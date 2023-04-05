2023 WNBA Draft Presented by State Farm Primed for Primetime on ESPN, Monday at 7 p.m. ET

WNBA Draft returns to acclaimed Spring Studios in NYC

Ryan Ruocco hosts on site with Rebecca Lobo, LaChina Robinson and Holly Rowe

ESPN coverage to feature draft room cameras at seven WNBA team headquarters with First Round picks – Indiana, Minnesota, Dallas, Atlanta, Washington, Los Angeles and Seattle

2023 WNBA Draft Preview Returns – Saturday, 11:30 a.m. on ESPN2

ESPN will televise the 2023 WNBA Draft Presented by State Farm live on Monday, April 10, at 7 p.m. ET as the event returns to New York City’s acclaimed Spring Studios – the home to such iconic events as Fashion Week and The Tribeca Film Festival. Ryan Ruocco will once again host on site, joined by analysts Rebecca Lobo and LaChina Robinson, and reporter Holly Rowe. Lobo and Robinson will breakdown the picks with reaction and analysis, while Rowe will interview members of the 2023 draft class once they are selected.

From the arrival of the draft prospects on the signature WNBA “Orange Carpet” through the completion of the third round, ESPN will have comprehensive coverage throughout the two-hour WNBA Draft presentation. ESPN’s telecast will have cameras inside seven team draft rooms: Indiana, Minnesota, Dallas, Atlanta, Washington, Los Angeles and Seattle – all of whom have a First Round pick. Additionally, ESPN will have live coverage from the Indiana Fever and Minnesota Lynx official Watch Parties.

ESPN debuted its new WNBA animation package earlier this year, and the sharp new look-and-feel will be fully rolled out leading up to Monday night in addition to virtual graphics throughout coverage.

Ruocco, Lobo, Robinson and Rowe will take viewers through storylines from the entire offseason, including the creation of “superteams” in the New York Liberty and the Las Vegas Aces, as well as the return of Brittney Griner and how she’s progressing leading into the 2023 season, and a first look at the WNBA opening weekend across ESPN platforms tipping off May 19 (2023 WNBA on ESPN Schedule). Rowe will also provide a behind-the-scenes peek at a portion of the circuit draftees go on following their name being called.

WNBA Draft Preview on Saturday

Two days before WNBA Draft, ESPN returns its WNBA Draft Preview – Saturday, April 8, at 11:30 a.m. on ESPN2. LaChina Robinson will host the 30-minute special with analyst Rebecca Lobo from ESPN’s Bristol studios. Together, they will breakdown the top draft prospects, discuss team needs and whose stock is on the rise following an unprecedented and unparalleled NCAA Tournament. The show will re-air that evening at 6 p.m. on ESPN2.

Robinson and Lobo will participate in the WNBA’s pre-draft national media call on Thursday, April 6, at 2 p.m. ET, providing analysis and insights on teams and prospects leading into ESPN’s 2023 WNBA Draft coverage.

ESPN.com covers WNBA Draft from every angle

The night of the draft, ESPN.com will have multiple immediate reaction pieces, including:

WNBA Draftcast: Live round-by-round coverage and analysis of picks, including team-by-team needs, prospect grades and rankings by position

Live round-by-round coverage and analysis of picks, including team-by-team needs, prospect grades and rankings by position Live coverage by ESPN staff writer Alexa Philippou , who will track draft day trades, picks and on-site news

by ESPN staff writer , who will track draft day trades, picks and on-site news WNBA Draft Grades: Which teams were the winners and losers of the draft? ESPN staff writer A. Voepel ’s report card grades each team’s draft class.

Which teams were the winners and losers of the draft? ESPN staff writer ’s report card grades each team’s draft class. Aishwarya Kumar profiles Lou Lopez Senechal and her surprising journey to the WNBA draft.

-30-