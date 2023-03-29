Exclusively on ESPN+: PGA TOUR LIVE Four-Stream Coverage of the Valero Texas Open at TPC San Antonio

Major champions, recent TOUR winners: Matsuyama, Cink, Love III, Harrington, Echavarría, Wallace

Former Valero Texas Open champions: Spaun, Conners, Hoffman

Subscribe to ESPN+ on the ESPN App, ESPN.com and connected TV devices

Featuring several major champions and recent PGA TOUR winners, PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ will stream exclusive, four-feed coverage of the Valero Texas Open at TPC San Antonio.

Coverage begins tomorrow at 8:30 a.m. ET , continues through Sunday, April 2.

, continues through Sunday, April 2. Marquee and Featured groups include three previous winners of the Valero Texas Open : J.J. Spaun (2022), Corey Conners (2019) Charley Hoffman (2016).

: J.J. Spaun (2022), Corey Conners (2019) Charley Hoffman (2016). The event field also includes players who account for 66 TOUR wins , as well as eight major championships.

, as well as Featured Holes feed will showcase four par-3 holes on TPC San Antonio’s Oaks Course : Nos. 3, 7, 13, and 16.

: Nos. 3, 7, 13, and 16. ESPN+ Bonus Coverage of other top groups in progress will begin when the initial Marquee Group and Featured Groups complete their rounds.

Thursday, March 30

Main Feed | 8:30 a.m. ET

Featured Holes | 9 a.m. ET

Marquee Group | 9 a.m. ET

Nico Echavarría – TOUR winner (2023 Puerto Rico Open)

– TOUR winner (2023 Puerto Rico Open) Matt Kuchar – Nine-time TOUR winner

– Nine-time TOUR winner Matt Wallace – TOUR winner (2023 Corales Puntacana Championship)

ESPN+ Bonus Coverage:

Hideki Matsuyama – Eight-time TOUR champion, 2021 Masters champion, No. 21 world ranking

– Eight-time TOUR champion, 2021 Masters champion, No. 21 world ranking J. Spaun – Won 2022 Texas Valero Open for first TOUR victory

– Won 2022 Texas Valero Open for first TOUR victory Rickie Fowler – Five-time TOUR winner, 2010 PGA TOUR Rookie of the Year

Featured Groups | 9 a.m. ET

Stewart Cink – Eight-time TOUR champion, 2009 Open Championship winner, 1997 PGA TOUR Rookie of the Year

– Eight-time TOUR champion, 2009 Open Championship winner, 1997 PGA TOUR Rookie of the Year B. Holmes – Five-time TOUR winner

– Five-time TOUR winner Davis Love III – 21-time TOUR winner, 1997 PGA Championship winner

Padraig Harrington – Six-time TOUR winner, three-time major winner (2008, 2007 Open Championship, 2008 PGA Championship), 15 wins on DP World Tour

– Six-time TOUR winner, three-time major winner (2008, 2007 Open Championship, 2008 PGA Championship), 15 wins on DP World Tour Lucas Glover – Four-time TOUR winner, 2009 U.S. Open champion

– Four-time TOUR winner, 2009 U.S. Open champion Francesco Molinari – 2018 Open Champion, three-time TOUR winner, six DP World Tour wins

ESPN+ Bonus Coverage:

Chris Kirk – Five-time TOUR winner

– Five-time TOUR winner Cam Davis – TOUR winner (2021 Rocket Mortgage Classic)

– TOUR winner (2021 Rocket Mortgage Classic) Tyrrell Hatton – TOUR winner (2020 Arnold Palmer Invitational), six DP World Tour titles

Si Woo Kim – Won 2023 Sony Open in Hawaii, four-time TOUR winner

– Won 2023 Sony Open in Hawaii, four-time TOUR winner Corey Conners – TOUR winner (2019 Valero Texas Open)

– TOUR winner (2019 Valero Texas Open) Charley Hoffman – Four-time TOUR champion, 2016 Valero Texas Open winner

At 4 p.m. ET, coverage will transition to two Featured Group feeds and two Featured Hole streams.

Featured Group – Chris Kirk / Cam Davis / Tyrrell Hatton

– Chris Kirk / Cam Davis / Tyrrell Hatton Featured Group – Hideki Matsuyama/ J.J. Spaun / Rickie Fowler

– Hideki Matsuyama/ J.J. Spaun / Rickie Fowler Featured Hole – No. 7 | Par 3

– No. 7 | Par 3 Featured Hole – No. 16 | Par 3

Friday, March 31

Main Feed | 8:30 a.m. ET

Featured Holes | 9 a.m. ET

Marquee Group | 9 a.m. ET

Hideki Matsuyama/ J.J. Spaun / Rickie Fowler

ESPN+ Bonus Coverage:

Nico Echavarria/ Matt Kuchar/ Matt Wallace

Featured Groups | 9:15 a.m. ET

Chris Kirk / Cam Davis / Tyrrell Hatton

Si Woo Kim/ Corey Conners/ Charley Hoffman

ESPN+ Bonus Coverage:

Stewart Cink / J.B. Holmes / Davis Love III

Padraig Harrington/ Lucas Glover/ Francesco Molinari

At 4 p.m. ET, coverage will transition to two Featured Group feeds and two Featured Hole streams.

Featured Group – Padraig Harrington/ Lucas Glover/ Francesco Molinari

– Padraig Harrington/ Lucas Glover/ Francesco Molinari Featured Group – Nico Echavarria/ Matt Kuchar/ Matt Wallace

– Nico Echavarria/ Matt Kuchar/ Matt Wallace Featured Hole – No. 7 | Par 3

– No. 7 | Par 3 Featured Hole – No. 16 | Par 3

Four-Feed Coverage of the Valero Texas Open | Exclusively on PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+

Day Start Time (ET) Coverage Thursday, March 30 8:30 a.m. Main Feed Best action across the tournament field 9 a.m. Marquee Group Nico Echavarria/ Matt Kuchar/ Matt Wallace ESPN+ Bonus Coverage: Hideki Matsuyama/ J.J. Spaun/ Rickie Fowler Featured Groups Stewart Cink / J.B. Holmes / Davis Love III Padraig Harrington/ Lucas Glover/ Francesco Molinari ESPN+ Bonus Coverage: Chris Kirk/ Cam Davis/ Tyrrell Hatton Si Woo Kim/ Corey Conners/ Charley Hoffman Featured Holes Nos. 3, 7, 13, 16 | Par 3 4 p.m. Featured Groups Chris Kirk / Cam Davis / Tyrrell Hatton Hideki Matsuyama/ J.J. Spaun / Rickie Fowler Featured Holes No. 7 | Par 3 No. 16 | Par 3 Friday, March 31 8:30 a.m. Main Feed Best action across the tournament field 9 a.m. Marquee Group Hideki Matsuyama/ J.J. Spaun / Rickie Fowler ESPN+ Bonus Coverage: Nico Echavarria/ Matt Kuchar/ Matt Wallace Featured Holes Nos. 3, 7, 13, 16 | Par 3 9:15 a.m. Featured Groups Chris Kirk / Cam Davis / Tyrrell Hatton Si Woo Kim/ Corey Conners/ Charley Hoffman ESPN+ Bonus Coverage: Stewart Cink / J.B. Holmes / Davis Love III Padraig Harrington/ Lucas Glover/ Francesco Molinari 4 p.m. Featured Groups Padraig Harrington/ Lucas Glover/ Francesco Molinari Nico Echavarria/ Matt Kuchar/ Matt Wallace Featured Holes No. 7 | Par 3 No. 16 | Par 3

PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ will follow a similar schedule Saturday and Sunday, determined after pairings are announced following the second and third rounds, respectively.

Thursday’s coverage on PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ will also be available to stream for all Hulu subscribers.

The four feeds available on PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ include:

Main Feed – The primary tournament coverage stream, showcasing the best action from across the course, with two dedicated booth announcers, a dedicated walking announcer and coverage drawn from all cameras at the event.

– The primary tournament coverage stream, showcasing the best action from across the course, with two dedicated booth announcers, a dedicated walking announcer and coverage drawn from all cameras at the event. Marquee Group – Every shot from each player in the group, with two booth announcers and one walking announcer calling the action.

– Every shot from each player in the group, with two booth announcers and one walking announcer calling the action. Featured Holes – Exclusive coverage of key par 3 holes and the course’s iconic, signature holes.

– Exclusive coverage of key par 3 holes and the course’s iconic, signature holes. Featured Groups – Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage following two concurrent featured groups, with two booth announcers and one walking announcer.

PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+

Continuing its unprecedented level of extended and expanded coverage in 2023, this second calendar year of PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ will present fans with more than 4,300 live and exclusive hours covering 35 tournaments, including 13 of the TOUR’s designated events and at least 28 tournaments with four full days of coverage and four simultaneous live feeds each day. PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ is part of the TOUR’s nine-year domestic media rights portfolio announced in March 2020.

All ESPN+ subscribers have access to PGA TOUR LIVE, at no additional cost, in addition to more than 22,000 other live sporting events, acclaimed studio programs, original series and documentaries, as well as the complete library of ESPN 30 for 30 films.

About PGA TOUR

By showcasing golf’s greatest players, the PGA TOUR engages, inspires and positively impacts our fans, partners and communities worldwide.

The PGA TOUR, headquartered in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, co-sanctions tournaments on the PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, Korn Ferry Tour, PGA TOUR Latinoamérica, PGA TOUR Canada and administers the PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament and PGA TOUR University. TOUR members represent the world’s best players, hailing from 25 countries and territories. Showcasing the biggest moments in the sport with history and legacy on the line, the PGA TOUR has long-term domestic distribution partnerships for broadcast coverage on CBS, NBC and Golf Channel and video streaming service on ESPN+. Internationally, PGA TOUR coverage is available across 200+ countries and territories in 27 languages via 44 broadcast and digital partners. Virtually all tournaments are organized as non-profit organizations to maximize charitable giving, and to date, tournaments across all Tours have generated more than $3.37 billion.

Fans can follow the PGA TOUR on the new PGA TOUR app and PGATOUR.COM, and on social media channels, including Facebook, Instagram (in Spanish, Korean and Japanese), LinkedIn, TikTok, Twitter (in English and Spanish), WeChat, Weibo, Toutiao, Douyin and LINE.

About ESPN+

ESPN+ is the industry-leading sports streaming service that offers fans in the U.S. thousands of live sports events, original programming not available on ESPN’s linear TV or digital networks and exclusive editorial content from dozens of ESPN writers and reporters. Launched in April 2018, ESPN+ has grown to more than 24.9 million subscribers. Fans sign up to ESPN+ for just $9.99 a month (or $99.99 per year) at ESPN.com, ESPNplus.com or on the ESPN App (mobile and connected devices).

###