ESPN Fantasy Launches Two New Bracket Games for NBA and NHL Playoffs

Following another record-setting run for ESPN Tournament Challenge last month ESPN has introduced two new bracket games for the NBA and NHL playoffs.

ESPN NBA Playoff Challenge and ESPN Playoff Hockey Challenge allow fans to predict the winner of each playoff round through the NBA Finals and the Stanley Cup Final, respectively.

Both games will award a Grand Prize of $2,500 each to the fan with the most total points once the Larry O'Brien Championship Trophy and Stanley Cup are raised.

Fans can submit up to two brackets for each game at ESPN.com/nbaplayoffchallenge and ESPN.com/playoffhockeychallenge.

Brackets can also be completed and submitted on the ESPN Fantasy App for iOS and Android.

In the event of a tie, a tiebreaker for each game will determine the winner, with total playoff points for the NBA Finals MVP determining the NBA Playoff Challenge winner, and total goals for the Stanley Cup Final series deciding the Playoff Hockey Challenge winner.

Like all ESPN Fantasy games, NBA Playoff Challenge and Playoff Hockey Challenge are free to play, and both games make it easy to fill out brackets and compete with friends, family and others by creating and joining groups.

Entries for NBA Playoff Challengewill be accepted until Saturday, April 15, at 1 p.m. ET , when the No. 3-seed Philadelphia 76ers host No. 6 Brooklyn Nets for Game 1 of their Eastern Conference series on ESPN.

Entries for the Hockey Playoff Challenge will be accepted until Monday, April 17, when the puck drops for the first matchup of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Time TBD.

About ESPN Fantasy

ESPN Fantasy is the No. 1 provider in fantasy sports with a comprehensive portfolio of award-winning games and content serving more than 20 million fantasy players across the web, mobile, audio, linear TV, and streaming video. Drawing on multiple resources and platforms, ESPN Fantasy continues to innovate, expand and reach new and younger audiences through all of its products.

