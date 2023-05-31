ESPN Platforms Present Industry-Leading College Football Schedule with Star-Studded Showdowns, Top Rivalries, Conference Championship Clashes and Premier Postseason Programming
- Kickoff Week Features College Football’s Biggest Brands, Top Names
- First Three Weeks Features 100+ Games; Nearly 1,000 Games All Season
- Week 2 Features Top-Tier Tussles with Notre Dame/NC State, Texas A&M/Miami and Texas/Alabama
- ESPN+ Boasts Most Expansive Season on Record
- Bowl Season Returns with 40 Bowl Games, College Football Playoff Semifinals and National Championship
College football on ESPN platforms returns in 2023 with an unparalleled portfolio of marquee rivalries, non-conference showcases, conference championship contests and comprehensive postseason coverage. ESPN will present approximately 1,000 regular season games across all platforms, readying for the return of a 40-game Bowl Season schedule that includes the exclusive presentation of the College Football Playoff Semifinals at the Rose Bowl Game and the Allstate Sugar Bowl, and concludes with the CFP National Championship Presented by AT&T on Monday, Jan. 8, at NRG Stadium in Houston.
Twenty of ESPN.com’s Way-Too-Early Top 25 teams will be in action during ESPN’s early season slate and special date games, with teams from all 10 FBS conferences booked for matchups across ESPN’s industry-leading college football portfolio. Games are set for every ESPN platform, including ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, SEC Network, ACC Network, Big 12 Now on ESPN+, Longhorn Network, ESPN+, SEC Network+ (SECN+) and ACC Network Extra (ACCNX).
Kickoff Week
Nearly 60 games are slated to kick off throughout Week 1, beginning Thursday, Aug. 31 and running through Labor Day Monday. As previously announced, ABC’s Labor Day Weekend coverage is highlighted by the Camping World Kickoff in Orlando, as LSU and Florida State battle on Labor Day Sunday (Sept. 3, 7:30 p.m. ET on ABC). In their 11th meeting all-time, the Tigers look to avenge last year’s season-opening loss to the Noles (24-23) on a blocked LSU extra point in the closing seconds of the 2022 Allstate Louisiana Kickoff in New Orleans.
Thursday of Kickoff Week welcomes the second half of a home-and-home series between Florida and Utah. The Gators, who came away with the upset victory in Gainesville a year ago, travel to Salt Lake City to take on the Utes at 8 p.m. on ESPN. Friday features a neutral site showcase between ACC programs Georgia Tech and Louisville on ESPN. The Yellow Jackets and the Cardinals – both under the leadership of new head coaches – face off at 7:30 p.m. at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. Another all-ACC matchup falls in ESPN’s traditional Labor Day primetime college football window as the reigning conference champion Clemson Tigers face the Duke Blue Devils on campus in Durham (8 p.m.) on Capital One Monday Night Kickoff.
Starting things off on ABC Saturday is the neutral site noon showdown between Virginia and Tennessee at Nissan Stadium in Nashville. The Vols, who capped an historic 2022 season with a win in the Capital One Orange Bowl, open the 2023 campaign against the Cavaliers, who return to the field for the first time after the tragic death of three UVA football players led to cancellation of the team’s final two games in 2022. At 3:30 p.m., Boise State takes on Washington at Husky Stadium before ABC Saturday Night Football Presented by Capital One brings on the Battle of the Carolinas in primetime. North Carolina and South Carolina are set to duke it out at the Duke’s Mayo Classic in Charlotte at 7:30 p.m. at Bank of America Stadium.
Weeks 2 & 3
As previously announced, Week 2 welcomes a renewed rivalry between Texas and Alabama, as the future Southeastern Conference foes face off in Tuscaloosa on ESPN in primetime on Saturday, Sept. 9. The Longhorns lead the overall series, 7-2-1, but the Crimson Tide eked out a last-second victory on the Forty Acres last fall, courtesy of a 33-yard field goal with 10 seconds remaining to defeat UT, 20-19.
A pair of huge afternoon ABC games in Week 2 are set for high-octane action, as NC State hosts Notre Dame at noon and Miami and Texas A&M face off at Hard Rock Stadium at 3:30 p.m. ABC Saturday Night Football Presented by Capital One will feature the new-look Wisconsin Badgers travelling to Pullman to take on Washington State.
On ABC Saturday Night Football Presented by Capital One in Week 3, the Backyard Brawl takes center stage as West Virginia plays host to Pittsburgh at 7:30 p.m. In the afternoon on ABC, Florida State battles with Boston College at noon from Alumni Stadium. Alabama travels to Tampa to face off against South Florida at 3:30 p.m., with the matchup marking the third straight week the Crimson Tide will be featured on ESPN platforms.
ESPN Events
ESPN Events, a division of ESPN, has unveiled the schedule for its 2023 college football events. The lineup features 17 bowl games across ESPN and ABC, as well as four kickoff games to start the season, announced in full here.
The Bowl Season will begin Saturday, Dec. 16, with the HomeTown Lenders Bahamas Bowl (11 a.m., ESPN), and the Cricket Celebration Bowl (noon, ABC). The following Saturday, Dec. 23, will be the busiest day of the ESPN Events bowl schedule with six games across ESPN and ABC.
On Saturday, Aug. 26, ESPN Events’ FCS Kickoff in Montgomery, Ala. at 3:30 p.m. will be ESPN’s first college football telecast of the 2023 season. The Cricket MEAC/SWAC Challenge Kickoff – South Carolina State vs. Jackson State – in Atlanta will air in primetime on ABC (7:30 p.m.) for the first time in the event’s 18 years. The event celebrates the tradition, legacy and values of HBCUs. ESPN’s longstanding commitment to HBCUs will be on display all season long, including the Boeing Red Tails Classic (Sept. 3) on ESPNU as part of ESPN’s signature early season slate. In addition, ESPNU will regularly feature live HBCU action on select Thursdays and Fridays, as well as several Saturdays throughout the fall.
SEC Network
SEC Network kicks off the season in Nashville on Saturday, Aug. 26, with Vanderbilt hosting Hawai’i at 7:30 p.m. SECN welcomes in Week 1 with a Thursday tussle between South Dakota and Missouri at 8 p.m. SECN is then set for a trio of tripleheaders to kick off 2023, including an SEC Saturday Night matchup featuring Allstate Sugar Bowl champion Alabama in Week 1 (Sept. 2 | 7:30 p.m.) and two-time CFP national champion Georgia opening Week 2 on SEC Network (Sept. 9 | noon). Overall, the network boasts a comprehensive slate each week of the season, with more details here.
ACC Network
ACC Network opens its fifth season with three straight days of games beginning with Elon at Wake Forest on Thursday, Aug. 31 at 7 p.m. Boston College hosting Northern Illinois kicks off a Saturday tripleheader on the network at noon on Sept. 2 ending with Old Dominion and Virginia Tech facing off for this season’s first installment of ACC Network Primetime Football at 8 p.m. A quadruple header beginning at 11 a.m., featuring three teams ranked in ESPN.com’s Way Too Early Top 25, including No. 3 Florida State, No. 9 Clemson and No. 21 North Carolina highlight Week 2, while Week 3 features a doubleheader – Northwestern at Duke at 3:30 p.m., and Florida Atlantic at No. 9 Clemson at 8 p.m. for ACC Network Primetime Football. More information on the opening weeks of football on ACCN can be found here.
Big 12 Now on ESPN+
Another record schedule of Big 12 games on ESPN+ is slated for this fall, with 15 contests featuring a dozen different Big 12 teams scheduled across the first four weeks. Defending Big 12 champion Kansas State welcomes Southeast Missouri State at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 2, while College Football Playoff runner-up TCU hosts Nicholls on Saturday, Sept. 9. New Big 12 members BYU, Cincinnati, Houston and UCF will each appear on the platform in the first four weeks, with the Bearcats making a pair of appearances on the platform in September.
ESPN+
More than 150 FBS games are slated for ESPN+ during the 2023 season, the most expansive lineup in the history of the platform.
All 14 Southeastern Conference schools will appear on ESPN+ once this fall, including two-time defending national champion Georgia opening their season on Sept. 2. These ESPN+ matchups will also be simulcast on SEC Network+, with both streams accessible in the ESPN App via connected devices.
A quartet of ACC contests is set for ESPN+ in September, with Syracuse, Boston College, Georgia Tech, and Duke featured in home games on the platform. These ESPN+ matchups will also be simulcast on ACCNX, with both streams accessible in the ESPN App via connected devices.
SoonerVision on ESPN+ features SMU at Oklahoma in Week 2, with the Mustangs taking on the Sooners on Saturday, Sept. 9 at 6 p.m.
The American returns for its fourth season on ESPN+ with approximately 40 total games planned throughout the season, and ESPN+ will also feature games from Conference USA, MAC, Sun Belt and more.
Longhorn Network
Longhorn Network will exclusively televise Texas’ Week 3 showdown against Wyoming at 8 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 16.
ESPN Special Date and Mid-Season Saturday Games Set for Spotlight
In addition to the first three weeks, ESPN has teed up an expansive schedule of marquee matchups for viewers to mark on their calendars, including ESPN’s signature slate of mid-week games. Courtesy of ESPN’s new rights agreement with Conference USA, mid-week C-USA clashes will be showcased on ESPN2 and ESPNU in October, leading into ESPN’s traditional MACtion mid-week coverage in November. Highlights include:
- Week 4
- NC State at Virginia (Friday, Sept. 22 at 7:30 p.m., ESPN)
- Week 5
- Louisville at NC State (Friday, Sept. 29 at 7 p.m., ESPN)
- Cincinnati at BYU (Friday, Sept 29 at 10:15 p.m., ESPN)
- Mid-week C-USA clashes kick off on ESPN platforms
- Week 6
- Kansas State at Oklahoma State (Friday, Oct. 6 at 7:30 p.m., ESPN)
- Red River Showdown: Oklahoma vs. Texas (Saturday, Oct. 7 at time TBD, ABC)
- Arizona at USC (Saturday, Oct. 7 | platform and time TBD)
- Week 7
- Coastal Carolina at Appalachian State (Tuesday, Oct. 10 at 7:30 p.m., ESPN2)
- Tulane at Memphis (Friday, Oct. 13 at 7 p.m., ESPN)
- Stanford at Colorado (Friday, Oct. 13 at 10 p.m., ESPN)
- Week 9
- Liberty at Western Kentucky (Tuesday, Oct. 24 at 7:30 p.m., ESPNU)
- Week 10
- Return of the MAC: mid-week MACtion begins on Tuesday, Oct. 31
- Wagon Wheel Rivalry: Kent State at Akron (Wednesday, Nov. 1 at 7 or 7:30 p.m., ESPN2 or ESPNU)
- Wake Forest at Duke (Thursday, Nov. 2 at 7:30 p.m., ESPN)
- Notre Dame at Clemson (Saturday, Nov. 4 at time TBD, ABC)
- Return of the MAC: mid-week MACtion begins on Tuesday, Oct. 31
- Week 11
- Virginia at Louisville (Thursday, Nov. 9 at 7:30 p.m., ESPN)
- Week 12
- Harvard at Yale (Saturday, Nov. 18 at noon, platform TBD)
- Rivalry Week (Week 13)
- Ole Miss at Mississippi State (Thursday, Nov. 23 at 7:30 p.m., ESPN)
- Texas Tech at Texas (Friday, Nov. 24 at 7:30 p.m., ABC)
- California at UCLA (Saturday, Nov. 25 | platform and time TBD)
A complete list of games is provided in the grid at the bottom of the release.
Comprehensive Conference Championship Slate Set for ESPN Platforms
ESPN will present the ACC, American, Big 12, MAC, Pac-12, Sun Belt and SWAC Championship Games the first weekend of December, as ESPN platforms conclude their signature coverage of conference action. The Pac-12 gets the ABC action started from Las Vegas on Friday, Dec. 1 at 8 p.m. The Dr Pepper Big 12 Championship kicks off Championship Saturday action from Arlington at noon, with the ACC Championship closing out the day at 8 p.m. from Charlotte.
ESPN platforms will also showcase Saturday’s championship play from the MAC (noon, ESPN), American (4 p.m., ABC or ESPN), Sun Belt (4 p.m., ABC or ESPN) and the SWAC (4 p.m., ESPN2).
Bowl Season is Back
ESPN’s unparalleled commitment to the college football postseason is on full display this winter with a wide-ranging slate in December and January, including 17 ESPN Events owned and operated bowl games and the entirety of the New Year’s Six. The postseason begins with the HomeTown Lenders Bahamas Bowl on Saturday, Dec. 16 at 11 a.m. on ESPN, and ABC’s first bowl game is the Cricket Celebration Bowl at noon on that Saturday.
ESPN platforms are the home of the postseason, with 40 college football bowl games live on ABC, ESPN or ESPN2. Bowl Season runs from mid-December to mid-January, with non-New Year’s Six bowls concluding with the ReliaQuest Bowl on ESPN2 and the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl on ABC on New Year’s Day.
The New Year’s Six kicks off on Friday, Dec. 29 with the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic at 8 p.m. on ESPN, followed by a pair of NY6 bowls on Saturday, Dec. 30. The Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl starts things off at noon with the Capital One Orange Bowl at 4 p.m., both on ESPN. New Year’s Day action on ESPN begins with the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl at 1 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 1.
The College Football Playoff returns for Year 10, with the College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Rose Bowl Game set for 5 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 1, followed by the College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Allstate Sugar Bowl at 8:45 p.m. The College Football Playoff National Championship Presented by AT&T is also set for ESPN on Monday, Jan. 8 at 7:30 p.m. More details regarding ESPN’s multi-platform presentation of the college football postseason and CFP will be announced later this year.
Schedules are subject to change. Please continue to check @ESPNPR and ESPN Press Room for more information. Additional scheduling details, including talent assignments for each matchup, will be announced later this summer.
ESPN PLATFORMS – 2023 EARLY SEASON COLLEGE FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game
|Network
|Sat, Aug 26
|3:30 p.m.
|FCS Kickoff: North Alabama vs. Mercer
(Montgomery, Ala.)
|ESPN
|7 p.m.
|UMass at New Mexico State
|ESPN
|7:30 p.m.
|Cricket MEAC/SWAC Challenge Kickoff:
South Carolina State vs. Jackson State (Atlanta)
|ABC
|7:30 p.m.
|Hawai’i at Vanderbilt
|SEC Network
|Thu, Aug 31
|7 p.m.
|Elon at Wake Forest
|ACC Network
|7 p.m.
|Saint Francis (Pa.) at Western Michigan
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|Rhode Island at Georgia State
|ESPN+
|8 p.m.
|Florida at Utah
|ESPN
|8 p.m.
|South Dakota at Missouri
|SEC Network
|8 p.m.
|Missouri State at Kansas
|Big 12 Now on ESPN+
|8 p.m.
|Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Tulsa
|ESPN+
|8 p.m.
|North Carolina A&T at UAB
|ESPN+
|Fri, Sep 1
|6:30 p.m.
|Howard at Eastern Michigan
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|Miami (Ohio) at Miami
|ACC Network
|7:30 p.m.
|Louisville vs. Georgia Tech (Atlanta)
|ESPN
|Sat, Sep 2
|Noon
|Virginia vs. Tennessee (Nashville, Tenn.)
|ABC
|Noon
|Arkansas State at Oklahoma
|ESPN
|Noon
|Louisiana Tech at SMU
|ESPNU
|Noon
|Northern Illinois at Boston College
|ACC Network
|Noon
|Ball State at Kentucky
|SEC Network
|2 p.m.
|East Tennessee State at Jacksonville State
|ESPN+
|2 p.m.
|Northern Iowa at Iowa State
|Big 12 Now on ESPN+
|2 p.m.
|Mercer at Ole Miss
|ESPN+/SECN+
|2 p.m.
|Akron at Temple
|ESPN+
|2 p.m.
|Long Island University at Ohio
|ESPN+
|3:30 p.m.
|Boise State at Washington
|ABC
|3:30 p.m.
|UMass at Auburn
|ESPN
|3:30 p.m.
|Wofford at Pittsburgh
|ACC Network
|3:30 p.m.
|Eastern Kentucky at Cincinnati
|Big 12 Now on ESPN+
|3:30 p.m.
|Gardner-Webb at Appalachian State
|ESPN+
|4 p.m.
|California at North Texas
|ESPNU
|4 p.m.
|SE Louisiana at Mississippi State
|SEC Network
|4 p.m.
|Western Carolina at Arkansas (Little Rock, Ark.)
|ESPN+/SECN+
|4 p.m.
|Colgate at Syracuse
|ESPN+/ACCNX
|6 p.m.
|UT Martin at Georgia
|ESPN+/SECN+
|6 p.m.
|South Carolina State at Charlotte
|ESPN+
|6 p.m.
|Monmouth at Florida Atlantic
|ESPN+
|6 p.m.
|Bucknell at James Madison
|ESPN+
|6 p.m.
|Albany at Marshall
|ESPN+
|6 p.m.
|The Citadel at Georgia Southern
|ESPN+
|6:30 p.m.
|Maine at Florida International
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|New Mexico at Texas A&M
|ESPN
|7 p.m.
|Alabama A&M at Vanderbilt
|ESPN+/SECN+
|7 p.m.
|Texas State at Baylor
|Big 12 Now on ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|Southeast Missouri State at Kansas State
|Big 12 Now on ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|Central Arkansas at Oklahoma State
|Big 12 Now on ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|Alcorn State at Southern Miss
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|Stephen F. Austin at Troy
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|Bethune-Cookman at Memphis
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|Army at UL Monroe
|TBD
|7:30 p.m.
|Duke’s Mayo Classic:
North Carolina vs. South Carolina
(Charlotte, N.C.)
|ABC
|7:30 p.m.
|Middle Tennessee at Alabama
|SEC Network
|7:30 p.m.
|Northwestern State at Louisiana
|ESPN+
|8 p.m.
|South Alabama at Tulane
|ESPNU
|8 p.m.
|Old Dominion at Virginia Tech
|ACC Network
|9 p.m.
|Western Illinois at New Mexico State
|ESPN+
|9 p.m.
|Incarnate Word at UTEP
|ESPN+
|10:30 p.m.
|Coastal Carolina at UCLA
|ESPN
|Sun, Sep 3
|3 p.m.
|Denny’s Orange Blossom Classic:
Jackson State vs. Florida A&M (Miami Gardens, Fla.)
|ESPN
|7 p.m.
|Boeing Red Tails Classic: Fort Valley State vs. Tuskegee (Montgomery, Ala.)
|ESPNU
|7:30 p.m.
|Camping World Kickoff: LSU vs. Florida State (Orlando, Fla.)
|ABC
|Mon, Sep 4
|8 p.m.
|Clemson at Duke
|ESPN
|Thu, Sep 7
|7:30 p.m.
|Murray State at Louisville
|ACC Network
|Fri, Sep 8 or Sat, Sep 9
|TBD
|Houston at Rice
|TBD
|TBD
|Illinois at Kansas
|TBD
|Sat, Sep 9
|11 a.m.
|Vanderbilt at Wake Forest
|ACC Network
|Noon
|Notre Dame at NC State
|ABC
|Noon
|Utah at Baylor
|ESPN
|Noon
|Purdue at Virginia Tech
|ESPN2
|Noon
|James Madison at Virginia
|ESPNU
|Noon
|Ball State at Georgia
|SEC Network
|Noon
|Holy Cross at Boston College
|ESPN+/ACCNX
|Noon
|Texas Southern at Toledo
|ESPN+
|1 p.m.
|South Carolina State at Georgia Tech
|ESPN+/ACCNX
|1:30 p.m.
|New Hampshire at Central Michigan
|ESPN+
|2 p.m.
|Eastern Illinois at Bowling Green
|ESPN+
|2:15 p.m.
|Charleston Southern at Clemson
|ACC Network
|3 p.m.
|Southern Utah at BYU
|Big 12 Now on ESPN+
|3 p.m.
|Eastern Kentucky at Kentucky
|ESPN+/SECN+
|3:30 p.m.
|Texas A&M at Miami
|ABC
|3:30 p.m.
|Ole Miss at Tulane
|ESPN2
|3:30 p.m.
|Miami (Ohio) at UMass
|ESPN+
|3:30 p.m.
|Southern Illinois at Northern Illinois
|ESPN+
|4 p.m.
|Kent State at Arkansas
|SEC Network
|5 p.m.
|SE Louisiana at South Alabama
|ESPN+
|5:15 p.m.
|Appalachian State at North Carolina
|ACC Network
|6 p.m.
|Duquesne at West Virginia
|Big 12 Now on ESPN+
|6 p.m.
|Lafayette at Duke
|ESPN+/ACCNX
|6 p.m.
|SMU at Oklahoma
|SoonerVision on ESPN+
|6 p.m.
|Ohio at Florida Atlantic
|ESPN+
|6 p.m.
|New Mexico State at Liberty
|ESPN+
|6 p.m.
|Fordham at Buffalo
|ESPN+
|6 p.m.
|Louisiana at Old Dominion
|ESPN+
|6 p.m.
|Morgan State at Akron
|ESPN+
|6 p.m.
|UAB at Georgia Southern
|ESPN+
|6:30 p.m.
|North Texas at Florida International
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|Texas at Alabama
|ESPN
|7 p.m.
|Middle Tennessee at Missouri
|ESPN+/SECN+
|7 p.m.
|Florida A&M at South Florida
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|Northwestern State at Louisiana Tech
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|Houston Christian at Western Kentucky
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|Jackson State at Southern
|ESPN+ (TD on ESPNU)
|7 p.m.
|UConn at Georgia State
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|Memphis at Arkansas State
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|Jacksonville State at Coastal Carolina
|ESPN+
|7:30 p.m.
|Wisconsin at Washington State
|ABC
|7:30 p.m.
|McNeese at Florida
|ESPNU
|7:30 p.m.
|Arizona at Mississippi State
|SEC Network
|7:30 p.m.
|Furman at South Carolina
|ESPN+/SECN+
|7:30 p.m.
|Grambling at LSU
|ESPN+/SECN+
|8 p.m.
|Nicholls at TCU
|Big 12 Now on ESPN+
|8 p.m.
|Lamar at UL Monroe
|ESPN+
|8:30 p.m.
|Southern Miss at Florida State
|ACC Network
|10:30 p.m.
|Auburn at California
|ESPN
|TBD
|Austin Peay at Tennessee
|ESPN+/SECN+
|TBD
|Texas State at UTSA
|TBD
|TBD
|Marshall at East Carolina
|TBD
|TBD
|Cincinnati at Pittsburgh
|TBD
|TBD
|Western Michigan at Syracuse
|TBD
|Thu, Sep 14
|7:30 p.m.
|Navy at Memphis
|ESPN
|7:30 p.m.
|Bethune-Cookman at Miami
|ACC Network
|Fri, Sep 15
|7 p.m.
|Army at UTSA
|ESPN
|Sat, Sep 16
|Noon
|Florida State at Boston College
|ABC
|Noon
|LSU at Mississippi State
|ESPN
|Noon
|Wake Forest at Old Dominion
|ESPN2 or ESPNU
|Noon
|Iowa State at Ohio
|ESPN2 or ESPNU
|Noon
|Kansas State at Missouri
|SEC Network
|Noon
|Long Island University at Baylor
|Big 12 Now on ESPN+
|Noon
|Central Connecticut at Kent State
|ESPN+
|2 p.m.
|Norfolk State at Temple
|ESPN+
|2 p.m.
|Indiana State at Ball State
|ESPN+
|2 p.m.
|UMass at Eastern Michigan
|ESPN+
|3:30 p.m.
|Alabama at South Florida
|ABC
|3:30 p.m.
|Oklahoma at Tulsa
|ESPN or ESPN2
|3:30 p.m.
|Minnesota at North Carolina
|ESPN or ESPN2
|3:30 p.m.
|Northwestern at Duke
|ACC Network
|3:30 p.m.
|East Carolina at Appalachian State
|ESPN+
|4 p.m.
|Tulane at Southern Miss
|ESPNU
|4 p.m.
|UL Monroe at Texas A&M
|SEC Network
|6 p.m.
|Georgia State at Charlotte
|ESPN+
|6:30 p.m.
|Villanova at UCF
|Big 12 Now on ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|Tennessee at Florida
|ESPN
|7 p.m.
|South Alabama at Oklahoma State
|Big 12 Now on ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|Tarleton State at Texas Tech
|Big 12 Now on ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|Miami (Ohio) at Cincinnati
|Big 12 Now on ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|Samford at Auburn
|ESPN+/SECN+
|7 p.m.
|Stony Brook at Arkansas State
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|Jackson State at Texas State
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|Prairie View A&M at SMU
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|Louisiana at UAB
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|Texas Southern at Rice
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|North Texas at Louisiana Tech
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|Murray State at Middle Tennessee
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|San Jose State at Toledo
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|Duquesne at Coastal Carolina
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|James Madison at Troy
|TBD
|7:30 p.m.
|Pittsburgh at West Virginia
|ABC
|7:30 p.m.
|BYU at Arkansas
|ESPN2
|7:30 p.m.
|Akron at Kentucky
|ESPNU
|7:30 p.m.
|Georgia Tech at Ole Miss
|SEC Network
|8 p.m.
|Florida Atlantic at Clemson
|ACC Network
|8 p.m.
|Wyoming at Texas
|Longhorn Network
|10 p.m.
|Colorado State at Colorado
|ESPN
|TBD
|VMI at NC State
|TBD
|Thu, Sep 21
|7:30 p.m.
|Georgia State at Coastal Carolina
|ESPN
|7:30 p.m.
|Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Alabama A&M
|ESPNU
|Fri, Sep 22
|7:30 p.m.
|NC State at Virginia
|ESPN
|Sat, Sep 23
|6 p.m.
|Gardner-Webb at East Carolina
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|Sam Houston at Houston
|Big 12 Now on ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|Charlotte at Florida
|ESPN+/SECN+
|TBD
|Colorado State at Middle Tennessee
|TBD
|TBD
|Eastern Michigan at Jacksonville State
|TBD
|TBD
|Liberty at Florida International
|TBD
|TBD
|UNLV at UTEP
|TBD
|Thu, Sep 28
|7:30 p.m.
|Temple at Tulsa
|ESPN
|8 p.m.
|Jacksonville State at Sam Houston
|ESPNU
|Fri, Sep 29
|7 p.m.
|Louisville at NC State
|ESPN
|7 p.m.
|Columbia at Princeton
|ESPNU
|10:15 p.m.
|Cincinnati at BYU
|ESPN
|Wed, Oct 4
|8 p.m.
|Jacksonville State at Middle Tennessee
|ESPNU
|Thu, Oct 5
|8 p.m.
|Western Kentucky at Louisiana Tech
|ESPNU
|Fri, Oct 6
|7 p.m.
|Cornell at Harvard
|ESPNU
|7:30 p.m.
|Kansas State at Oklahoma State
|ESPN
|Sat, Oct 7
|TBD
|Red River Showdown:
Oklahoma vs. Texas (Dallas)
|ABC
|TBD
|Arizona at USC
|TBD
|Tue, Oct 10
|7:30 p.m.
|Coastal Carolina at Appalachian State
|ESPN2
|7:30 p.m.
|Liberty at Jacksonville State
|ESPNU
|Wed, Oct 11
|7:30 p.m.
|UTEP at Florida International
|ESPN2
|Thu, Oct 12
|7:30 p.m.
|SMU at East Carolina
|ESPN
|7:30 p.m.
|Fort Valley State at Benedict
|ESPNU
|Fri, Oct 13
|7 p.m.
|Tulane at Memphis
|ESPN
|10 p.m.
|Stanford at Colorado
|ESPN
|Sat, Oct 14
|10:30 p.m.
|Montana at Idaho
|ESPN2
|Tue, Oct 17
|7:30 p.m.
|Southern Miss at South Alabama
|ESPN2
|7:30 p.m.
|Western Kentucky at Jacksonville State
|ESPNU
|Wed, Oct 18
|9 p.m.
|New Mexico State at UTEP
|ESPN2
|Thu, Oct 19
|7 p.m.
|Rice at Tulsa
|ESPN or ESPN2
|7 p.m.
|James Madison at Marshall
|ESPN or ESPN2
|7:30 p.m.
|North Carolina Central at Morgan State
|ESPNU
|Fri, Oct 20
|7 p.m.
|SMU at Temple
|ESPN2
|Sat, Oct 21
|10:30 p.m.
|Montana State at Sacramento State
|ESPN2
|Tue, Oct 24
|7:30 p.m.
|Liberty at Western Kentucky
|ESPNU
|Wed, Oct 25
|8 p.m.
|UTEP at Sam Houston
|ESPN2
|Thu, Oct 26
|7:30 p.m.
|Syracuse at Virginia Tech
|ESPN
|7:30 p.m.
|Georgia State at Georgia Southern
|ESPN2
|7:30 p.m.
|South Carolina State at North Carolina Central
|ESPNU
|Fri, Oct 27
|7 p.m.
|Brown at Penn
|ESPNU
|7:30 p.m.
|Florida Atlantic at Charlotte
|ESPN2
|Tue, Oct 31
|7 or 7:30 p.m.
|Northern Illinois at Central Michigan
|ESPN2 or ESPNU
|7 or 7:30 p.m.
|Buffalo at Toledo
|ESPN2 or ESPNU
|Wed, Nov 1
|7 or 7:30 p.m.
|Ball State at Bowling Green
|ESPN2 or ESPNU
|7 or 7:30 p.m.
|Kent State at Akron
|ESPN2 or ESPNU
|Thu, Nov 2
|7:30 p.m.
|Wake Forest at Duke
|ESPN
|7:30 p.m.
|South Alabama at Troy
|ESPN2
|7:30 p.m.
|Mississippi Valley State at Bethune-Cookman
|ESPNU
|Fri, Nov 3
|7 p.m.
|Princeton at Dartmouth
|ESPNU
|7:30 p.m.
|Boston College at Syracuse
|ESPN2
|Sat, Nov 4
|TBD
|Notre Dame at Clemson
|ABC
|TBD
|Western Kentucky at UTEP
|TBD
|TBD
|Middle Tennessee at New Mexico State
|TBD
|TBD
|Kennesaw State at Sam Houston
|TBD
|Tue, Nov 7
|7 p.m.
|Ball State at Northern Illinois OR Ohio at Buffalo OR Central Michigan at Western Michigan
|ESPNU
|7:30 p.m.
|Ball State at Northern Illinois OR Ohio at Buffalo OR Central Michigan at Western Michigan
|ESPN2
|Wed, Nov 8
|7:30 p.m.
|Eastern Michigan at Toledo OR Bowling Green at Kent State OR Akron at Miami (Ohio)
|ESPN2
|7:30 p.m.
|Eastern Michigan at Toledo OR Bowling Green at Kent State OR Akron at Miami (Ohio)
|ESPNU
|Thu, Nov 9
|7:30 p.m.
|Virginia at Louisville
|ESPN
|7:30 p.m.
|Southern Miss at Louisiana
|ESPNU
|Fri, Nov 10
|9 p.m.
|North Texas at SMU
|ESPN2
|9 p.m.
|Grambling at Arkansas-Pine Bluff
|ESPNU
|Sat, Nov 11
|TBD
|Washington State at California
|TBD
|TBD
|Florida International at Middle Tennessee
|TBD
|TBD
|Sam Houston at Louisiana Tech
|TBD
|TBD
|Old Dominion at Liberty
|TBD
|TBD
|New Mexico State at Western Kentucky
|TBD
|TBD
|Yale at Princeton
|TBD
|Tue, Nov 14
|7 p.m.
|Toledo at Bowling Green OR Western Michigan at Northern Illinois OR Akron at Eastern Michigan
|ESPN2
|7 p.m.
|Toledo at Bowling Green OR Western Michigan at Northern Illinois OR Akron at Eastern Michigan
|ESPNU
|Wed, Nov 15
|7 p.m.
|Central Michigan at Ohio
|ESPN2 or ESPNU
|7 p.m.
|Buffalo at Miami (Ohio)
|ESPN2 or ESPNU
|Thu, Nov 16
|7 p.m.
|Boston College at Pittsburgh
|ESPN
|Fri, Nov 17
|9 p.m.
|South Florida at UTSA
|ESPN2
|Sat, Nov 18
|Noon
|Chattanooga at Alabama
|ESPN+/SECN+
|Noon
|Southern Miss at Mississippi State
|ESPN+/SECN+
|Noon
|Abilene Christian at Texas A&M
|ESPN+/SECN+
|Noon
|Harvard at Yale
|TBD
|3:30 p.m.
|Florida Classic: Bethune-Cookman vs. Florida A&M (Orlando)
|TBD
|TBD
|UMass at Liberty
|TBD
|TBD
|Sam Houston at Western Kentucky
|TBD
|TBD
|Louisiana Tech at Jacksonville State
|TBD
|TBD
|UTEP at Middle Tennessee
|TBD
|TBD
|East Carolina at Navy
|TBD
|Tue, Nov 21
|7 or 7:30 p.m.
|Eastern Michigan at Buffalo
|ESPN2 or ESPNU
|7 or 7:30 p.m.
|Bowling Green at Western Michigan
|ESPN2 or ESPNU
|Thu, Nov 23
|7:30 p.m.
|Ole Miss at Mississippi State
|ESPN
|Fri, Nov 24
|Noon
|Miami at Boston College
|ABC
|Noon
|UAB at North Texas OR Tulsa at East Carolina OR Memphis at Temple OR UTSA at Tulane^
|ESPN
|Noon
|Toledo at Central Michigan or Ohio at Akron
|ESPNU
|3:30 p.m.
|UAB at North Texas OR Tulsa at East Carolina OR Memphis at Temple OR UTSA at Tulane^
|ABC
|7:30 p.m.
|Texas Tech at Texas
|ABC
|Sat, Nov 25
|TBD
|California at UCLA
|TBD
|TBD
|Western Kentucky at Florida International
|TBD
|TBD
|Jacksonville State at New Mexico State
|TBD
|TBD
|Middle Tennessee at Sam Houston
|TBD
|Fri, Dec 1
|8 p.m.
|Pac-12 Championship (Las Vegas)
|ABC
|Sat, Dec 2
|Noon
|Dr Pepper Big 12 Championship (Arlington, Texas)
|ABC
|Noon
|MAC Championship (Detroit, Mich.)
|ESPN
|4 p.m.
|American Athletic Championship
|ABC or ESPN
|4 p.m.
|Sun Belt Championship
|ABC or ESPN
|4 p.m.
|SWAC Championship
|ESPN2
|8 p.m.
|ACC Championship (Charlotte, N.C.)
|ABC
|Sat, Dec 16
|11 a.m.
|HomeTown Lenders Bahamas Bowl
(Nassau, Bahamas)
|ESPN
|Noon
|Cricket Celebration Bowl (Atlanta)
|ABC
|2:15 p.m.
|R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl (New Orleans)
|ESPN
|3:30 p.m.
|Cure Bowl (Orlando, Fla.)
|ABC
|5:45 p.m.
|New Mexico Bowl (Albuquerque, N.M.)
|ESPN
|7:30 p.m.
|LA Bowl (Inglewood, Calif.)
|ABC
|9:15 p.m.
|Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl (Shreveport, La.)
|ESPN
|Mon, Dec 18
|2:30 p.m.
|Myrtle Beach Bowl (Conway, S.C.)
|ESPN
|Tue, Dec 19
|9 p.m.
|Frisco Bowl (Frisco, Texas)
|ESPN
|Thu, Dec 21
|8 p.m.
|RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl
(Boca Raton, Fla.)
|ESPN
|Fri, Dec 22
|6:30 p.m.
|Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl
(Tampa, Fla.)
|ESPN
|Sat, Dec 23
|Noon
|Birmingham Bowl (Birmingham, Ala.)
|ABC
|Noon
|Camellia Bowl (Montgomery, Ala.)
|ESPN
|3:30 p.m.
|Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl
(Fort Worth, Texas)
|ABC
|3:30 p.m.
|Famous Idaho Potato Bowl (Boise, Idaho)
|ESPN
|7 p.m.
|68 Ventures Bowl (Mobile, Ala.)
|ESPN
|7:30 p.m.
|SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl (Las Vegas)
|ABC
|10:30 p.m.
|EasyPost Hawai’i Bowl (Honolulu, Hawaii)
|ESPN
|Tue, Dec. 26
|2 p.m.
|Quick Lane Bowl (Detroit, Mich.)
|ESPN
|5:30 p.m.
|SERVPRO First Responder Bowl (Dallas, Texas)
|ESPN
|9 p.m.
|Guaranteed Rate Bowl (Phoenix, Ariz.)
|ESPN
|Wed, Dec. 27
|2 p.m.
|Military Bowl (Annapolis, Md.)
|ESPN
|5:30 p.m.
|Duke’s Mayo Bowl (Charlotte, N.C.)
|ESPN
|9 p.m.
|TaxAct Texas Bowl (Houston, Texas)
|ESPN
|Thu, Dec. 28
|11 a.m.
|Wasabi Fenway Bowl (Boston, Mass.)
|ESPN
|2:15 p.m.
|Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl (The Bronx, N.Y.)
|ESPN
|5:45 p.m.
|Pop-Tarts Bowl (Orlando, Fla.)
|ESPN
|9:15 p.m.
|Valero Alamo Bowl (San Antonio, Texas)
|ESPN
|Fri, Dec 29
|Noon
|TaxSlayer Gator Bowl (Jacksonville, Fla.)
|ESPN
|3:30 p.m.
|AutoZone Liberty Bowl (Memphis, Tenn.)
|ESPN
|8 p.m.
|Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic (Dallas)
|ESPN
|Sat, Dec 30
|Noon
|Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl (Atlanta)
|ESPN
|2 p.m.
|TransPerfect Music City Bowl (Nashville, Tenn.)
|ABC
|4 p.m.
|Capital One Orange Bowl (Miami Gardens, Fla.)
|ESPN
|Mon, Jan 1
|Noon
|ReliaQuest Bowl (Tampa, Fla.)
|ESPN2
|1 p.m.
|Cheez-It Citrus Bowl (Orlando, Fla.)
|ABC
|1 p.m.
|Vrbo Fiesta Bowl (Glendale, Ariz.)
|ESPN
|5 p.m.
|College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Rose Bowl Game (Pasadena, Calif.)
|ESPN
|8:45 p.m.
|College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Allstate Sugar Bowl (New Orleans, La.)
|ESPN
|Mon, Jan 8
|7:30 p.m.
|College Football Playoff National Championship Presented by AT&T (Houston, Texas)
|ESPN
^ Two of the listed matchups will be on Fri, Nov 24. The others will move to Sat, Nov 25.