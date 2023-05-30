The Road to Omaha Starts Here: ESPN Platforms Present Every Pitch of the NCAA Baseball Regionals

College baseball post-season action gets into full swing with the NCAA Baseball Regionals Presented by Capital One beginning on Friday, June 2. Games from all 16 regional sites will be available across ESPN platforms including ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, SEC Network, ACC Network, Longhorn Network and ESPN+. All games will be available to stream live on the ESPN App with exclusive, whip-around coverage on ESPN Squeeze Play.

All the Action on ESPN+

Every game of regional play – 112 games across the 16 regional sites – will be simulcast on ESPN+ and showcased on Squeeze Play Presented by Capital One with extensive surrounding coverage of all the post-season action. Squeeze Play is home for around-the-clock multi-game coverage, weather updates, scores, highlights and more through the College Baseball Regionals. The platform will feature up to four live games simultaneously throughout the weekend. Matt Schick and Kris Budden will combine to host Squeeze Play with analysts Chris Burke and Mike Rooney.

The Road to Omaha

ESPN will once again be the exclusive home of the entire NCAA Division I Baseball postseason throughout the month of June with ESPN platforms combining to carry as many as 153 total matchups throughout the post season. Play begins with this weekend’s Regionals (June 2-5) followed by Super Regionals (June 9-12) and the Men’s College World Series (June 16-26).

Additional Men’s College World Series coverage details will be announced in the coming weeks.

All scheduling updates throughout the NCAA Baseball Tournament can be found here.