ESPN’s NFL Live Delivers Show’s Best Monthly Viewership in More than Six Years, January Continues Impressive Streak of Audience Accolades
- Also Up 12% in Key Persons 18-49 Demo
ESPN’s NFL Live is once again re-writing its own viewership records, as the show’s January viewership was its best in 75 months (September 2016). The one-hour daily show (4-5 p.m. ET) averaged 492,000 viewers during the month, increasing its viewership from January 2022 – the show’s second-best month in the same 6+ year timeframe.
In short, January 2023 and January 2022 delivered the most-watched months of NFL Live since September 2016:
Most-Watched Months of NFL Live
Since September 2016
|Rank
|Month
|Viewership
|1
|January 2023
|492,000
|2
|January 2022
|482,000
The show’s success extends to key demos, as NFL Live was up 12 percent in persons 18-49 year-over year in January 2023 compared to the same month in 2022.
NFL Live Delivering Consistent Success
NFL Live’s viewership success has been consistent since August 2020, highlighted by both the 2022 and 2021 regular seasons delivering the show’s most-watched regular seasons since 2016. More on the show’s accolades can be found here.
Media Contacts:
Derek Volner ([email protected])
Lily Blum ([email protected])