Deportes. A versatile voice with deep pro football expertise, he has served as sideline reporter for Monday Night Football telecasts on both ESPN Deportes and ESPN, and he has covered four Super Bowls.

Landa said, “I am excited by the trust that ESPN has placed in me as an integral part of the XFL commentator booth, happy to keep growing as a play-by-play commentator and eager to be one of the voices of this dynamic and innovative league that besides it appealing to football fans, has a great representation for Latina women with Dany Garcia as chairwoman and owner.”

Added Dipp: “The XFL is an exciting and innovative league. Having the opportunity to be part of the commentator team on ESPN Deportes is special to me and I look forward to joining Rebeca and share our love and excitement for football with fans.”

ESPN Deportes 2023 XFL Schedule

DATE Time (ET) Teams (Away vs. Home) Saturday, February 18, 2023 8:30PM Orlando Guardians vs Houston Roughnecks Sunday, February 19, 2023 8:00PM Seattle Sea Dragons vs D.C. Defenders Saturday, February 25, 2023 7:00PM D.C. Defenders vs Vegas Vipers Sunday, March 5, 2023 8:00PM San Antonio Brahmas vs Houston Roughnecks Saturday, March 11, 2023 7:00PM Houston Roughnecks vs Orlando Guardians Thursday, March 16, 2023 9:00PM Houston Roughnecks vs Seattle Sea Dragons Saturday, March 18, 2023 10:00PM Orlando Guardians vs Vegas Vipers Sunday, March 19, 2023 10:00PM Arlington Renegades vs San Antonio Brahmas Monday, March 27, 2023 7:00PM Houston Roughnecks vs D.C. Defenders Saturday, April 1, 2023 6:00PM San Antonio Brahmas vs Vegas Vipers Sunday, April 8, 2023 1:00PM Vegas Vipers vs. St. Louis Battlehawks Saturday, April 15, 2023 7:00PM Orlando Guardians vs San Antonio Brahmas Saturday, April 22, 2023 3:00PM D.C Defenders vs San Antonio Brahmas Saturday, April 29, 2023 7:00PM Semifinal #1 Sunday, April 30, 2023 3:00PM Semifinal #2 Saturday, May 13, 2023 3:00PM XFL Championship Game

For more information, visit XFL.com

ABOUT XFL

The XFL’s ownership group, led by Dany Garcia, Dwayne Johnson, and Gerry Cardinale’s RedBird Capital Partners, is building a fan-first, fast-paced global professional football league with innovative rules and enhanced 360 game experience. The XFL will bring entertainment to world class football, with the goal of advancing the game of football and expanding player opportunities when it launches in February 2023.

ESPN XFL Media Contacts:

La programación de 16 partidos comienza el 18 de febrero con dos partidos de fin de semana de apertura en horario estelar

La cobertura de toda la temporada estará a cargo de la comentarista de jugada a jugada Rebeca Landa y el analista Sergio Dipp

ESPN Deportes, el hogar exclusivo en español de la XFL, anunció hoy su programación para el inicio de temporada de la XFL 2023. La programación de 16 partidos comienza con dos encuentros de fin de semana de apertura en horario estelar. ESPN+ ofrecerá cobertura de los partidos lineales en español.

Datos clave:

La cobertura comienza el 18 de febrero con un enfrentamiento entre los Orlando Guardians y los Houston Roughnecks (8:30 p.m. ET), seguido de un encuentro entre los Seattle Sea Dragons y los DC Defenders el 19 de febrero (8 p.m.).

Cada minuto de las eliminatorias de la XFL, incluyendo ambos partidos de las semifinales y el partido por el campeonato de la XFL, estará disponible en vivo por ESPN Deportes.

En la Semana 5 se presentarán tres partidos: el jueves (9 p.m.), el sábado (10 p.m.) y el domingo (10 p.m.). En las Semanas 2 a 10 restantes de la temporada regular se ofrecerá un partido destacado cada semana.

Además de en ESPN Deportes, los 43 partidos de la XFL se transmitirán en distintas plataformas como ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, FX y vía el streaming disponible en ESPN+. Detalles completos aquí.

Rebeca Landa y Sergio Dipp relatarán las transmisiones: la cobertura de la XFL en ESPN Deportes estará a cargo de la comentarista de jugada a jugada Rebeca Landa y el analista Sergio Dipp.

Rebeca Landa se unió a ESPN en 2017 como presentadora de NFL Live y Los Capitanes. Su rol se amplió para incluir reportajes de cancha para la NFL. En el 2022, Landa se convirtió en la primera mujer en servir como comentarista jugada por jugada para un juego de la NFL televisado a nivel nacional en la televisión en español en los EE. UU. Además de NFL, Landa se desempeña como comentarista para la cobertura de tenis en ESPN Deportes.

Dipp se incorporó a ESPN en el 2013 como presentador de SportsCenter en ESPN Deportes. Una voz versátil con amplia experiencia en el fútbol americano profesional, ha ejercido como reportero de campo para transmisiones televisivas de Monday Night Football tanto en ESPN Deportes como en ESPN, y ha tenido a su cargo la cobertura de cuatro Super Bowls.

“Me siento emocionada por la confianza que ESPN he puesto en mi como narradora principal de la XFL,” comentó Landa. “También estoy muy contenta de seguirme consolidando en ese papel y entusiasmada por ser una de las voces de esta liga. La XFL es una liga dinámica e innovadora, la cual además de servir al aficionado de futbol americano, tiene una fuerte representación de la mujer latina con Dany Garcia como la propietaria.”

Añadió Dipp: “La XFL es una liga muy emocionante y tener la oportunidad de poder transmitirla en ESPN, es algo muy especial para mí. Junto a Rebeca, buscaremos, con mucha responsabilidad y energía, contagiarles a los aficionados nuestra pasión por el futbol americano.”

Programación de la XFL 2023 en ESPN Deportes

FECHA Hora (ET) Equipos (visitante vs. local) Sábado 18 de febrero de 2023 8:30 p.m. Orlando Guardians vs. Houston Roughnecks Domingo 19 de febrero de 2023 8:00 p.m. Seattle Sea Dragons vs. D.C. Defenders Sábado 25 de febrero de 2023 7:00 p.m. D.C. Defenders vs. Vegas Vipers Domingo 5 de marzo de 2023 8:00 p.m. San Antonio Brahmas vs. Houston Roughnecks Sábado 11 de marzo de 2023 7:00 p.m. Houston Roughnecks vs. Orlando Guardians Jueves 16 de marzo de 2023 9:00 p.m. Houston Roughnecks vs. Seattle Sea Dragons Sábado 18 de marzo de 2023 10:00 p.m. Orlando Guardians vs. Vegas Vipers Domingo 19 de marzo de 2023 10:00 p.m. Arlington Renegades vs. San Antonio Brahmas Lunes 27 de marzo de 2023 7:00 p.m. Houston Roughnecks vs. D.C. Defenders Sábado 1.o de abril de 2023 6:00 p.m. San Antonio Brahmas vs. Vegas Vipers Domingo 8 de abril de 2023 1:00 p.m. Vegas Vipers vs. St. Louis Battlehawks Sábado 15 de abril de 2023 7:00 p.m. Orlando Guardians vs. San Antonio Brahmas Sábado 22 de abril de 2023 3:00 p.m. D.C Defenders vs. San Antonio Brahmas Sábado 29 de abril de 2023 7:00 p.m. Semifinal 1 Domingo 30 de abril de 2023 3:00 p.m. Semifinal 2 Sábado 13 de mayo de 2023 3:00 p.m. Partido por el campeonato de la XFL

Para obtener más información, visita XFL.com

ACERCA DE LA XFL

El grupo propietario de la XFL, dirigido por Dany Garcia, Dwayne Johnson y RedBird Capital Partners de Gerry Cardinale, está creando una liga mundial de futbol americano profesional de acción trepidante y dirigida principalmente al aficionado, con reglas innovadoras y una experiencia de juego en 360 grados mejorada. La XFL le imprimirá entretenimiento al fútbol americano de clase mundial, con el objetivo de promover el deporte de fútbol americano y expandir las oportunidades de los jugadores cuando se inaugure la temporada en febrero del 2023.

Contactos de XFL de ESPN: