XFL Today: ESPN Further Expands XFL Coverage with Weekly Digital Studio Show

Led by Signature Hosts Jason Fitz & Skubie Mageza, with Regular Appearances by Andrew Hawkins

Premieres Sunday, Feb. 19 at 2:30 p.m. ET on ESPN Social, YouTube & the App

Be a Part of the Show: Interact with the Hosts Live via YouTube Chat

ESPN today announced it is further expanding its XFL 2023 kickoff season coverage with the addition of an XFL studio show, XFL Today. The weekly show will be led by signature digital hosts Jason Fitz and Skubie Mageza with regular appearances by former NFL wide receiver Andrew Hawkins. All three bring vast football expertise, passion, and expansive digital show experience across ESPN, including SportsCenter on Snapchat and a variety of football-specific shows surrounding the biggest events in the sport.

XFL Today premieres Sunday, Feb. 19 at 2:30 p.m. ET, leading up to ABC’s coverage of the St. Louis Battlehawks opening their schedule against the San Antonio Brahmas. The show will be available every week across ESPN’s social channels, YouTube and the ESPN App. After Week 1, XFL Today will primarily air leading into the final game of the week.

“XFL Today will be yet another opportunity to provide innovative access with our coverage of the league,” said Mike Foss, ESPN vice president, digital production. “We can’t wait to bring fans pre-game coverage in an engaging and interactive way and Fitz, Skubie, and Hawk are the perfect trio to accomplish that on a weekly basis.”

Furthering ESPN and the XFL’s goal to provide unprecedented fan access throughout the entire season, from expanded live audio to camera technology and much more, XFL Today will offer viewers the chance to be a part of the show and interact live with Fitz, Mageza and Hawkins via YouTube Chat.

For more on ESPN’s full XFL schedule, visit ESPN Press Room.

ABOUT XFL

The XFL’s ownership group, led by Dany Garcia, Dwayne Johnson, and Gerry Cardinale’s RedBird Capital Partners, is building a fan-first, fast-paced global professional football league with innovative rules and enhanced 360 game experience. The XFL will bring entertainment to world class football, with the goal of advancing the game of football and expanding player opportunities when it launches in February 2023.

