The Road to Champ Week Presented by Wendy’s Begins as Regular Season Nears Home Stretch

College GameDay Covered by State Farm travels to the Gonzaga for the first time since 2009 ahead of Saturday’s battle of WCC powers

Saturday Showcase on ESPN features 12 top-25 teams in action beginning at noon ET – No. 8 Texas at No. 9 Baylor slated for 2 p.m., No. 12 Gonzaga at No. 15 Saint Mary's at 10 p.m.

College GameDay Covered by State Farm travels to Spokane, Wash., this weekend for its third all-time trip to McCarthey Athletic Center and first since 2009. Host Rece Davis will be joined by analysts Jay Bilas, Seth Greenberg and LaPhonso Ellis for an expanded two-hour live show on Saturday, Feb. 25, at 10 a.m. ET, ahead of the West Coast Conference showdown between No. 15 Saint Mary’s and No. 12 Gonzaga.

Schedule Highlights

Tonight’s Super Tuesday presented by Progressive lineup features an ESPN doubleheader – 11 Tennessee at No. 25 Texas A&M (7 p.m.), followed by No.17 Indiana at Michigan State (9 p.m.). ESPN2 has No. 23 Iowa State at No. 14 Kansas State (7 p.m.) and Texas Tech at Oklahoma (9 p.m.). Additionally, No. 8 Texas hosts No. 23 Iowa State at 8 p.m., on Longhorn Network.

The nation's top-two ranked teams are in action on Wednesday, Feb. 22 as No. 1 Houston hosts Tulane (9 p.m., ESPNU) and No. 2 Alabama travels to South Carolina (9 p.m., ESPN2).

Saturday Showcase provides all-day hoops action beginning at noon following GameDay with 12 ranked teams across ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPNU, including a pair of top-15 matchups in No. 8 Texas at No. 9 Baylor (2 p.m., ESPN) and No. 15 Saint Mary’s at No. 12 Gonzaga (10 p.m., ESPN), and a Sonic Blockbuster featuring No. 6 Virginia at North Carolina (6 p.m., ESPN).

Saturday Primetime presented by John Deere features a WCC rivalry clash between No. 15 Saint Mary's and No. 12 Gonzaga. The 10 p.m. matchup on ESPN will mark the second of two regular-season meetings between the Gaels and Bulldogs this season. Saint Mary's won the first meeting on Feb. 4 in overtime, 78-70. Dan Shulman, Jay Bilas and Sean Farnham will have the call from "The Kennel" as the game will be delivered live in 4K resolution on DIRECTV, Comcast, YouTube TV, Altice and Verizon FiOS.

Ranked teams appearing on ESPN platforms this week: No. 1 Houston, No. 2 Alabama, No. 3 Kansas, No. 6 Virginia, No. 8 Texas, No. 9 Baylor, No. 11 Tennessee, No. 12 Gonzaga, No. 13 Miami, No. 14 Kansas State, No. 15 Saint Mary’s, No. 17 Indiana, No. 23 Iowa State, No. 24 TCU and No. 25 Texas A&M.

