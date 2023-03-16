ESPN Tournament Challenge Sets New All-time Record: 20 Million Brackets

Also set new single-day signup record Wednesday

Women’s Tournament Challenge closes tomorrow at 11:30 a.m. ET

New Perfect Bracket Tracker will track real-time results for both men’s, women’s TC

The ESPN Men’s Tournament Challenge collected more than 20 million completed brackets before the start of the tournament today, the most ever for the No. 1 most popular college basketball bracket game.

At the peak period of entries shortly before the start of the first game today, fans registered more than 26,000 brackets per minute.

The men’s TC also set a new all-time single-day record for signups on Wednesday.

People’s Bracket Results

The Men’s Tournament Challenge “People’s Bracket” – which reflects the percentage of fans picking each match-up throughout the tournament – shows more fans picked No. 1 seeds Alabama, Houston, Kansas, and Purdue to reach the Final Four than any other teams.

Top Five Tournament Challenge Groups

The most popular group for the Men’s Tournament Challenge is SportsCenter 2023 with more than 500,000 brackets, followed by First Take 2023 and College GameDay with more than 200,000, and McDonald’s x Chiney and Daily Wager with more than 100,000.

Perfect Bracket Tracker

New to Tournament Challenge this year is the Perfect Bracket Tracker, a fun and shareable way for fans to track in real-time the number of perfect brackets remaining, as well as the games that have had, and could potentially have, the most impact on perfect brackets.

Women’s Tournament Challenge Closing Tomorrow

The ESPN Women’s Tournament Challenge, which is also trending toward new signup records, will continue to accept brackets until just prior to tip-off of tomorrow’s first game in the Round of 64 between No. 9 Marquette and No. 8 South Florida in the Greenville 1 Region at 11:30 a.m. ET on ESPN2. ESPN is the exclusive home to the NCAA Division I Women’s Basketball Championship.

Tournament Coverage Across ESPN Platforms

In addition to all of the information and features of ESPN’s Tournament Challenge game, as well as exclusive coverage of the entire women’s tournament on ESPN platforms, fans can access comprehensive coverage of the men’s and women’s tournaments including scores, news, analysis, and feature stories on ESPN.com and the ESPN App.

