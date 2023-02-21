The Road to Champ Week Presented by Wendy’s Begins as Regular Season Nears Home Stretch
- College GameDay Covered by State Farm travels to the Gonzaga for the first time since 2009 ahead of Saturday’s battle of WCC powers
- Saturday Showcase on ESPN features 12 top-25 teams in action beginning at noon ET – No. 8 Texas at No. 9 Baylor slated for 2 p.m., No. 12 Gonzaga at No. 15 Saint Mary’s at 10 p.m.
The Road to Champ Week Presented by Wendy’s begins as ESPN’s industry-leading men’s college basketball coverage continues this week. More than 200 matchups featuring 15 ranked teams in action will be available across ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, SEC Network (SECN), ACC Network (ACCN) and Longhorn Network (LHN), as well as Big 12 Now on ESPN+, ESPN3, ESPN+, SEC Network+ and ACCNX on the ESPN App.
College GameDay Covered by State Farm travels to Spokane, Wash., this weekend for its third all-time trip to McCarthey Athletic Center and first since 2009. Host Rece Davis will be joined by analysts Jay Bilas, Seth Greenberg and LaPhonso Ellis for an expanded two-hour live show on Saturday, Feb. 25, at 10 a.m. ET, ahead of the West Coast Conference showdown between No. 15 Saint Mary’s and No. 12 Gonzaga.
Schedule Highlights
- Tonight’s Super Tuesday presented by Progressive lineup features an ESPN doubleheader – 11 Tennessee at No. 25 Texas A&M (7 p.m.), followed by No.17 Indiana at Michigan State (9 p.m.). ESPN2 has No. 23 Iowa State at No. 14 Kansas State (7 p.m.) and Texas Tech at Oklahoma (9 p.m.). Additionally, No. 8 Texas hosts No. 23 Iowa State at 8 p.m., on Longhorn Network.
- The nation’s top-two ranked teams are in action on Wednesday, Feb. 22 as No. 1 Houston hosts Tulane (9 p.m., ESPNU) and No. 2 Alabama travels to South Carolina (9 p.m., ESPN2).
- Saturday Showcase provides all-day hoops action beginning at noon following GameDay with 12 ranked teams across ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPNU, including a pair of top-15 matchups in No. 8 Texas at No. 9 Baylor (2 p.m., ESPN) and No. 15 Saint Mary’s at No. 12 Gonzaga (10 p.m., ESPN), and a Sonic Blockbuster featuring No. 6 Virginia at North Carolina (6 p.m., ESPN).
- Saturday Primetime presented by John Deere features a WCC rivalry clash between No. 15 Saint Mary’s and No. 12 Gonzaga. The 10 p.m. matchup on ESPN will mark the second of two regular-season meetings between the Gaels and Bulldogs this season. Saint Mary’s won the first meeting on Feb. 4 in overtime, 78-70. Dan Shulman, Jay Bilas and Sean Farnham will have the call from “The Kennel” as the game will be delivered live in 4K resolution on DIRECTV, Comcast, YouTube TV, Altice and Verizon FiOS.
Ranked teams appearing on ESPN platforms this week: No. 1 Houston, No. 2 Alabama, No. 3 Kansas, No. 6 Virginia, No. 8 Texas, No. 9 Baylor, No. 11 Tennessee, No. 12 Gonzaga, No. 13 Miami, No. 14 Kansas State, No. 15 Saint Mary’s, No. 17 Indiana, No. 23 Iowa State, No. 24 TCU and No. 25 Texas A&M.
The schedule grid with commentator game assignments can be found here. The schedule, including all events on Big 12 Now on ESPN+, ESPN3, ESPN+, SECN+ and ACCNX, can be found here.
Additional men’s college basketball updates will be forthcoming, and the schedule is subject to change. Please continue to check @ESPNPR and ESPN Press Room for more information.
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Matchup
|Platform
|Tue, Feb. 21
|7 p.m.
|No. 11 Tennessee at No. 25 Texas A&M
Karl Ravech, Jimmy Dykes,
|ESPN
|7 p.m.
|No. 9 Baylor at No. 14 Kansas State
Richard Hollenberg, Fran Fraschilla
|ESPN2
|7 p.m.
|No. 13 Miami at Virginia Tech
Rece Davis, Debbie Antonelli
|ESPNU
|7 p.m.
|Mississippi State at Missouri
Richard Cross, Joe Kleine
|SEC Network
|7 p.m.
|Georgia Tech at Pitt
Anish Shroff, Jordan Cornette
|ACC Network
|9 p.m.
|No. 17 Indiana at Michigan State
Brian Custer, Jay Bilas, Myron Medcalf
|ESPN
|9 p.m.
|Texas Tech at Oklahoma
Mark Neely, Jess Settles
|ESPN2
|9 p.m.
|Georgia at Arkansas
Kevin Fitzgerald, Robert Slay
|SEC Network
|9 p.m.
|No. 23 Iowa State at No. 8 Texas
Lowell Galindo, Lance Blanks
|Longhorn Network
|Wed, Feb. 22
|5 p.m.
|Bellarmine at Jacksonville
Jay Alter, King McClure
|ESPNU
|7 p.m.
|Kentucky at Florida
Tom Hart, Jimmy Dykes
|ESPN
|7 p.m.
|Temple at Cincinnati
Derek Jones, Perry Clark
|ESPN2
|7 p.m.
|South Florida at UCF
Mike Corey, Mike O’Donnell
|ESPNU
|7 p.m.
|Vanderbilt at LSU
Paul Sunderland, Pat Bradley
|SEC Network
|7 p.m.
|Syracuse at Clemson
Wes Durham, Dan Bonner
|ACC Network
|9 p.m.
|North Carolina at Notre Dame
Dave O’Brien, Jordan Cornette, Angel Gray
|ESPN
|9 p.m.
|No. 2 Alabama at South Carolina
Mike Morgan, Seth Greenberg
|ESPN2
|9 p.m.
|Tulane at No. 1 Houston
John Schriffen, Mark Adams
|ESPNU
|9 p.m.
|Ole Miss at Auburn
Dave Neal, Jon Sundvold
|SEC Network
|Thu, Feb. 23
|7 p.m.
|Memphis at Wichita State
Kevin Brown, Tim Welsh
|ESPN2
|7 p.m.
|Longwood at Gardner-Webb
Matt Schick, Paul Biancardi
|ESPNU
|9 p.m.
|USC at Colorado
Roxy Bernstein, Corey Williams
|ESPN2
|9 p.m.
|Tennessee State at UT Martin
Robert Ford, Richie Schueler
|ESPNU
|11 p.m.
|San Diego at No. 12 Gonzaga
Dave Flemming, Dan Dickau
|ESPN2
|Fri, Feb. 24
|7 p.m.
|Richmond at VCU
Mike Corey, Dalen Cuff
|ESPN2
|7 p.m.
|Siena at Rider
Robert Lee, Noah Savage
|ESPNU
|9 p.m.
|South Alabama at Louisiana
Connor Onion, David Padgett
|ESPN2
|Sat, Feb. 25
|Noon
|Michigan State at Iowa
Kevin Brown, Robbie Hummel
|ESPN
|Noon
|No. 24 TCU at Texas Tech
Roy Philpott, King McClure
|ESPN2
|Noon
|Oklahoma at No. 23 Iowa State
Pete Sousa, Lance Blanks
|ESPNU
|1 p.m.
|Missouri at Georgia
Dave Neal, Jon Sundvold
|SEC Network
|2 p.m.
|No. 8 Texas at No. 9 Baylor
Dave O’Brien, Dick Vitale, Kris Budden
|ESPN
|2 p.m.
|ESPN Radio: No. 8 Texas at No. 9 Baylor
Pat O’Keefe, Bob Valvano
|ESPN Radio
|2 p.m.
|Arkansas at No. 2 Alabama
Tom Hart, Jimmy Dykes
|ESPN2
|2 p.m.
|No. 14 Kansas State at Oklahoma State
Drew Carter, Fran Fraschilla
|ESPNU
|3:30 p.m.
|No. 25 Texas A&M at Mississippi State
Richard Cross, Richard Hendrix
|SEC Network
|4 p.m.
|West Virginia at No. 3 Kansas
Mark Neely, Chris Spatola
|ESPN
|4 p.m.
|Florida State at No. 13 Miami
Anish Shroff, Jordan Cornette
|ESPN2
|5 p.m.
|Syracuse at Pitt
Joel Godett, Malcolm Huckaby
|ACC Network
|6 p.m.
|No. 6 Virginia at North Carolina
Doug Sherman, Cory Alexander, Angel Gray
|ESPN
|6 p.m.
|Florida at Vanderbilt
Mike Morgan, Mark Wise
|ESPN2
|6 p.m.
|George Mason at Dayton
Mike Corey, Terrance Oglesby
|ESPNU
|6 p.m.
|South Carolina at No. 11 Tennessee
Kevin Fitzgerald, Dane Bradshaw
|SEC Network
|7 p.m.
|Notre Dame at Wake Forest
Jay Alter, Randolph Childress
|ACC Network
|8 p.m.
|Virginia Tech at Duke
Wes Durham, Debbie Antonelli
|ESPN
|8 p.m.
|No. 1 Houston at East Carolina
James Westling, Perry Clark
|ESPN2
|8 p.m.
|USC at Utah
Dave Feldman, Adrian Branch
|ESPNU
|8:30 p.m.
|LSU at Ole Miss
Paul Sunderland, Joe Kleine
|SEC Network
|10 p.m.
|No. 15 Saint Mary’s at No. 12 Gonzaga
Dan Shulman, Jay Bilas, Sean Farnham
|ESPN
|10 p.m.
|UC Irvine at Hawaii
Kanoa Leahey, Corey Williams
|ESPN2
|10 p.m.
|San Francisco at BYU
Steve Quis, Richie Schueler
|ESPNU
|Sun, Feb. 26
|2 p.m.
|Cincinnati at Memphis
Kevin Brown, Mark Adams
|ESPN2
|3 p.m.
|Wichita State at Tulane
Derek Jones, Tim Welsh
|ESPNU
|4 p.m.
|Drake at Bradley
Clay Matvick, Kevin Lehman
|ESPN2
|5 p.m.
|UCF at Tulsa
Drew Carter, Mike O’Donnell
|ESPNU
|7 p.m.
|California Baptist at Stephen F. Austin
David Saltzman, David Padgett
|ESPNU
|Mon, Feb. 27
|7 p.m.
|North Carolina at Florida State
Dave O’Brien, Cory Alexander, Angel Gray
|ESPN
|9 p.m.
|No. 9 Baylor at Oklahoma State
Bob Wischusen, Fran Fraschilla, Kris Budden
|ESPN
|9 p.m.
|West Virginia at No. 23 Iowa State
Rich Hollenberg, Chris Spatola
|ESPN2