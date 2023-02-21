The Road to Champ Week Presented by Wendy’s Begins as Regular Season Nears Home Stretch

College Basketball - Men's

The Road to Champ Week Presented by Wendy’s Begins as Regular Season Nears Home Stretch

Photo of Amy Ufnowski Amy Ufnowski

 

  • College GameDay Covered by State Farm travels to the Gonzaga for the first time since 2009 ahead of Saturday’s battle of WCC powers
  • Saturday Showcase on ESPN features 12 top-25 teams in action beginning at noon ET – No. 8 Texas at No. 9 Baylor slated for 2 p.m., No. 12 Gonzaga at No. 15 Saint Mary’s at 10 p.m.

The Road to Champ Week Presented by Wendy’s begins as ESPN’s industry-leading men’s college basketball coverage continues this week. More than 200 matchups featuring 15 ranked teams in action will be available across ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, SEC Network (SECN), ACC Network (ACCN) and Longhorn Network (LHN), as well as Big 12 Now on ESPN+, ESPN3, ESPN+, SEC Network+ and ACCNX on the ESPN App.

College GameDay Covered by State Farm travels to Spokane, Wash., this weekend for its third all-time trip to McCarthey Athletic Center and first since 2009. Host Rece Davis will be joined by analysts Jay Bilas, Seth Greenberg and LaPhonso Ellis for an expanded two-hour live show on Saturday, Feb. 25, at 10 a.m. ET, ahead of the West Coast Conference showdown between No. 15 Saint Mary’s and No. 12 Gonzaga.

Schedule Highlights

  • Tonight’s Super Tuesday presented by Progressive lineup features an ESPN doubleheader – 11 Tennessee at No. 25 Texas A&M (7 p.m.), followed by No.17 Indiana at Michigan State (9 p.m.). ESPN2 has No. 23 Iowa State at No. 14 Kansas State (7 p.m.) and Texas Tech at Oklahoma (9 p.m.). Additionally, No. 8 Texas hosts No. 23 Iowa State at 8 p.m., on Longhorn Network.
  • The nation’s top-two ranked teams are in action on Wednesday, Feb. 22 as No. 1 Houston hosts Tulane (9 p.m., ESPNU) and No. 2 Alabama travels to South Carolina (9 p.m., ESPN2).
  • Saturday Showcase provides all-day hoops action beginning at noon following GameDay with 12 ranked teams across ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPNU, including a pair of top-15 matchups in No. 8 Texas at No. 9 Baylor (2 p.m., ESPN) and No. 15 Saint Mary’s at No. 12 Gonzaga (10 p.m., ESPN), and a Sonic Blockbuster featuring No. 6 Virginia at North Carolina (6 p.m., ESPN).
  • Saturday Primetime presented by John Deere features a WCC rivalry clash between No. 15 Saint Mary’s and No. 12 Gonzaga. The 10 p.m. matchup on ESPN will mark the second of two regular-season meetings between the Gaels and Bulldogs this season. Saint Mary’s won the first meeting on Feb. 4 in overtime, 78-70. Dan Shulman, Jay Bilas and Sean Farnham will have the call from “The Kennel” as the game will be delivered live in 4K resolution on DIRECTV, Comcast, YouTube TV, Altice and Verizon FiOS.

Ranked teams appearing on ESPN platforms this week: No. 1 Houston, No. 2 Alabama, No. 3 Kansas, No. 6 Virginia, No. 8 Texas, No. 9 Baylor, No. 11 Tennessee, No. 12 Gonzaga, No. 13 Miami, No. 14 Kansas State, No. 15 Saint Mary’s, No. 17 Indiana, No. 23 Iowa State, No. 24 TCU and No. 25 Texas A&M.

The schedule grid with commentator game assignments can be found here. The schedule, including all events on Big 12 Now on ESPN+, ESPN3, ESPN+, SECN+ and ACCNX, can be found here.

Additional men’s college basketball updates will be forthcoming, and the schedule is subject to change. Please continue to check @ESPNPR and ESPN Press Room for more information.

Date Time (ET) Matchup Platform
Tue, Feb. 21 7 p.m. No. 11 Tennessee at No. 25 Texas A&M

Karl Ravech, Jimmy Dykes,

 ESPN
  7 p.m. No. 9 Baylor at No. 14 Kansas State

Richard Hollenberg, Fran Fraschilla

 ESPN2
  7 p.m. No. 13 Miami at Virginia Tech

Rece Davis, Debbie Antonelli

 ESPNU
  7 p.m. Mississippi State at Missouri

Richard Cross, Joe Kleine

 SEC Network
  7 p.m. Georgia Tech at Pitt

Anish Shroff, Jordan Cornette

 ACC Network
  9 p.m. No. 17 Indiana at Michigan State

Brian Custer, Jay Bilas, Myron Medcalf

 ESPN
  9 p.m. Texas Tech at Oklahoma

Mark Neely, Jess Settles

 ESPN2
  9 p.m. Georgia at Arkansas   

Kevin Fitzgerald, Robert Slay

 SEC Network
  9 p.m. No. 23 Iowa State at No. 8 Texas

Lowell Galindo, Lance Blanks

 Longhorn Network
Wed, Feb. 22 5 p.m. Bellarmine at Jacksonville

Jay Alter, King McClure

 ESPNU
  7 p.m. Kentucky at Florida

Tom Hart, Jimmy Dykes

 ESPN
  7 p.m. Temple at Cincinnati

Derek Jones, Perry Clark

 ESPN2
  7 p.m. South Florida at UCF

Mike Corey, Mike O’Donnell

 ESPNU
  7 p.m. Vanderbilt at LSU

Paul Sunderland, Pat Bradley

 SEC Network
  7 p.m. Syracuse at Clemson

Wes Durham, Dan Bonner

 ACC Network
  9 p.m. North Carolina at Notre Dame

Dave O’Brien, Jordan Cornette, Angel Gray

 ESPN
  9 p.m. No. 2 Alabama at South Carolina

Mike Morgan, Seth Greenberg

 ESPN2
  9 p.m. Tulane at No. 1 Houston

John Schriffen, Mark Adams

 ESPNU
  9 p.m. Ole Miss at Auburn

Dave Neal, Jon Sundvold

 SEC Network
Thu, Feb. 23 7 p.m. Memphis at Wichita State

Kevin Brown, Tim Welsh

 ESPN2
  7 p.m. Longwood at Gardner-Webb

Matt Schick, Paul Biancardi

 ESPNU
  9 p.m. USC at Colorado

Roxy Bernstein, Corey Williams

 ESPN2
  9 p.m. Tennessee State at UT Martin

Robert Ford, Richie Schueler

 ESPNU
  11 p.m. San Diego at No. 12 Gonzaga

Dave Flemming, Dan Dickau

 ESPN2
Fri, Feb. 24 7 p.m. Richmond at VCU

Mike Corey, Dalen Cuff

 ESPN2
  7 p.m. Siena at Rider

Robert Lee, Noah Savage

 ESPNU
  9 p.m. South Alabama at Louisiana

Connor Onion, David Padgett

 ESPN2
Sat, Feb. 25 Noon Michigan State at Iowa

Kevin Brown, Robbie Hummel

 ESPN
  Noon No. 24 TCU at Texas Tech

Roy Philpott, King McClure

 ESPN2
  Noon Oklahoma at No. 23 Iowa State

Pete Sousa, Lance Blanks

 ESPNU
  1 p.m. Missouri at Georgia

Dave Neal, Jon Sundvold

 SEC Network
  2 p.m. No. 8 Texas at No. 9 Baylor

Dave O’Brien, Dick Vitale, Kris Budden

 ESPN
  2 p.m. ESPN Radio: No. 8 Texas at No. 9 Baylor

Pat O’Keefe, Bob Valvano

 ESPN Radio
  2 p.m. Arkansas at No. 2 Alabama

Tom Hart, Jimmy Dykes

 ESPN2
  2 p.m. No. 14 Kansas State at Oklahoma State

Drew Carter, Fran Fraschilla

 ESPNU
  3:30 p.m. No. 25 Texas A&M at Mississippi State

Richard Cross, Richard Hendrix

 SEC Network
  4 p.m. West Virginia at No. 3 Kansas

Mark Neely, Chris Spatola

 ESPN
  4 p.m. Florida State at No. 13 Miami

Anish Shroff, Jordan Cornette

 ESPN2
  5 p.m. Syracuse at Pitt

Joel Godett, Malcolm Huckaby

 ACC Network
  6 p.m. No. 6 Virginia at North Carolina

Doug Sherman, Cory Alexander, Angel Gray

 ESPN
  6 p.m. Florida at Vanderbilt

Mike Morgan, Mark Wise

 ESPN2
  6 p.m. George Mason at Dayton

Mike Corey, Terrance Oglesby

 ESPNU
  6 p.m. South Carolina at No. 11 Tennessee

Kevin Fitzgerald, Dane Bradshaw

 SEC Network
  7 p.m. Notre Dame at Wake Forest

Jay Alter, Randolph Childress

 ACC Network
  8 p.m. Virginia Tech at Duke

Wes Durham, Debbie Antonelli

 ESPN
  8 p.m. No. 1 Houston at East Carolina

James Westling, Perry Clark

 ESPN2
  8 p.m. USC at Utah

Dave Feldman, Adrian Branch

 ESPNU
  8:30 p.m. LSU at Ole Miss

Paul Sunderland, Joe Kleine

 SEC Network
  10 p.m. No. 15 Saint Mary’s at No. 12 Gonzaga

Dan Shulman, Jay Bilas, Sean Farnham

 ESPN
  10 p.m. UC Irvine at Hawaii

Kanoa Leahey, Corey Williams

 ESPN2
  10 p.m. San Francisco at BYU

Steve Quis, Richie Schueler

 ESPNU
Sun, Feb. 26 2 p.m. Cincinnati at Memphis

Kevin Brown, Mark Adams

 ESPN2
  3 p.m. Wichita State at Tulane

Derek Jones, Tim Welsh

 ESPNU
  4 p.m. Drake at Bradley

Clay Matvick, Kevin Lehman

 ESPN2
  5 p.m. UCF at Tulsa

Drew Carter, Mike O’Donnell

 ESPNU
  7 p.m. California Baptist at Stephen F. Austin

David Saltzman, David Padgett

 ESPNU
Mon, Feb. 27 7 p.m. North Carolina at Florida State

Dave O’Brien, Cory Alexander, Angel Gray

 ESPN
  9 p.m. No. 9 Baylor at Oklahoma State

Bob Wischusen, Fran Fraschilla, Kris Budden

 ESPN
  9 p.m. West Virginia at No. 23 Iowa State

Rich Hollenberg, Chris Spatola

 ESPN2

 

