SEC Network’s 10th College Football Campaign Kicks Off in Nashville

Alabama and Georgia Featured on SEC Network in First Two Weeks of 2023 Slate

All Southeastern Conference Squads Featured on ESPN+ for Second Straight Season

SEC Network commences its 10th college football season in Nashville on Saturday, Aug. 26, with Vanderbilt hosting Hawai’i at 7:30 p.m. ET. SECN’s season opener is one of 38 matchups featuring Southeastern Conference squads across ESPN platforms in the first four weeks of the season, including 11 televised on SEC Network.

SECN welcomes in Week 1 with a Thursday tussle between South Dakota and Missouri at 8 p.m. SECN is then set for a trio of tripleheaders to kick off 2023, including an SEC Saturday Night matchup featuring Allstate Sugar Bowl champion Alabama in Week 1 (Sept. 2 | 7:30 p.m.) and two-time defending CFP national champion Georgia opening Week 2 on SEC Network (Sept. 9 | noon).

All 14 Southeastern Conference schools will appear on ESPN+ once this fall, including Georgia opening their season on Sept. 2. These ESPN+ matchups will also be simulcast on SEC Network+, with both streams accessible in the ESPN App via connected devices.

SEC Squads Battle in Blockbuster Week 1 Matchups on ABC & ESPN

As previously announced, ABC’s Labor Day Weekend coverage is highlighted by the Camping World Kickoff in Orlando, as LSU and Florida State battle on Labor Day Sunday (Sept. 3, 7:30 p.m. on ABC). In their 11th meeting all-time, the Tigers look to avenge last year’s season-opening loss to the Noles (24-23) on a blocked LSU extra point in the closing seconds of the 2022 Allstate Louisiana Kickoff in New Orleans.

Thursday of Kickoff Week welcomes the second half of a home-and-home series between Florida and Utah. The Gators, who came away with the upset victory in Gainesville a year ago, travel to Salt Lake City to take on the Utes at 8 p.m. on ESPN.

Starting things off on ABC Saturday is the neutral site noon showdown between Virginia and Tennessee at Nissan Stadium in Nashville. The Vols, who capped an historic 2022 season with a win in the Capital One Orange Bowl, open the 2023 campaign against the Cavaliers, who return to the field for the first time after the tragic death of three UVA football players led to cancellation of the team’s final two games in 2022. ABC’s Saturday Night Football Presented by Capital One brings on the Battle of the Carolinas in primetime. North Carolina and South Carolina are set to duke it out at the Duke’s Mayo Classic in Charlotte at 7:30 p.m. at Bank of America Stadium.

Weeks 2 & 3

As previously announced, Week 2 welcomes a renewed rivalry between Texas and Alabama, as the future Southeastern Conference foes face off in Tuscaloosa on ESPN in primetime on Saturday, Sept. 9. The Longhorns lead the overall series, 7-2-1, but the Crimson Tide eked out a last-second victory on the Forty Acres last fall, courtesy of a 33-yard field goal with 10 seconds remaining to defeat UT, 20-19. The second week of the season also features Texas A&M facing off against Miami at 3:30 p.m. at Hard Rock Stadium.

In Week 3, Alabama travels to Tampa to face off against South Florida at 3:30 p.m. on ABC, with the matchup marking the third straight week the Crimson Tide will be featured on ESPN platforms. SEC Network’s Week 3 slate is highlighted by a pair of high-energy cross-conference contests. At noon, Kansas State comes to CoMo to match up against Mizzou. On SEC Saturday Night, Ole Miss plays host to Georgia Tech under the lights of Vaught Hemingway Stadium at 7:30 p.m.

Schedules are subject to change. Please continue to check @ESPNPR and ESPN Press Room for more information. Additional scheduling details, including talent assignments for each matchup, will be announced later this summer. For complete details on ESPN’s overall football schedule for the first three weeks of the season, please click here.

ESPN PLATFORMS – 2023 EARLY SEASON SEC FOOTBALL SCHEDULE