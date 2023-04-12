Exclusively on PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+: Four-Stream Coverage of RBC Heritage at Harbour Town Golf Links in Hilton Head Island

Marquee and Featured groups headlined by world No. 1 and new Masters champion Jon Rahm

Also Scheffler, Cantlay, Schauffele, Homa, Hovland, Burns, Morikawa, Thomas, Young, Spieth, more

Showcasing the world’s top players at a PGA TOUR designated event, PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ will stream exclusive, four-feed coverage of the RBC Heritage at Harbour Town Golf Links in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina.

Coverage begins tomorrow at 7 a.m. ET , continues through Sunday, April 16.

, continues through Sunday, April 16. Marquee and Featured groups include 11 of the top 15 players in the world and 10 players who finished T-10 or better at last week’s Masters Tournament, highlighted by Masters winner and world No. 1 Jon Rahm , as well as defending RBC Heritage champion Jordan Spieth .

and at last week’s Masters Tournament, highlighted by Masters winner and world No. 1 , as well as defending RBC Heritage champion . The event field also includes 28 of the top 30 players in the current FedExCup standings , six FedExCup champions and 21 major winners.

, six FedExCup champions and 21 major winners. The Featured Holes feed will showcase four par-3 holes on the Harbour Town course designed by Pete Dye: Nos. 4, 7, 14, and 17.

on the Harbour Town course designed by Pete Dye: Nos. 4, 7, 14, and 17. ESPN+ Bonus Coverage of other top groups in progress will begin when the initial Marquee Group and Featured Groups complete their rounds.

Thursday, April 13

Main Feed | 7 a.m. ET

Featured Holes | 7:45 a.m. ET

Marquee Group | 8:15 a.m. ET

Justin Thomas – Reigning and two-time PGA Champion (2022, 2017), No. 12 world ranking, 2017 FedExCup Champion, 15-time TOUR winner

– Reigning and two-time PGA Champion (2022, 2017), No. 12 world ranking, 2017 FedExCup Champion, 15-time TOUR winner Viktor Hovland – No. 9 world ranking, three-time TOUR winner, two DP World Tour victories

– No. 9 world ranking, three-time TOUR winner, two DP World Tour victories Sam Burns – No. 10 world ranking, five-time TOUR winner, 2023 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play champion, two wins in 2022 (Valspar Championship, Charles Schwab Challenge)

ESPN+ Bonus Coverage: Three Masters Champions

Jon Rahm – No. 1 world ranking, No. 1 in FedExCup standings, four wins in 2023 (Masters, The Genesis Invitational, The American Express, Sentry Tournament of Champions), 2021 U.S. Open champion, 11-time TOUR winner, 10 wins on DP World Tour

– No. 1 world ranking, No. 1 in FedExCup standings, four wins in 2023 (Masters, The Genesis Invitational, The American Express, Sentry Tournament of Champions), 2021 U.S. Open champion, 11-time TOUR winner, 10 wins on DP World Tour Jordan Spieth – Defending RBC Heritage winner, three-time major champion (2015 Masters, 2015 U.S. Open, 2017 Open Championship), 13-time PGA TOUR winner, 2015 FedExCup champion, No. 15 world ranking

– Defending RBC Heritage winner, three-time major champion (2015 Masters, 2015 U.S. Open, 2017 Open Championship), 13-time PGA TOUR winner, 2015 FedExCup champion, No. 15 world ranking Adam Scott – 14-time TOUR winner, 2013 Masters champion

Featured Groups | 7:45 a.m. ET

Xander Schauffele – No. 6 world ranking, three wins in 2022 (Zurich Classic of New Orleans, Travelers Championship, Genesis Scottish Open), seven-time TOUR winner, Olympic Gold medalist

– No. 6 world ranking, three wins in 2022 (Zurich Classic of New Orleans, Travelers Championship, Genesis Scottish Open), seven-time TOUR winner, Olympic Gold medalist Shane Lowry – Two-time TOUR winner, 2019 Open Championship winner, six DP World Tour victories

– Two-time TOUR winner, 2019 Open Championship winner, six DP World Tour victories Sahith Theegala– Finished 9th at last week’s Masters, in 2022 finished T-2 at Travelers Championship and third at WM Phoenix Open, 2020 Haskins Award and Ben Hogan Award winner

Max Homa – No. 7 world ranking, No. 3 in FedExCup standings, two wins this season (Fortinet Championship, Farmers Insurance Open), six-time TOUR winner

– No. 7 world ranking, No. 3 in FedExCup standings, two wins this season (Fortinet Championship, Farmers Insurance Open), six-time TOUR winner Matt Fitzpatrick – No. 16 world ranking, 2022 U.S. Open champion, eight wins on DP World Tour

– No. 16 world ranking, 2022 U.S. Open champion, eight wins on DP World Tour Rickie Fowler – Five-time TOUR winner, 2010 PGA TOUR Rookie of the Year

ESPN+ Bonus Coverage:

Patrick Cantlay – No. 4 world ranking, eight-time TOUR winner, 2021 FedExCup champion, 2021 PGA TOUR Player of the Year

– No. 4 world ranking, eight-time TOUR winner, 2021 FedExCup champion, 2021 PGA TOUR Player of the Year Collin Morikawa – No. 11 world ranking, 2021 Open Champion, 2020 PGA Champion, five-time TOUR winner

– No. 11 world ranking, 2021 Open Champion, 2020 PGA Champion, five-time TOUR winner Corey Conners – Two-time TOUR winner (2023, 2019 Valero Texas Open)

Scottie Scheffler – No. 2 world ranking, No. 2 in FedExCup standings, 2023 THE PLAYERS Championship winner, back-to-back WM Phoenix Open winner (2023, 2022), 2022 PGA TOUR Player of the Year, 2022 Masters champion

– No. 2 world ranking, No. 2 in FedExCup standings, 2023 THE PLAYERS Championship winner, back-to-back WM Phoenix Open winner (2023, 2022), 2022 PGA TOUR Player of the Year, 2022 Masters champion Webb Simpson – 2020 RBC Heritage winner, seven-time TOUR winner, 2012 U.S. Open champion

– 2020 RBC Heritage winner, seven-time TOUR winner, 2012 U.S. Open champion Cameron Young – Three top 10 finishes in last four majors (T-7 at 2023 Masters, second at 2022 The Open Championship, third at 2022 PGA Championship)

At 2 p.m. ET, coverage will transition to two Featured Group feeds and two Featured Hole streams.

Featured Group – Jon Rahm / Jordan Spieth / Adam Scott

– Jon Rahm / Jordan Spieth / Adam Scott Featured Group – Scottie Scheffler / Webb Simpson / Cameron Young

– Scottie Scheffler / Webb Simpson / Cameron Young Featured Hole – No. 14 | Par 3

– No. 14 | Par 3 Featured Hole – No. 17 | Par 3

Friday, April 14

Main Feed | 7 a.m. ET

Featured Holes | 7:45 a.m. ET

Marquee Group | 8:15 a.m. ET

Jon Rahm / Jordan Spieth / Adam Scott

ESPN+ Bonus Coverage:

Justin Thomas / Viktor Hovland / Sam Burns

Featured Groups | 7:45 a.m. ET

Patrick Cantlay / Collin Morikawa / Corey Conners

Scottie Scheffler / Webb Simpson / Cameron Young

ESPN+ Bonus Coverage:

Xander Schauffele / Shane Lowry / Sahith Theegala

Max Homa / Matt Fitzpatrick / Rickie Fowler

At 2 p.m. ET, coverage will transition to two Featured Group feeds and two Featured Hole streams.

Featured Group – Justin Thomas / Viktor Hovland / Sam Burns

– Justin Thomas / Viktor Hovland / Sam Burns Featured Group – Max Homa / Matt Fitzpatrick / Rickie Fowler

– Max Homa / Matt Fitzpatrick / Rickie Fowler Featured Hole – No. 14 | Par 3

– No. 14 | Par 3 Featured Hole – No. 17 | Par 3

Four-Feed Coverage of the RBC Heritage | Exclusively on PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+

Day Start Time (ET) Coverage Thursday, April 13 7 a.m. Main Feed Best action across the tournament field 7:45 a.m. Featured Groups Xander Schauffele / Shane Lowry / Sahith Theegala Max Homa / Matt Fitzpatrick / Rickie Fowler ESPN+ Bonus Coverage: Patrick Cantlay / Collin Morikawa / Corey Conners Scottie Scheffler / Webb Simpson / Cameron Young Featured Holes Nos. 4, 7, 14, 17 | Par 3 8:15 a.m. Marquee Group Justin Thomas / Viktor Hovland / Sam Burns ESPN+ Bonus Coverage: Jon Rahm / Jordan Spieth / Adam Scott 2 p.m. Featured Groups Jon Rahm / Jordan Spieth / Adam Scott Scottie Scheffler / Webb Simpson / Cameron Young Featured Holes No. 14 | Par 3 No. 17 | Par 3 Friday, April 14 7 a.m. Main Feed Best action across the tournament field 7:45 a.m. Featured Groups Patrick Cantlay / Collin Morikawa / Corey Conners Scottie Scheffler / Webb Simpson / Cameron Young ESPN+ Bonus Coverage: Xander Schauffele / Shane Lowry / Sahith Theegala Max Homa / Matt Fitzpatrick / Rickie Fowler Featured Holes Nos. 4, 7, 14, 17 | Par 3 8:15 a.m. Marquee Group Jon Rahm / Jordan Spieth / Adam Scott ESPN+ Bonus Coverage: Justin Thomas / Viktor Hovland / Sam Burns 2 p.m. Featured Groups Justin Thomas / Viktor Hovland / Sam Burns Max Homa / Matt Fitzpatrick / Rickie Fowler Featured Holes No. 14 | Par 3 No. 17 | Par 3

PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ will follow a similar schedule Saturday and Sunday, determined after pairings are announced following the second and third rounds, respectively.

Thursday’s coverage on PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ will also be available to stream for all Hulu subscribers.

The four feeds available on PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ include:

Main Feed – The primary tournament coverage stream, showcasing the best action from across the course, with two dedicated booth announcers, a dedicated walking announcer and coverage drawn from all cameras at the event.

– The primary tournament coverage stream, showcasing the best action from across the course, with two dedicated booth announcers, a dedicated walking announcer and coverage drawn from all cameras at the event. Marquee Group – Every shot from each player in the group, with two booth announcers and one walking announcer calling the action.

– Every shot from each player in the group, with two booth announcers and one walking announcer calling the action. Featured Holes – Exclusive coverage of key par 3 holes and the course’s iconic, signature holes.

– Exclusive coverage of key par 3 holes and the course’s iconic, signature holes. Featured Groups – Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage following two concurrent featured groups, with two booth announcers and one walking announcer.

PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+

Continuing its unprecedented level of extended and expanded coverage in 2023, this second calendar year of PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ will present fans with more than 4,300 live and exclusive hours covering 35 tournaments, including 13 of the TOUR’s designated events and at least 28 tournaments with four full days of coverage and four simultaneous live feeds each day. PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ is part of the TOUR’s nine-year domestic media rights portfolio announced in March 2020.

All ESPN+ subscribers have access to PGA TOUR LIVE, at no additional cost, in addition to more than 22,000 other live sporting events, acclaimed studio programs, original series and documentaries, as well as the complete library of ESPN 30 for 30 films.

