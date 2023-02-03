ESPN’s NFL Live Delivers Show’s Best Monthly Viewership in More than Six Years, January Continues Impressive Streak of Audience Accolades

Also Up 12% in Key Persons 18-49 Demo

ESPN’s NFL Live is once again re-writing its own viewership records, as the show’s January viewership was its best in 75 months (September 2016). The one-hour daily show (4-5 p.m. ET) averaged 492,000 viewers during the month, increasing its viewership from January 2022 – the show’s second-best month in the same 6+ year timeframe.

In short, January 2023 and January 2022 delivered the most-watched months of NFL Live since September 2016:

Most-Watched Months of NFL Live

Since September 2016

Rank Month Viewership 1 January 2023 492,000 2 January 2022 482,000

The show’s success extends to key demos, as NFL Live was up 12 percent in persons 18-49 year-over year in January 2023 compared to the same month in 2022.

NFL Live Delivering Consistent Success

NFL Live’s viewership success has been consistent since August 2020, highlighted by both the 2022 and 2021 regular seasons delivering the show’s most-watched regular seasons since 2016. More on the show’s accolades can be found here.

