SEC Network Hits It Out of the Park with More Than 100 Regular Season Baseball and Softball Games

More than 50 regular season games for each sport

SEC boasts nine ranked baseball teams and 10 ranked softball squads

ESPN will present nearly 6,000 regular season baseball and softball games across its television and digital platforms, with more than 100 games televised on SEC Network during the regular season. Additionally, SECN returns as the home to the conference tournaments for both sports, providing studio and live event coverage of the 2023 SEC Softball Tournament in Fayetteville, Ark. and 2023 SEC Baseball Tournament in Hoover, Ala.

Baseball

SEC Network will feature more than 55 regular season games this college baseball season, with the first pitch of the 2023 campaign set for Sunday, March 5, as No. 7 Florida hosts No. 22 Miami at noon ET and Georgia hosts in-state rival Georgia Tech at 3 p.m. Nine ranked SEC baseball teams are featured in the preseason top 25, with ranked squads showcased on SEC Network nearly every day of televised action for the first month of the season.

In all, seven of the nation’s top-10 teams in the Collegiate Baseball preseason ranks hail from the SEC – LSU (1), Tennessee (2), Texas A&M (5), Florida (7), Arkansas (8), Vanderbilt (10), as well as defending national champion Ole Miss begins its title defense at No. 4.

Additionally, SECN+ will showcase nearly 400 regular season conference and non-conference games. Every game of the 2023 SEC Baseball Tournament will air on SEC Network and ESPN2, with surrounding coverage on SECNetwork.com. For a full look at the 2023 NCAA Division I Baseball schedule on ESPN platforms, please click here.

Softball

SEC Network will present more than 55 matchups throughout the regular season, including four contests in February as part of the TaxAct Clearwater Invitational Presented by EvoShield, an ESPN Events’ owned and operated college softball tournament. Alabama dukes it out with Duke on Thursday, Feb. 16, while Mississippi State faces off against Indiana on Friday, Feb. 17. Rounding out the weekend will be USF taking on Texas A&M in College Station on Saturday, Feb. 18 and Nebraska against Arkansas on Sunday, Feb. 19. SEC Network+ will feature more than 300 additional SEC softball games in 2023.

A trio of SEC softball teams are ranked in the preseason top 10, including Florida (5), Arkansas (6) and Alabama (7).

Eight matchups will air on SEC Network to open SEC action. On Saturday, March 11, SECN features Auburn at Georgia, Kentucky at Missouri, LSU at South Carolina and Texas A&M at Arkansas, while also spotlighting the non-conference contest of Oklahoma and Mississippi State. A tripleheader awaits the following day, with Ole Miss at Tennessee, Kentucky at Missouri and LSU at South Carolina set for SECN on Sunday, March 12.

All 12 games of the 2023 SEC Softball Tournament will be televised as SEC Network provides wall-to-wall coverage of the action from Arkansas. T-Mobile returns for a second year as presenting sponsor of the tournament. For a full look at the 2023 NCAA Division I Softball schedule on ESPN platforms, please click here.

2023 SEC Network Baseball Schedule

Date Time (ET) Game Sun, Mar 5 Noon No. 22 Miami at No. 7 Florida 3 p.m. Georgia Tech at Georgia Tue, Mar 14 7 p.m. Georgia Tech at Auburn Thu, Mar 16 7 p.m. No. 20 Alabama at No. 7 Florida Fri, Mar 17 7 p.m. No. 1 LSU at No. 5 Texas A&M Sat, Mar 18 Noon No. 4 Ole Miss at No. 10 Vanderbilt Sun, Mar 19 Noon Mississippi State at Kentucky 3 p.m. No. 23 South Carolina at Georgia Thu, Mar 23 7 p.m. Georgia at Auburn Fri, Mar 24 7 p.m. Missouri at No. 23 South Carolina Sat, Mar 25 2 p.m. No. 8 Arkansas at No. 1 LSU Sun, Mar 26 Noon Missouri at No. 23 South Carolina 3 p.m. Kentucky at No. 20 Alabama Tue, Mar 28 7 p.m. Texas at No. 5 Texas A&M Thu, Mar 30 7 p.m. No. 23 South Carolina at Mississippi State Fri, Mar 31 7 p.m. No. 2 No. 2 Tennessee at No. 1 LSU Sat, Apr 1 8 p.m. No. 4 Ole Miss at No. 5 Texas A&M Sun, Apr 2 Noon Missouri at Kentucky 3 p.m. No. 20 Alabama at No. 8 Arkansas Thu, Apr 6 8 p.m. No. 5 Texas A&M at Auburn Fri, Apr 7 7 p.m. No. 7 Florida at No. 2 Tennessee Sat, Apr 8 Noon No. 1 LSU at No. 23 South Carolina 3 p.m. No. 8 Arkansas at No. 4 Ole Miss Sun, Apr 9 Noon Kentucky at Georgia Tue, Apr 11 7 p.m. Clemson at Georgia Thu, Apr 13 7 p.m. Kentucky at No. 1 LSU Fri, Apr 14 8 p.m. No. 2 Tennessee at No. 8 Arkansas Sat, Apr 15 4 p.m. No. 4 Ole Miss at Mississippi State 7 p.m. Georgia at No. 7 Florida Tue, Apr 18 7 p.m. Samford at Auburn Wed, Apr 19 7 p.m. Prairie View at No. 5 Texas A&M Thu, Apr 20 7 p.m. No. 8 Arkansas at Georgia Fri, Apr 21 6 p.m. No. 10 Vanderbilt at No. 2 Tennessee Sat, Apr 22 6 p.m. No. 20 Alabama at Missouri Tue, Apr 25 7 p.m. No. 16 Louisville at Kentucky Thu, Apr 27 7 p.m. Mississippi State at No. 2 Tennessee Fri, Apr 28 7 p.m. No. 20 Alabama at No. 1 LSU Sat, Apr 29 Noon No. 5 Texas A&M at No. 8 Arkansas 7 p.m. Missouri at No. 7 Florida Sun, Apr 30 Noon Auburn at No. 23 South Carolina 3 p.m. Kentucky at No. 10 Vanderbilt Tue, May 2 7 p.m. Kansas at Missouri Thu, May 4 7 p.m. No. 4 Ole Miss at Missouri Fri, May 5 8 p.m. No. 10 Vanderbilt at No. 20 Alabama Sat, May 6 6 p.m. No. 7 Florida at No. 5 Texas A&M 9 p.m. No. 1 LSU at Auburn Sun, May 7 2 p.m. No. 23 South Carolina at Kentucky Fri, May 12 5:30 p.m. No. 10 Vanderbilt at No. 7 Florida 8:30 p.m. Mississippi State at No. 1 LSU Sat, May 13 Noon Kentucky at No. 2 Tennessee 3 p.m. Auburn at No. 4 Ole Miss Sun, May 14 1 p.m. Georgia at Missouri 4 p.m. No. 20 Alabama at No. 5 Texas A&M Thu, May 18 7 p.m. SEC Wildcard Fri, May 19 8 p.m. SEC Wildcard Sat, May 20 2 p.m. SEC Wildcard Tue, May 23 10:30 a.m. SEC Tournament First Round 2 p.m. SEC Tournament First Round 5:30 p.m. SEC Tournament First Round 9 p.m. SEC Tournament First Round Wed, Mar 24 10:30 a.m. SEC Tournament Second Round 2 p.m. SEC Tournament Second Round 5:30 p.m. SEC Tournament Second Round 9 p.m. SEC Tournament Second Round Thu, May 25 10:30 a.m. SEC Tournament Third Round 2 p.m. SEC Tournament Third Round 5:30 p.m. SEC Tournament Third Round 9 p.m. SEC Tournament Third Round Fri, May 26 4 p.m. SEC Tournament Fourth Round 7:30 p.m. SEC Tournament Fourth Round Sat, May 27 1 p.m. SEC Tournament Semifinals 4:30 pm. SEC Tournament Semifinals

2023 SEC Network Softball Schedule

Date Time (ET) Game Thu, Feb 16 1 p.m. No. 19 Duke at No. 7 Alabama Fri, Feb 17 12:30 p.m. Indiana at Mississippi State Sat, Feb 18 10:30 a.m. USF at Texas A&M Sun, Feb 19 9:30 a.m. Nebraska at No. Arkansas Sat, Mar 11 Noon No. 21 Auburn at No. 13 Georgia* 2 p.m. No. 17 Kentucky at No. 23 Missouri 4 p.m. No. 1 Oklahoma at Mississippi State 6 p.m. No. 20 LSU at South Carolina 8 p.m. Texas A&M at No. Arkansas Sun, Mar 12 Noon Ole Miss at No. 12 Tennessee 2 p.m. No. 17 Kentucky at No. 23 Missouri 4 p.m. No. 20 LSU at South Carolina Mon, Mar 13 7 p.m. No. 20 LSU at South Carolina Sat, Mar 18 5:30 p.m. No. Arkansas at No. 7 Alabama* Sun, Mar 19 6 p.m. No. Arkansas at No. 7 Alabama Mon, Mar 20 7 p.m. No. Arkansas at No. 7 Alabama Tue, Mar 21 7 p.m. McNeese at No. 20 LSU Wed, Mar 22 7 p.m. Kennesaw State at No. 13 Georgia Sat, Mar 25 Noon Mississippi State at No. 13 Georgia* 5 p.m. No. 7 Alabama at No. 12 Tennessee 7 p.m. No. 20 LSU at Ole Miss Sun, Mar 26 6 p.m. No. 23 Missouri at No. 21 Auburn Mon, Mar 27 7 p.m. No. 23 Missouri at No. 21 Auburn Sat, Apr 1 Noon No. 5 Florida at South Carolina* 2 p.m. No. 12 Tennessee at Texas A&M 4 p.m. Ole Miss at No. 21 Auburn 6 p.m. No. 7 Alabama at No. 23 Missouri Sun, Apr 2 6 p.m. No. 17 Kentucky at No. 13 Georgia* Mon, Apr 3 7 p.m. No. 17 Kentucky at No. 13 Georgia Thu, Apr 6 6 p.m. No. 23 Missouri at No. 20 LSU Sat, Apr 8 6 p.m. No. 13 Georgia at No. Arkansas 8 p.m. Mississippi State at Texas A&M Sun, Apr 9 3 p.m. Mississippi State at Texas A&M* Mon, Apr 10 7 p.m. Mississippi State at Texas A&M Fri, Apr 14 6 p.m. No. 20 LSU at No. 21 Auburn Sat, Apr 15 Noon No. 12 Tennessee at No. 17 Kentucky* 2 p.m. Texas A&M at South Carolina Sun, Mar 16 2 p.m. No. 7 Alabama at Mississippi State* 4 p.m. Ole Miss at No. 23 Missouri Mon, Apr 17 7 p.m. Ole Miss at No. 23 Missouri Fri, Apr 21 9 p.m. No. 21 Auburn at No. 7 Alabama Sat, Apr 22 Noon South Carolina at No. 13 Georgia* 2 p.m. Texas A&M at Ole Miss 4 p.m. No. 21 Auburn at No. 7 Alabama Sun, Apr 23 7 p.m. No. 5 Florida at No. 12 Tennessee* Mon, Apr 24 7 p.m. No. 5 Florida at No. 12 Tennessee Wed, Apr 26 7 p.m. Mercer at No. 13 Georgia Sat, Apr 29 3 p.m. Ole Miss at No. 5 Florida* 5 p.m. No. 17 Kentucky at Mississippi State Sun, Apr 30 6 p.m. No. 23 Missouri at Texas A&M* Mon, May 1 7 p.m. No. 12 Tennessee at No. Arkansas Fri, May 5 6 p.m. South Carolina at No. 12 Tennessee Sat, May 6 Noon South Carolina at No. 12 Tennessee* 2 p.m. No. 7 Alabama at Ole Miss 4 p.m. No. 13 Georgia at No. 20 LSU Sun, May 7 Noon Mississippi State at No. 21 Auburn

*Presented by T-Mobile

