ESPN Platforms to Televise at Least 12 First Round Games as NBA Playoffs Presented by Google Pixel Begin

ESPN’s coverage of the 2023 NBA Playoffs Presented by Google Pixel begins this weekend with five nationally televised games, including appearances by the defending NBA Champion Golden State Warriors and Stephen Curry, the Los Angeles Lakers and LeBron James, and top East teams such as the Boston Celtics, Philadelphia 76ers, Cleveland Cavaliers and New York Knicks all in action throughout the weekend.

ESPN platforms will carry a minimum of 12 First Round Presented by Starry matchups including at least two appearances by the Golden State Warriors and Stephen Curry vs. the Sacramento Kings and De’Aaron Fox, the Memphis Grizzlies and Ja Morant vs. the Los Angeles Lakers and LeBron James, the Boston Celtics and Jayson Tatum vs. the Atlanta Hawks and Trae Young, and the New York Knicks and Jalen Brunson vs. the Cleveland Cavaliers and Donovan Mitchell.

NBA Countdown Presented by Chime will lead into the action 30 minutes prior to tipoff, with the Saturday, April 15, edition providing a full hour of coverage on ESPN and ESPN2 before the Game 1 quadrupleheader. Mike Greenberg hosts NBA Countdown alongside analysts Jalen Rose, Stephen A. Smith and Michael Wilbon and Senior NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski.

As previously announced, NBA in Stephen A’s World alternate presentation will air during the NBA Playoffs, including on Saturday, April 15, during the Brooklyn Nets vs. Philadelphia 76ers game.

Hoop Streams, ESPN’s digital NBA pregame show, will stream on ESPN’s YouTube, Facebook, Twitter and the ESPN App 30 minutes before tipoff of the first game of the day on Saturday, April 15 and Saturday, April 22. Christine Williamson will host Hoop Streams with a rotating panel of ESPN NBA writers and analysts. NBA Crosscourt, the ESPN+ NBA studio show co-hosted by Cassidy Hubbarth and Ros Gold-Onwude, will stream on Wednesdays and Fridays at 6 p.m. through the postseason.

ESPN Radio will also provide game coverage throughout the NBA Playoffs, with broadcasts beginning 30 minutes prior to tipoff. All ESPN NBA games and programming are also available on the ESPN App.

First Round Presented by Starry Schedule:

Date Time (ET) Game Commentators Platform(s) Sat, Apr 15 12 p.m. NBA Countdown Presented by Chime Mike Greenberg, Jalen Rose, Stephen A. Smith, Michael Wilbon, Adrian Wojnarowski ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN App Sat, Apr 15 1 p.m. Brooklyn Nets vs. Philadelphia 76ers: Game 1 ESPN: Beth Mowins, JJ Redick, Monica McNutt ESPN2: NBA in Stephen A’s World ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN+, ESPN App Sat, Apr 15 3:30 p.m. Atlanta Hawks vs. Boston Celtics: Game 1 Ryan Ruocco, Richard Jefferson, Ros Gold-Onwude ESPN, ESPN App Sat, Apr 15 6 p.m. New York Knicks vs. Cleveland Cavaliers: Game 1 ESPN: Dave Pasch, Hubie Brown, Cassidy Hubbarth ESPN Radio: Mark Kestecher, P.J. Carlesimo ESPN, ESPN Radio, ESPN App Sat, Apr 15 8 p.m. NBA Countdown Presented by Chime Mike Greenberg, Jalen Rose, Stephen A. Smith, Michael Wilbon, Adrian Wojnarowski ABC, ESPN App Sat, Apr 15 8:30 p.m. Golden State Warriors vs. Sacramento Kings: Game 1 Mark Jones, Doris Burke, Malika Andrews ABC, ESPN App Sun, Apr 16 2:30 p.m. NBA Countdown Presented by Chime Mike Greenberg, Jalen Rose, Stephen A. Smith, Michael Wilbon, Adrian Wojnarowski ABC, ESPN App Sun, Apr 16 3 p.m. Los Angeles Lakers vs. Memphis Grizzlies: Game 1 ABC: Mike Breen, Jeff Van Gundy, Mark Jackson, Lisa Salters, Steve Javie ESPN Radio: Sean Kelley, Cory Alexander ABC, ESPN Radio, ESPN App Wed, Apr 19 7 p.m. Los Angeles Lakers vs. Memphis Grizzlies: Game 2 Mike Couzens, Cory Alexander ESPN Radio, ESPN App Thu, Apr 20 7 p.m. Philadelphia 76ers vs. Brooklyn Nets: Game 3 Mark Kestecher, P.J. Carlesimo ESPN Radio, ESPN App Fri, Apr 21 6:30 p.m. NBA Countdown Presented by Chime Mike Greenberg, Jalen Rose, Stephen A. Smith, Michael Wilbon, Adrian Wojnarowski ESPN, ESPN App Fri, Apr 21 7 p.m. Boston Celtics vs. Atlanta Hawks, Game 3 TBD ESPN, ESPN App Fri, Apr 21 8 p.m. NBA Countdown Presented by Chime Mike Greenberg, Jalen Rose, Stephen A. Smith, Michael Wilbon, Adrian Wojnarowski ABC, ESPN App Fri, Apr 21 8:30 p.m. Cleveland Cavaliers vs. New York Knicks, Game 3 ABC: TBD ESPN Radio: Mark Kestecher, P.J. Carlesimo ABC, ESPN Radio, ESPN App Fri, Apr 21 9:30 p.m. Denver Nuggets vs. Western Conference 8th Seed, Game 3 TBD ESPN, ESPN App Sat, Apr 22 7 p.m. NBA Countdown Presented by Chime Mike Greenberg, Jalen Rose, Stephen A. Smith, Michael Wilbon, Adrian Wojnarowski ESPN, ESPN App Sat, Apr 22 7:30 p.m. Milwaukee Bucks vs. Eastern Conference 8th Seed, Game 3 ESPN: TBD ESPN Radio: Sean Kelley, Cory Alexander ESPN, ESPN Radio, ESPN App Sat, Apr 22 10 p.m. Memphis Grizzlies vs. Los Angeles Lakers, Game 3 TBD ESPN, ESPN App Sun, Apr 23 12:30 p.m. NBA Countdown Presented by Chime Mike Greenberg, Jalen Rose, Stephen A. Smith, Michael Wilbon, Adrian Wojnarowski ABC, ESPN App Sun, Apr 23 1 p.m. Cleveland Cavaliers vs. New York Knicks, Game 4 TBD ABC, ESPN App Sun, Apr 23 3:30 p.m. Sacramento Kings vs. Golden State Warriors, Game 4 ABC: TBD ESPN Radio: Mark Kestecher, P.J. Carlesimo ABC, ESPN Radio, ESPN App

