ESPN Platforms Present Industry-Leading College Football Schedule with Star-Studded Showdowns, Top Rivalries, Conference Championship Clashes and Premier Postseason Programming

Kickoff Week Features College Football’s Biggest Brands, Top Names

First Three Weeks Features 100+ Games; Nearly 1,000 Games All Season

Week 2 Features Top-Tier Tussles with Notre Dame/NC State, Texas A&M/Miami and Texas/Alabama

ESPN+ Boasts Most Expansive Season on Record

Bowl Season Returns with 40 Bowl Games, College Football Playoff Semifinals and National Championship

College football on ESPN platforms returns in 2023 with an unparalleled portfolio of marquee rivalries, non-conference showcases, conference championship contests and comprehensive postseason coverage. ESPN will present approximately 1,000 regular season games across all platforms, readying for the return of a 40-game Bowl Season schedule that includes the exclusive presentation of the College Football Playoff Semifinals at the Rose Bowl Game and the Allstate Sugar Bowl, and concludes with the CFP National Championship Presented by AT&T on Monday, Jan. 8, at NRG Stadium in Houston.

Twenty of ESPN.com’s Way-Too-Early Top 25 teams will be in action during ESPN’s early season slate and special date games, with teams from all 10 FBS conferences booked for matchups across ESPN’s industry-leading college football portfolio. Games are set for every ESPN platform, including ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, SEC Network, ACC Network, Big 12 Now on ESPN+, Longhorn Network, ESPN+, SEC Network+ (SECN+) and ACC Network Extra (ACCNX).

Kickoff Week

Nearly 60 games are slated to kick off throughout Week 1, beginning Thursday, Aug. 31 and running through Labor Day Monday. As previously announced, ABC’s Labor Day Weekend coverage is highlighted by the Camping World Kickoff in Orlando, as LSU and Florida State battle on Labor Day Sunday (Sept. 3, 7:30 p.m. ET on ABC). In their 11th meeting all-time, the Tigers look to avenge last year’s season-opening loss to the Noles (24-23) on a blocked LSU extra point in the closing seconds of the 2022 Allstate Louisiana Kickoff in New Orleans.

Thursday of Kickoff Week welcomes the second half of a home-and-home series between Florida and Utah. The Gators, who came away with the upset victory in Gainesville a year ago, travel to Salt Lake City to take on the Utes at 8 p.m. on ESPN. Friday features a neutral site showcase between ACC programs Georgia Tech and Louisville on ESPN. The Yellow Jackets and the Cardinals – both under the leadership of new head coaches – face off at 7:30 p.m. at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. Another all-ACC matchup falls in ESPN’s traditional Labor Day primetime college football window as the reigning conference champion Clemson Tigers face the Duke Blue Devils on campus in Durham (8 p.m.) on Capital One Monday Night Kickoff.

Starting things off on ABC Saturday is the neutral site noon showdown between Virginia and Tennessee at Nissan Stadium in Nashville. The Vols, who capped an historic 2022 season with a win in the Capital One Orange Bowl, open the 2023 campaign against the Cavaliers, who return to the field for the first time after the tragic death of three UVA football players led to cancellation of the team’s final two games in 2022. At 3:30 p.m., Boise State takes on Washington at Husky Stadium before ABC Saturday Night Football Presented by Capital One brings on the Battle of the Carolinas in primetime. North Carolina and South Carolina are set to duke it out at the Duke’s Mayo Classic in Charlotte at 7:30 p.m. at Bank of America Stadium.

Weeks 2 & 3

As previously announced, Week 2 welcomes a renewed rivalry between Texas and Alabama, as the future Southeastern Conference foes face off in Tuscaloosa on ESPN in primetime on Saturday, Sept. 9. The Longhorns lead the overall series, 7-2-1, but the Crimson Tide eked out a last-second victory on the Forty Acres last fall, courtesy of a 33-yard field goal with 10 seconds remaining to defeat UT, 20-19.

A pair of huge afternoon ABC games in Week 2 are set for high-octane action, as NC State hosts Notre Dame at noon and Miami and Texas A&M face off at Hard Rock Stadium at 3:30 p.m. ABC Saturday Night Football Presented by Capital One will feature the new-look Wisconsin Badgers travelling to Pullman to take on Washington State.

On ABC Saturday Night Football Presented by Capital One in Week 3, the Backyard Brawl takes center stage as West Virginia plays host to Pittsburgh at 7:30 p.m. In the afternoon on ABC, Florida State battles with Boston College at noon from Alumni Stadium. Alabama travels to Tampa to face off against South Florida at 3:30 p.m., with the matchup marking the third straight week the Crimson Tide will be featured on ESPN platforms.

ESPN Events

ESPN Events, a division of ESPN, has unveiled the schedule for its 2023 college football events. The lineup features 17 bowl games across ESPN and ABC, as well as four kickoff games to start the season, announced in full here.

The Bowl Season will begin Saturday, Dec. 16, with the HomeTown Lenders Bahamas Bowl (11 a.m., ESPN), and the Cricket Celebration Bowl (noon, ABC). The following Saturday, Dec. 23, will be the busiest day of the ESPN Events bowl schedule with six games across ESPN and ABC.

On Saturday, Aug. 26, ESPN Events’ FCS Kickoff in Montgomery, Ala. at 3:30 p.m. will be ESPN’s first college football telecast of the 2023 season. The Cricket MEAC/SWAC Challenge Kickoff – South Carolina State vs. Jackson State – in Atlanta will air in primetime on ABC (7:30 p.m.) for the first time in the event’s 18 years. The event celebrates the tradition, legacy and values of HBCUs. ESPN’s longstanding commitment to HBCUs will be on display all season long, including the Boeing Red Tails Classic (Sept. 3) on ESPNU as part of ESPN’s signature early season slate. In addition, ESPNU will regularly feature live HBCU action on select Thursdays and Fridays, as well as several Saturdays throughout the fall.

SEC Network

SEC Network kicks off the season in Nashville on Saturday, Aug. 26, with Vanderbilt hosting Hawai’i at 7:30 p.m. SECN welcomes in Week 1 with a Thursday tussle between South Dakota and Missouri at 8 p.m. SECN is then set for a trio of tripleheaders to kick off 2023, including an SEC Saturday Night matchup featuring Allstate Sugar Bowl champion Alabama in Week 1 (Sept. 2 | 7:30 p.m.) and two-time CFP national champion Georgia opening Week 2 on SEC Network (Sept. 9 | noon). Overall, the network boasts a comprehensive slate each week of the season, with more details here.

ACC Network

ACC Network opens its fifth season with three straight days of games beginning with Elon at Wake Forest on Thursday, Aug. 31 at 7 p.m. Boston College hosting Northern Illinois kicks off a Saturday tripleheader on the network at noon on Sept. 2 ending with Old Dominion and Virginia Tech facing off for this season’s first installment of ACC Network Primetime Football at 8 p.m. A quadruple header beginning at 11 a.m., featuring three teams ranked in ESPN.com’s Way Too Early Top 25, including No. 3 Florida State, No. 9 Clemson and No. 21 North Carolina highlight Week 2, while Week 3 features a doubleheader – Northwestern at Duke at 3:30 p.m., and Florida Atlantic at No. 9 Clemson at 8 p.m. for ACC Network Primetime Football. More information on the opening weeks of football on ACCN can be found here.

Big 12 Now on ESPN+

Another record schedule of Big 12 games on ESPN+ is slated for this fall, with 15 contests featuring a dozen different Big 12 teams scheduled across the first four weeks. Defending Big 12 champion Kansas State welcomes Southeast Missouri State at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 2, while College Football Playoff runner-up TCU hosts Nicholls on Saturday, Sept. 9. New Big 12 members BYU, Cincinnati, Houston and UCF will each appear on the platform in the first four weeks, with the Bearcats making a pair of appearances on the platform in September.

ESPN+

More than 150 FBS games are slated for ESPN+ during the 2023 season, the most expansive lineup in the history of the platform.

All 14 Southeastern Conference schools will appear on ESPN+ once this fall, including two-time defending national champion Georgia opening their season on Sept. 2. These ESPN+ matchups will also be simulcast on SEC Network+, with both streams accessible in the ESPN App via connected devices.

A quartet of ACC contests is set for ESPN+ in September, with Syracuse, Boston College, Georgia Tech, and Duke featured in home games on the platform. These ESPN+ matchups will also be simulcast on ACCNX, with both streams accessible in the ESPN App via connected devices.

SoonerVision on ESPN+ features SMU at Oklahoma in Week 2, with the Mustangs taking on the Sooners on Saturday, Sept. 9 at 6 p.m.

The American returns for its fourth season on ESPN+ with approximately 40 total games planned throughout the season, and ESPN+ will also feature games from Conference USA, MAC, Sun Belt and more.

Longhorn Network

Longhorn Network will exclusively televise Texas’ Week 3 showdown against Wyoming at 8 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 16.

ESPN Special Date and Mid-Season Saturday Games Set for Spotlight

In addition to the first three weeks, ESPN has teed up an expansive schedule of marquee matchups for viewers to mark on their calendars, including ESPN’s signature slate of mid-week games. Courtesy of ESPN’s new rights agreement with Conference USA, mid-week C-USA clashes will be showcased on ESPN2 and ESPNU in October, leading into ESPN’s traditional MACtion mid-week coverage in November. Highlights include:

Week 4 NC State at Virginia (Friday, Sept. 22 at 7:30 p.m., ESPN)

Week 5 Louisville at NC State (Friday, Sept. 29 at 7 p.m., ESPN) Cincinnati at BYU (Friday, Sept 29 at 10:15 p.m., ESPN) Mid-week C-USA clashes kick off on ESPN platforms

Week 6 Kansas State at Oklahoma State (Friday, Oct. 6 at 7:30 p.m., ESPN) Red River Showdown: Oklahoma vs. Texas (Saturday, Oct. 7 at time TBD, ABC) Arizona at USC (Saturday, Oct. 7 | platform and time TBD)

Week 7 Coastal Carolina at Appalachian State (Tuesday, Oct. 10 at 7:30 p.m., ESPN2) Tulane at Memphis (Friday, Oct. 13 at 7 p.m., ESPN) Stanford at Colorado (Friday, Oct. 13 at 10 p.m., ESPN)

Week 9 Liberty at Western Kentucky (Tuesday, Oct. 24 at 7:30 p.m., ESPNU)

Week 10 Return of the MAC: mid-week MACtion begins on Tuesday, Oct. 31 Wagon Wheel Rivalry: Kent State at Akron (Wednesday, Nov. 1 at 7 or 7:30 p.m., ESPN2 or ESPNU) Wake Forest at Duke (Thursday, Nov. 2 at 7:30 p.m., ESPN) Notre Dame at Clemson (Saturday, Nov. 4 at time TBD, ABC)

Week 11 Virginia at Louisville (Thursday, Nov. 9 at 7:30 p.m., ESPN)

Week 12 Harvard at Yale (Saturday, Nov. 18 at noon, platform TBD)

Rivalry Week (Week 13) Ole Miss at Mississippi State (Thursday, Nov. 23 at 7:30 p.m., ESPN) Texas Tech at Texas (Friday, Nov. 24 at 7:30 p.m., ABC) California at UCLA (Saturday, Nov. 25 | platform and time TBD)



A complete list of games is provided in the grid at the bottom of the release.

Comprehensive Conference Championship Slate Set for ESPN Platforms

ESPN will present the ACC, American, Big 12, MAC, Pac-12, Sun Belt and SWAC Championship Games the first weekend of December, as ESPN platforms conclude their signature coverage of conference action. The Pac-12 gets the ABC action started from Las Vegas on Friday, Dec. 1 at 8 p.m. The Dr Pepper Big 12 Championship kicks off Championship Saturday action from Arlington at noon, with the ACC Championship closing out the day at 8 p.m. from Charlotte.

ESPN platforms will also showcase Saturday’s championship play from the MAC (noon, ESPN), American (4 p.m., ABC or ESPN), Sun Belt (4 p.m., ABC or ESPN) and the SWAC (4 p.m., ESPN2).

Bowl Season is Back

ESPN’s unparalleled commitment to the college football postseason is on full display this winter with a wide-ranging slate in December and January, including 17 ESPN Events owned and operated bowl games and the entirety of the New Year’s Six. The postseason begins with the HomeTown Lenders Bahamas Bowl on Saturday, Dec. 16 at 11 a.m. on ESPN, and ABC’s first bowl game is the Cricket Celebration Bowl at noon on that Saturday.

ESPN platforms are the home of the postseason, with 40 college football bowl games live on ABC, ESPN or ESPN2. Bowl Season runs from mid-December to mid-January, with non-New Year’s Six bowls concluding with the ReliaQuest Bowl on ESPN2 and the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl on ABC on New Year’s Day.

The New Year’s Six kicks off on Friday, Dec. 29 with the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic at 8 p.m. on ESPN, followed by a pair of NY6 bowls on Saturday, Dec. 30. The Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl starts things off at noon with the Capital One Orange Bowl at 4 p.m., both on ESPN. New Year’s Day action on ESPN begins with the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl at 1 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 1.

The College Football Playoff returns for Year 10, with the College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Rose Bowl Game set for 5 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 1, followed by the College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Allstate Sugar Bowl at 8:45 p.m. The College Football Playoff National Championship Presented by AT&T is also set for ESPN on Monday, Jan. 8 at 7:30 p.m. More details regarding ESPN’s multi-platform presentation of the college football postseason and CFP will be announced later this year.

Schedules are subject to change. Please continue to check @ESPNPR and ESPN Press Room for more information. Additional scheduling details, including talent assignments for each matchup, will be announced later this summer.

ESPN PLATFORMS – 2023 EARLY SEASON COLLEGE FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

Date Time (ET) Game Network Sat, Aug 26 3:30 p.m. FCS Kickoff: North Alabama vs. Mercer

(Montgomery, Ala.) ESPN 7 p.m. UMass at New Mexico State ESPN 7:30 p.m. Cricket MEAC/SWAC Challenge Kickoff:

South Carolina State vs. Jackson State (Atlanta) ABC 7:30 p.m. Hawai’i at Vanderbilt SEC Network Thu, Aug 31 7 p.m. Elon at Wake Forest ACC Network 7 p.m. Saint Francis (Pa.) at Western Michigan ESPN+ 7 p.m. Rhode Island at Georgia State ESPN+ 8 p.m. Florida at Utah ESPN 8 p.m. South Dakota at Missouri SEC Network 8 p.m. Missouri State at Kansas Big 12 Now on ESPN+ 8 p.m. Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Tulsa ESPN+ 8 p.m. North Carolina A&T at UAB ESPN+ Fri, Sep 1 6:30 p.m. Howard at Eastern Michigan ESPN+ 7 p.m. Miami (Ohio) at Miami ACC Network 7:30 p.m. Louisville vs. Georgia Tech (Atlanta) ESPN Sat, Sep 2 Noon Virginia vs. Tennessee (Nashville, Tenn.) ABC Noon Arkansas State at Oklahoma ESPN Noon Louisiana Tech at SMU ESPNU Noon Northern Illinois at Boston College ACC Network Noon Ball State at Kentucky SEC Network 2 p.m. East Tennessee State at Jacksonville State ESPN+ 2 p.m. Northern Iowa at Iowa State Big 12 Now on ESPN+ 2 p.m. Mercer at Ole Miss ESPN+/SECN+ 2 p.m. Akron at Temple ESPN+ 2 p.m. Long Island University at Ohio ESPN+ 3:30 p.m. Boise State at Washington ABC 3:30 p.m. UMass at Auburn ESPN 3:30 p.m. Wofford at Pittsburgh ACC Network 3:30 p.m. Eastern Kentucky at Cincinnati Big 12 Now on ESPN+ 3:30 p.m. Gardner-Webb at Appalachian State ESPN+ 4 p.m. California at North Texas ESPNU 4 p.m. SE Louisiana at Mississippi State SEC Network 4 p.m. Western Carolina at Arkansas (Little Rock, Ark.) ESPN+/SECN+ 4 p.m. Colgate at Syracuse ESPN+/ACCNX 6 p.m. UT Martin at Georgia ESPN+/SECN+ 6 p.m. South Carolina State at Charlotte ESPN+ 6 p.m. Monmouth at Florida Atlantic ESPN+ 6 p.m. Bucknell at James Madison ESPN+ 6 p.m. Albany at Marshall ESPN+ 6 p.m. The Citadel at Georgia Southern ESPN+ 6:30 p.m. Maine at Florida International ESPN+ 7 p.m. New Mexico at Texas A&M ESPN 7 p.m. Alabama A&M at Vanderbilt ESPN+/SECN+ 7 p.m. Texas State at Baylor Big 12 Now on ESPN+ 7 p.m. Southeast Missouri State at Kansas State Big 12 Now on ESPN+ 7 p.m. Central Arkansas at Oklahoma State Big 12 Now on ESPN+ 7 p.m. Alcorn State at Southern Miss ESPN+ 7 p.m. Stephen F. Austin at Troy ESPN+ 7 p.m. Bethune-Cookman at Memphis ESPN+ 7 p.m. Army at UL Monroe TBD 7:30 p.m. Duke’s Mayo Classic:

North Carolina vs. South Carolina

(Charlotte, N.C.) ABC 7:30 p.m. Middle Tennessee at Alabama SEC Network 7:30 p.m. Northwestern State at Louisiana ESPN+ 8 p.m. South Alabama at Tulane ESPNU 8 p.m. Old Dominion at Virginia Tech ACC Network 9 p.m. Western Illinois at New Mexico State ESPN+ 9 p.m. Incarnate Word at UTEP ESPN+ 10:30 p.m. Coastal Carolina at UCLA ESPN Sun, Sep 3 3 p.m. Denny’s Orange Blossom Classic:

Jackson State vs. Florida A&M (Miami Gardens, Fla.) ESPN 7 p.m. Boeing Red Tails Classic: Fort Valley State vs. Tuskegee (Montgomery, Ala.) ESPNU 7:30 p.m. Camping World Kickoff: LSU vs. Florida State (Orlando, Fla.) ABC Mon, Sep 4 8 p.m. Clemson at Duke ESPN Thu, Sep 7 7:30 p.m. Murray State at Louisville ACC Network Fri, Sep 8 or Sat, Sep 9 TBD Houston at Rice TBD TBD Illinois at Kansas TBD Sat, Sep 9 11 a.m. Vanderbilt at Wake Forest ACC Network Noon Notre Dame at NC State ABC Noon Utah at Baylor ESPN Noon Purdue at Virginia Tech ESPN2 Noon James Madison at Virginia ESPNU Noon Ball State at Georgia SEC Network Noon Holy Cross at Boston College ESPN+/ACCNX Noon Texas Southern at Toledo ESPN+ 1 p.m. South Carolina State at Georgia Tech ESPN+/ACCNX 1:30 p.m. New Hampshire at Central Michigan ESPN+ 2 p.m. Eastern Illinois at Bowling Green ESPN+ 2:15 p.m. Charleston Southern at Clemson ACC Network 3 p.m. Southern Utah at BYU Big 12 Now on ESPN+ 3 p.m. Eastern Kentucky at Kentucky ESPN+/SECN+ 3:30 p.m. Texas A&M at Miami ABC 3:30 p.m. Ole Miss at Tulane ESPN2 3:30 p.m. Miami (Ohio) at UMass ESPN+ 3:30 p.m. Southern Illinois at Northern Illinois ESPN+ 4 p.m. Kent State at Arkansas SEC Network 5 p.m. SE Louisiana at South Alabama ESPN+ 5:15 p.m. Appalachian State at North Carolina ACC Network 6 p.m. Duquesne at West Virginia Big 12 Now on ESPN+ 6 p.m. Lafayette at Duke ESPN+/ACCNX 6 p.m. SMU at Oklahoma SoonerVision on ESPN+ 6 p.m. Ohio at Florida Atlantic ESPN+ 6 p.m. New Mexico State at Liberty ESPN+ 6 p.m. Fordham at Buffalo ESPN+ 6 p.m. Louisiana at Old Dominion ESPN+ 6 p.m. Morgan State at Akron ESPN+ 6 p.m. UAB at Georgia Southern ESPN+ 6:30 p.m. North Texas at Florida International ESPN+ 7 p.m. Texas at Alabama ESPN 7 p.m. Middle Tennessee at Missouri ESPN+/SECN+ 7 p.m. Florida A&M at South Florida ESPN+ 7 p.m. Northwestern State at Louisiana Tech ESPN+ 7 p.m. Houston Christian at Western Kentucky ESPN+ 7 p.m. Jackson State at Southern ESPN+ (TD on ESPNU) 7 p.m. UConn at Georgia State ESPN+ 7 p.m. Memphis at Arkansas State ESPN+ 7 p.m. Jacksonville State at Coastal Carolina ESPN+ 7:30 p.m. Wisconsin at Washington State ABC 7:30 p.m. McNeese at Florida ESPNU 7:30 p.m. Arizona at Mississippi State SEC Network 7:30 p.m. Furman at South Carolina ESPN+/SECN+ 7:30 p.m. Grambling at LSU ESPN+/SECN+ 8 p.m. Nicholls at TCU Big 12 Now on ESPN+ 8 p.m. Lamar at UL Monroe ESPN+ 8:30 p.m. Southern Miss at Florida State ACC Network 10:30 p.m. Auburn at California ESPN TBD Austin Peay at Tennessee ESPN+/SECN+ TBD Texas State at UTSA TBD TBD Marshall at East Carolina TBD TBD Cincinnati at Pittsburgh TBD TBD Western Michigan at Syracuse TBD Thu, Sep 14 7:30 p.m. Navy at Memphis ESPN 7:30 p.m. Bethune-Cookman at Miami ACC Network Fri, Sep 15 7 p.m. Army at UTSA ESPN Sat, Sep 16 Noon Florida State at Boston College ABC Noon LSU at Mississippi State ESPN Noon Wake Forest at Old Dominion ESPN2 or ESPNU Noon Iowa State at Ohio ESPN2 or ESPNU Noon Kansas State at Missouri SEC Network Noon Long Island University at Baylor Big 12 Now on ESPN+ Noon Central Connecticut at Kent State ESPN+ 2 p.m. Norfolk State at Temple ESPN+ 2 p.m. Indiana State at Ball State ESPN+ 2 p.m. UMass at Eastern Michigan ESPN+ 3:30 p.m. Alabama at South Florida ABC 3:30 p.m. Oklahoma at Tulsa ESPN or ESPN2 3:30 p.m. Minnesota at North Carolina ESPN or ESPN2 3:30 p.m. Northwestern at Duke ACC Network 3:30 p.m. East Carolina at Appalachian State ESPN+ 4 p.m. Tulane at Southern Miss ESPNU 4 p.m. UL Monroe at Texas A&M SEC Network 6 p.m. Georgia State at Charlotte ESPN+ 6:30 p.m. Villanova at UCF Big 12 Now on ESPN+ 7 p.m. Tennessee at Florida ESPN 7 p.m. South Alabama at Oklahoma State Big 12 Now on ESPN+ 7 p.m. Tarleton State at Texas Tech Big 12 Now on ESPN+ 7 p.m. Miami (Ohio) at Cincinnati Big 12 Now on ESPN+ 7 p.m. Samford at Auburn ESPN+/SECN+ 7 p.m. Stony Brook at Arkansas State ESPN+ 7 p.m. Jackson State at Texas State ESPN+ 7 p.m. Prairie View A&M at SMU ESPN+ 7 p.m. Louisiana at UAB ESPN+ 7 p.m. Texas Southern at Rice ESPN+ 7 p.m. North Texas at Louisiana Tech ESPN+ 7 p.m. Murray State at Middle Tennessee ESPN+ 7 p.m. San Jose State at Toledo ESPN+ 7 p.m. Duquesne at Coastal Carolina ESPN+ 7 p.m. James Madison at Troy TBD 7:30 p.m. Pittsburgh at West Virginia ABC 7:30 p.m. BYU at Arkansas ESPN2 7:30 p.m. Akron at Kentucky ESPNU 7:30 p.m. Georgia Tech at Ole Miss SEC Network 8 p.m. Florida Atlantic at Clemson ACC Network 8 p.m. Wyoming at Texas Longhorn Network 10 p.m. Colorado State at Colorado ESPN TBD VMI at NC State TBD Thu, Sep 21 7:30 p.m. Georgia State at Coastal Carolina ESPN 7:30 p.m. Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Alabama A&M ESPNU Fri, Sep 22 7:30 p.m. NC State at Virginia ESPN Sat, Sep 23 6 p.m. Gardner-Webb at East Carolina ESPN+ 7 p.m. Sam Houston at Houston Big 12 Now on ESPN+ 7 p.m. Charlotte at Florida ESPN+/SECN+ TBD Colorado State at Middle Tennessee TBD TBD Eastern Michigan at Jacksonville State TBD TBD Liberty at Florida International TBD TBD UNLV at UTEP TBD Thu, Sep 28 7:30 p.m. Temple at Tulsa ESPN 8 p.m. Jacksonville State at Sam Houston ESPNU Fri, Sep 29 7 p.m. Louisville at NC State ESPN 7 p.m. Columbia at Princeton ESPNU 10:15 p.m. Cincinnati at BYU ESPN Wed, Oct 4 8 p.m. Jacksonville State at Middle Tennessee ESPNU Thu, Oct 5 8 p.m. Western Kentucky at Louisiana Tech ESPNU Fri, Oct 6 7 p.m. Cornell at Harvard ESPNU 7:30 p.m. Kansas State at Oklahoma State ESPN Sat, Oct 7 TBD Red River Showdown:

Oklahoma vs. Texas (Dallas) ABC TBD Arizona at USC TBD Tue, Oct 10 7:30 p.m. Coastal Carolina at Appalachian State ESPN2 7:30 p.m. Liberty at Jacksonville State ESPNU Wed, Oct 11 7:30 p.m. UTEP at Florida International ESPN2 Thu, Oct 12 7:30 p.m. SMU at East Carolina ESPN 7:30 p.m. Fort Valley State at Benedict ESPNU Fri, Oct 13 7 p.m. Tulane at Memphis ESPN 10 p.m. Stanford at Colorado ESPN Sat, Oct 14 10:30 p.m. Montana at Idaho ESPN2 Tue, Oct 17 7:30 p.m. Southern Miss at South Alabama ESPN2 7:30 p.m. Western Kentucky at Jacksonville State ESPNU Wed, Oct 18 9 p.m. New Mexico State at UTEP ESPN2 Thu, Oct 19 7 p.m. Rice at Tulsa ESPN or ESPN2 7 p.m. James Madison at Marshall ESPN or ESPN2 7:30 p.m. North Carolina Central at Morgan State ESPNU Fri, Oct 20 7 p.m. SMU at Temple ESPN2 Sat, Oct 21 10:30 p.m. Montana State at Sacramento State ESPN2 Tue, Oct 24 7:30 p.m. Liberty at Western Kentucky ESPNU Wed, Oct 25 8 p.m. UTEP at Sam Houston ESPN2 Thu, Oct 26 7:30 p.m. Syracuse at Virginia Tech ESPN 7:30 p.m. Georgia State at Georgia Southern ESPN2 7:30 p.m. South Carolina State at North Carolina Central ESPNU Fri, Oct 27 7 p.m. Brown at Penn ESPNU 7:30 p.m. Florida Atlantic at Charlotte ESPN2 Tue, Oct 31 7 or 7:30 p.m. Northern Illinois at Central Michigan ESPN2 or ESPNU 7 or 7:30 p.m. Buffalo at Toledo ESPN2 or ESPNU Wed, Nov 1 7 or 7:30 p.m. Ball State at Bowling Green ESPN2 or ESPNU 7 or 7:30 p.m. Kent State at Akron ESPN2 or ESPNU Thu, Nov 2 7:30 p.m. Wake Forest at Duke ESPN 7:30 p.m. South Alabama at Troy ESPN2 7:30 p.m. Mississippi Valley State at Bethune-Cookman ESPNU Fri, Nov 3 7 p.m. Princeton at Dartmouth ESPNU 7:30 p.m. Boston College at Syracuse ESPN2 Sat, Nov 4 TBD Notre Dame at Clemson ABC TBD Western Kentucky at UTEP TBD TBD Middle Tennessee at New Mexico State TBD TBD Kennesaw State at Sam Houston TBD Tue, Nov 7 7 p.m. Ball State at Northern Illinois OR Ohio at Buffalo OR Central Michigan at Western Michigan ESPNU 7:30 p.m. Ball State at Northern Illinois OR Ohio at Buffalo OR Central Michigan at Western Michigan ESPN2 Wed, Nov 8 7:30 p.m. Eastern Michigan at Toledo OR Bowling Green at Kent State OR Akron at Miami (Ohio) ESPN2 7:30 p.m. Eastern Michigan at Toledo OR Bowling Green at Kent State OR Akron at Miami (Ohio) ESPNU Thu, Nov 9 7:30 p.m. Virginia at Louisville ESPN 7:30 p.m. Southern Miss at Louisiana ESPNU Fri, Nov 10 9 p.m. North Texas at SMU ESPN2 9 p.m. Grambling at Arkansas-Pine Bluff ESPNU Sat, Nov 11 TBD Washington State at California TBD TBD Florida International at Middle Tennessee TBD TBD Sam Houston at Louisiana Tech TBD TBD Old Dominion at Liberty TBD TBD New Mexico State at Western Kentucky TBD TBD Yale at Princeton TBD Tue, Nov 14 7 p.m. Toledo at Bowling Green OR Western Michigan at Northern Illinois OR Akron at Eastern Michigan ESPN2 7 p.m. Toledo at Bowling Green OR Western Michigan at Northern Illinois OR Akron at Eastern Michigan ESPNU Wed, Nov 15 7 p.m. Central Michigan at Ohio ESPN2 or ESPNU 7 p.m. Buffalo at Miami (Ohio) ESPN2 or ESPNU Thu, Nov 16 7 p.m. Boston College at Pittsburgh ESPN Fri, Nov 17 9 p.m. South Florida at UTSA ESPN2 Sat, Nov 18 Noon Chattanooga at Alabama ESPN+/SECN+ Noon Southern Miss at Mississippi State ESPN+/SECN+ Noon Abilene Christian at Texas A&M ESPN+/SECN+ Noon Harvard at Yale TBD 3:30 p.m. Florida Classic: Bethune-Cookman vs. Florida A&M (Orlando) TBD TBD UMass at Liberty TBD TBD Sam Houston at Western Kentucky TBD TBD Louisiana Tech at Jacksonville State TBD TBD UTEP at Middle Tennessee TBD TBD East Carolina at Navy TBD Tue, Nov 21 7 or 7:30 p.m. Eastern Michigan at Buffalo ESPN2 or ESPNU 7 or 7:30 p.m. Bowling Green at Western Michigan ESPN2 or ESPNU Thu, Nov 23 7:30 p.m. Ole Miss at Mississippi State ESPN Fri, Nov 24 Noon Miami at Boston College ABC Noon UAB at North Texas OR Tulsa at East Carolina OR Memphis at Temple OR UTSA at Tulane^ ESPN Noon Toledo at Central Michigan or Ohio at Akron ESPNU 3:30 p.m. UAB at North Texas OR Tulsa at East Carolina OR Memphis at Temple OR UTSA at Tulane^ ABC 7:30 p.m. Texas Tech at Texas ABC Sat, Nov 25 TBD California at UCLA TBD TBD Western Kentucky at Florida International TBD TBD Jacksonville State at New Mexico State TBD TBD Middle Tennessee at Sam Houston TBD Fri, Dec 1 8 p.m. Pac-12 Championship (Las Vegas) ABC Sat, Dec 2 Noon Dr Pepper Big 12 Championship (Arlington, Texas) ABC Noon MAC Championship (Detroit, Mich.) ESPN 4 p.m. American Athletic Championship ABC or ESPN 4 p.m. Sun Belt Championship ABC or ESPN 4 p.m. SWAC Championship ESPN2 8 p.m. ACC Championship (Charlotte, N.C.) ABC Sat, Dec 16 11 a.m. HomeTown Lenders Bahamas Bowl

(Nassau, Bahamas) ESPN Noon Cricket Celebration Bowl (Atlanta) ABC 2:15 p.m. R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl (New Orleans) ESPN 3:30 p.m. Cure Bowl (Orlando, Fla.) ABC 5:45 p.m. New Mexico Bowl (Albuquerque, N.M.) ESPN 7:30 p.m. LA Bowl (Inglewood, Calif.) ABC 9:15 p.m. Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl (Shreveport, La.) ESPN Mon, Dec 18 2:30 p.m. Myrtle Beach Bowl (Conway, S.C.) ESPN Tue, Dec 19 9 p.m. Frisco Bowl (Frisco, Texas) ESPN Thu, Dec 21 8 p.m. RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl

(Boca Raton, Fla.) ESPN Fri, Dec 22 6:30 p.m. Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl

(Tampa, Fla.) ESPN Sat, Dec 23 Noon Birmingham Bowl (Birmingham, Ala.) ABC Noon Camellia Bowl (Montgomery, Ala.) ESPN 3:30 p.m. Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl

(Fort Worth, Texas) ABC 3:30 p.m. Famous Idaho Potato Bowl (Boise, Idaho) ESPN 7 p.m. 68 Ventures Bowl (Mobile, Ala.) ESPN 7:30 p.m. SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl (Las Vegas) ABC 10:30 p.m. EasyPost Hawai’i Bowl (Honolulu, Hawaii) ESPN Tue, Dec. 26 2 p.m. Quick Lane Bowl (Detroit, Mich.) ESPN 5:30 p.m. SERVPRO First Responder Bowl (Dallas, Texas) ESPN 9 p.m. Guaranteed Rate Bowl (Phoenix, Ariz.) ESPN Wed, Dec. 27 2 p.m. Military Bowl (Annapolis, Md.) ESPN 5:30 p.m. Duke’s Mayo Bowl (Charlotte, N.C.) ESPN 9 p.m. TaxAct Texas Bowl (Houston, Texas) ESPN Thu, Dec. 28 11 a.m. Wasabi Fenway Bowl (Boston, Mass.) ESPN 2:15 p.m. Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl (The Bronx, N.Y.) ESPN 5:45 p.m. Pop-Tarts Bowl (Orlando, Fla.) ESPN 9:15 p.m. Valero Alamo Bowl (San Antonio, Texas) ESPN Fri, Dec 29 Noon TaxSlayer Gator Bowl (Jacksonville, Fla.) ESPN 3:30 p.m. AutoZone Liberty Bowl (Memphis, Tenn.) ESPN 8 p.m. Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic (Dallas) ESPN Sat, Dec 30 Noon Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl (Atlanta) ESPN 2 p.m. TransPerfect Music City Bowl (Nashville, Tenn.) ABC 4 p.m. Capital One Orange Bowl (Miami Gardens, Fla.) ESPN Mon, Jan 1 Noon ReliaQuest Bowl (Tampa, Fla.) ESPN2 1 p.m. Cheez-It Citrus Bowl (Orlando, Fla.) ABC 1 p.m. Vrbo Fiesta Bowl (Glendale, Ariz.) ESPN 5 p.m. College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Rose Bowl Game (Pasadena, Calif.) ESPN 8:45 p.m. College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Allstate Sugar Bowl (New Orleans, La.) ESPN Mon, Jan 8 7:30 p.m. College Football Playoff National Championship Presented by AT&T (Houston, Texas) ESPN

^ Two of the listed matchups will be on Fri, Nov 24. The others will move to Sat, Nov 25.