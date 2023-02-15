Exclusively on PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+: Tiger Woods Returns to PGA TOUR, World’s Top Players at The Genesis Invitational at The Riviera Country Club

Coverage of TOUR’s third designated event of 2023 begins tomorrow at 9:30 a.m. ET

Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas playing together Thursday and Friday

Other Marquee and Featured groups include new world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, FedExCup leader Jon Rahm, Max Homa, Collin Morikawa, Jordan Spieth, Xander Schauffele, Patrick Cantlay, Tony Finau, more.

Live and exclusively on PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ tomorrow, Tiger Woods will make his first appearance at a PGA TOUR event in more than two years at The Genesis Invitational at the iconic Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades, Calif.

On Thursday afternoon, Woods will be featured in Main Feed and ESPN+ Bonus Coverage , teeing off at 3:04 p.m. ET, in a must-see group with reigning FedExCup champion and world No. 2 player Rory McIlroy and Justin Thomas , the 2022 PGA Championship winner and No. 7 ranked player in the world.

, starting their second round at 10:24 a.m. ET. PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ is the only place fans can watch every shot by Woods on both Thursday and Friday.

Main Feed and Featured Holes coverage of The Genesis Invitational begins on ESPN+ tomorrow at 9:30 a.m. ET, and continues through the final round on Sunday, February 19.

The field this week at The Genesis Invitational, the TOUR’s third designated event of the year and one of five over the next two months, includes nine of the top 10 players in the world, all of the top 10 in the current FedExCup standings, 19 major winners, seven FedExCup champions, and four past winners of The Genesis Invitational (Max Homa, Adam Scott, J.B. Holmes, James Hahn).

The Featured Holes feed will showcase Riviera's par-3 Nos. 4, 14 and 16, and the famous par-4 10th, a drivable, risk-reward hole considered one of the best short par-4's in all of golf .

. ESPN+ Bonus Coverage of top groups will begin when the initial Marquee Group and Featured Groups complete their rounds.

Other top players to be showcased this week in Marquee and Featured groups, as well as ESPN+ Bonus Coverage, include:

The Genesis Invitational | Exclusively on PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+

Day Start Time (ET) Coverage Thursday, February 16 9:30 a.m. Main Feed Best action across the tournament field Featured Holes Nos. 4, 14, 16 | Par 3 No. 16 | Par 4 10:15 a.m. Marquee Group Jon Rahm / Patrick Cantlay / Viktor Hovland ESPN+ Bonus Coverage: Tiger Woods / Rory McIlroy / Justin Thomas 10:30 a.m. Featured Groups Adam Scott / Tony Finau / Billy Horschel Max Homa / Tom Kim / Xander Schauffele ESPN+ Bonus Coverage: Scottie Scheffler / Jordan Spieth / Collin Morikawa Justin Rose / Hideki Matsuyama / Shane Lowry 4 p.m. Featured Group 1 Tiger Woods / Rory McIlroy / Justin Thomas Featured Group 2 Scottie Scheffler / Jordan Spieth / Collin Morikawa Featured Holes No. 10 | Par 4 No. 16 | Par 3 Friday, February 17 9:30 a.m. Main Feed Best action across the tournament field Featured Holes Nos. 4, 14, 16 | Par 3 No. 16 | Par 4 10:15 a.m. Marquee Group Tiger Woods / Rory McIlroy / Justin Thomas ESPN+ Bonus Coverage: Jon Rahm / Patrick Cantlay / Viktor Hovland 10:30 a.m. Featured Groups Scottie Scheffler / Jordan Spieth / Collin Morikawa Justin Rose / Hideki Matsuyama / Shane Lowry ESPN+ Bonus Coverage: Adam Scott / Tony Finau / Billy Horschel Max Homa / Tom Kim / Xander Schauffele 4 p.m. Featured Group 1 Jon Rahm / Patrick Cantlay / Viktor Hovland Featured Group 2 Max Homa / Tom Kim / Xander Schauffele Featured Holes No. 10 | Par 4 No. 16 | Par 3

PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ will follow a similar schedule Saturday and Sunday, determined after pairings are announced following the second and third rounds, respectively.

Thursday’s coverage on PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ will also be available to stream for all Hulu subscribers.

The four feeds available on PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ include:

Main Feed – The primary tournament coverage stream, showcasing the best action from across the course, with two dedicated booth announcers, a dedicated walking announcer and coverage drawn from all cameras at the event.

– The primary tournament coverage stream, showcasing the best action from across the course, with two dedicated booth announcers, a dedicated walking announcer and coverage drawn from all cameras at the event. Marquee Group – Every shot from each player in the group, with two booth announcers and one walking announcer calling the action.

– Every shot from each player in the group, with two booth announcers and one walking announcer calling the action. Featured Holes – Exclusive coverage of key par 3 holes and the course’s iconic, signature holes.

– Exclusive coverage of key par 3 holes and the course’s iconic, signature holes. Featured Groups – Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage following two concurrent featured groups, with two booth announcers and one walking announcer.

PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+

Continuing its unprecedented level of extended and expanded coverage in 2023, this second calendar year of PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ will present fans with more than 4,300 live and exclusive hours covering 35 tournaments, including 13 of the TOUR’s designated events and at least 28 tournaments with four full days of coverage and four simultaneous live feeds each day. PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ is part of the TOUR’s nine-year domestic media rights portfolio announced in March 2020.

All ESPN+ subscribers have access to PGA TOUR LIVE, at no additional cost, in addition to more than 22,000 other live sporting events, acclaimed studio programs, original series and documentaries, as well as the complete library of ESPN 30 for 30 films.

