ESPN’s Most-Watched MLB Spring Training Broadcast In Seven Years: New York Mets vs. St. Louis Cardinals Averaged 423,000 Viewers on Monday Afternoon

According to Nielsen, the New York Mets vs. St. Louis Cardinals game on Monday afternoon, February 27, was ESPN’s most-watched MLB spring training broadcast in seven years – since a primetime broadcast of a Chicago Cubs vs. San Francisco Giants game – in 2016. Monday’s broadcast averaged 423,000 viewers, peaking with 475,000 viewers at 2:30 p.m. ET.

The Mets vs. Cardinals game was up 44 percent from ESPN’s 2021 spring training viewership average. ESPN did not carry spring training games in 2022.

The Sunday Night Baseball team of Karl Ravech, analysts Eduardo Perez and World Series Champion David Cone provided commentary for Monday’s game, with Buster Olney reporting. ESPN’s spring training coverage continues on March 1. For more information on ESPN and ESPN+’s spring training schedule and coverage plans, visit ESPN Press Room.

-30-