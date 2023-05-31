SEC Network’s 10th College Football Campaign Kicks Off in Nashville

  • Alabama and Georgia Featured on SEC Network in First Two Weeks of 2023 Slate
  • All Southeastern Conference Squads Featured on ESPN+ for Second Straight Season

SEC Network commences its 10th college football season in Nashville on Saturday, Aug. 26, with Vanderbilt hosting Hawai’i at 7:30 p.m. ET. SECN’s season opener is one of 38 matchups featuring Southeastern Conference squads across ESPN platforms in the first four weeks of the season, including 11 televised on SEC Network.

SECN welcomes in Week 1 with a Thursday tussle between South Dakota and Missouri at 8 p.m. SECN is then set for a trio of tripleheaders to kick off 2023, including an SEC Saturday Night matchup featuring Allstate Sugar Bowl champion Alabama in Week 1 (Sept. 2 | 7:30 p.m.) and two-time defending CFP national champion Georgia opening Week 2 on SEC Network (Sept. 9 | noon).

All 14 Southeastern Conference schools will appear on ESPN+ once this fall, including Georgia opening their season on Sept. 2. These ESPN+ matchups will also be simulcast on SEC Network+, with both streams accessible in the ESPN App via connected devices.

SEC Squads Battle in Blockbuster Week 1 Matchups on ABC & ESPN
As previously announced, ABC’s Labor Day Weekend coverage is highlighted by the Camping World Kickoff in Orlando, as LSU and Florida State battle on Labor Day Sunday (Sept. 3, 7:30 p.m. on ABC). In their 11th meeting all-time, the Tigers look to avenge last year’s season-opening loss to the Noles (24-23) on a blocked LSU extra point in the closing seconds of the 2022 Allstate Louisiana Kickoff in New Orleans.

Thursday of Kickoff Week welcomes the second half of a home-and-home series between Florida and Utah. The Gators, who came away with the upset victory in Gainesville a year ago, travel to Salt Lake City to take on the Utes at 8 p.m. on ESPN.

Starting things off on ABC Saturday is the neutral site noon showdown between Virginia and Tennessee at Nissan Stadium in Nashville. The Vols, who capped an historic 2022 season with a win in the Capital One Orange Bowl, open the 2023 campaign against the Cavaliers, who return to the field for the first time after the tragic death of three UVA football players led to cancellation of the team’s final two games in 2022. ABC’s Saturday Night Football Presented by Capital One brings on the Battle of the Carolinas in primetime. North Carolina and South Carolina are set to duke it out at the Duke’s Mayo Classic in Charlotte at 7:30 p.m. at Bank of America Stadium.

Weeks 2 & 3
As previously announced, Week 2 welcomes a renewed rivalry between Texas and Alabama, as the future Southeastern Conference foes face off in Tuscaloosa on ESPN in primetime on Saturday, Sept. 9. The Longhorns lead the overall series, 7-2-1, but the Crimson Tide eked out a last-second victory on the Forty Acres last fall, courtesy of a 33-yard field goal with 10 seconds remaining to defeat UT, 20-19. The second week of the season also features Texas A&M facing off against Miami at 3:30 p.m. at Hard Rock Stadium.

In Week 3, Alabama travels to Tampa to face off against South Florida at 3:30 p.m. on ABC, with the matchup marking the third straight week the Crimson Tide will be featured on ESPN platforms. SEC Network’s Week 3 slate is highlighted by a pair of high-energy cross-conference contests. At noon, Kansas State comes to CoMo to match up against Mizzou. On SEC Saturday Night, Ole Miss plays host to Georgia Tech under the lights of Vaught Hemingway Stadium at 7:30 p.m.

Schedules are subject to change. Please continue to check @ESPNPR and ESPN Press Room for more information. Additional scheduling details, including talent assignments for each matchup, will be announced later this summer. For complete details on ESPN’s overall football schedule for the first three weeks of the season, please click here.

ESPN PLATFORMS – 2023 EARLY SEASON SEC FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

Date Time (ET) Game Network
Sat, Aug 26  7:30 p.m. Hawai’i at Vanderbilt SEC Network
Thu, Aug 31  8 p.m. Florida at Utah ESPN
  8 p.m. South Dakota at Missouri SEC Network
Sat, Sep 2  Noon Virginia vs. Tennessee (Nashville, Tenn.) ABC
  Noon Ball State at Kentucky SEC Network
  2 p.m. Mercer at Ole Miss ESPN+/SECN+
  3:30 p.m. UMass at Auburn ESPN
  4 p.m. SE Louisiana at Mississippi State SEC Network
  4 p.m. Western Carolina at Arkansas
(Little Rock, Ark.)		 ESPN+/SECN+
  6 p.m. UT Martin at Georgia ESPN+/SECN+
  7 p.m. New Mexico at Texas A&M ESPN
  7 p.m. Alabama A&M at Vanderbilt ESPN+/SECN+
  7:30 p.m. Duke’s Mayo Classic:
North Carolina vs. South Carolina (Charlotte, N.C.)		 ABC
  7:30 p.m. Middle Tennessee at Alabama SEC Network
Sun, Sep 3  7:30 p.m. Camping World Kickoff: LSU vs. Florida State (Orlando, Fla.) ABC
Sat, Sep 9     11 a.m. Vanderbilt at Wake Forest ACC Network
  Noon Ball State at Georgia SEC Network
  3 p.m. Eastern Kentucky at Kentucky ESPN+/SECN+
  3:30 p.m. Texas A&M at Miami ABC
  3:30 p.m. Ole Miss at Tulane ESPN2
  4 p.m. Kent State at Arkansas SEC Network
  7 p.m. Texas at Alabama ESPN
  7 p.m. Middle Tennessee at Missouri ESPN+/SECN+
  7:30 p.m. McNeese at Florida ESPNU
  7:30 p.m. Arizona at Mississippi State SEC Network
  7:30 p.m. Furman at South Carolina ESPN+/SECN+
  7:30 p.m. Grambling at LSU ESPN+/SECN+
  10:30 p.m. Auburn at California ESPN
  TBD Austin Peay at Tennessee ESPN+/SECN+
Sat, Sep 16  Noon LSU at Mississippi State ESPN
  Noon Kansas State at Missouri SEC Network
  3:30 p.m. Alabama at South Florida ABC
  4 p.m. UL Monroe at Texas A&M SEC Network
  7 p.m. Tennessee at Florida ESPN
  7 p.m. Samford at Auburn ESPN+/SECN+
  7:30 p.m. BYU at Arkansas ESPN2
  7:30 p.m. Akron at Kentucky ESPNU
  7:30 p.m. Georgia Tech at Ole Miss SEC Network
Sat, Sep 23 7 p.m. Charlotte at Florida ESPN+/SECN+
Sat, Nov 18 Noon Chattanooga at Alabama ESPN+/SECN+
Noon Southern Miss at Mississippi State ESPN+/SECN+
Noon Abilene Christian at Texas A&M ESPN+/SECN+
Thu, Nov 23 7:30 p.m. Ole Miss at Mississippi State ESPN

 

