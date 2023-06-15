ESPN Presents Exclusive Coverage of the 2023 Men’s College World Series, June 16-26

SEC Network and ACC Network to provide on-site coverage with multiple conference teams competing in Omaha



ESPN returns to Omaha, Neb., this week for exclusive coverage of the NCAA Division I Men’s College World Series Presented by Capital One, June 16-26 at Charles Schwab Field. Every pitch of the Men’s College World Series (MCWS) will air on ESPN platforms beginning Friday, June 16, through Thursday, June 22 in the double-elimination series. All games will be available on the ESPN App and simulcast on ESPN+.

The best-of-three championship finals series begins Saturday, June 24, and concludes with the crowning of the national champion. The winner in Omaha will be the 31st and final NCAA champion crowned on ESPN platforms during the 2022-23 college sports season.

ESPN has exclusively presented the Men’s College World Series since 2003 and the company’s history with the event goes back more than 40 years. ESPN began televising MCWS games in 1980 – within the first year of the original network launch.

On the Call

Karl Ravech and Eduardo Pérez, top voices from ESPN’s Sunday Night Baseball booth, lead off ESPN’s commentator crew in their 14th and seventh appearances covering the MCWS, respectively. They will be joined by analyst Ben McDonald and reporter Dani Wexelman, who will be making her second trip to the Men’s College World Series. Mike Monaco will see action as the second play-by-play announcer joined by analysts Chris Burke and Kyle Peterson. An Omaha native, Peterson is working his 21st MCWS – 12th in the booth. Kris Budden rounds out ESPN’s MCWS crew in her fourth season covering the championship series.

Several members of the ESPN crew have connections to this year’s MCWS teams – Burke was a two-time All-American and the 2001 SEC Player of the Year at Tennessee, McDonald was an All-American at LSU, leading the Tigers to a pair of MCWS appearances and Peterson, a two-time Pac-10 Pitcher of the Year, led Stanford to two trips to Omaha as well.

The Road to Omaha Ends Here

Five nationally-seeded teams advanced through Super Regionals including No. 1 Wake Forest, No. 2 Florida, No. 5 LSU, No. 7 Virginia and No. 8 Stanford joined by Tennessee, TCU and Oral Roberts to round out the MCWS lineup.

Five of the eight teams in this year’s field have won a national championship while TCU, Tennessee and Oral Roberts are seeking their first title.

The 367 home runs hit in this year’s NCAA Tournament is third-most entering the MCWS.

The SEC has three teams in the field, the sixth straight time they’ve had at least three teams make it to Omaha, while the ACC has two teams in the MCWS including No. 1 national seed Wake Forest.

Every Angle, Every Pitch

AllCam: A small C360 65 MegaPixel camera will be placed near the top of the home plate backstop. The camera will capture a 180-degree high resolution image and uses digital pan, tilt and zoom to show the relationship between the runners and the ball.

A small C360 65 MegaPixel camera will be placed near the top of the home plate backstop. The camera will capture a 180-degree high resolution image and uses digital pan, tilt and zoom to show the relationship between the runners and the ball. Corner Cam: A small C360 65 MegaPixel camera will be embedded in the LF and RF corner walls. The camera captures a 180-degree high resolution image and uses digital pan, tilt and zoom to follow action near the corners and foul lines.

A small C360 65 MegaPixel camera will be embedded in the LF and RF corner walls. The camera captures a 180-degree high resolution image and uses digital pan, tilt and zoom to follow action near the corners and foul lines. Drone: ESPN’s drone footage will provide dramatic aerials throughout each game.

ESPN’s drone footage will provide dramatic aerials throughout each game. TrackMan: TrackMan radar will be employed to capture contemporary baseball data, including precise pitch speeds, spin and movement, HR distance, exit velocity and launch angle.

TrackMan radar will be employed to capture contemporary baseball data, including precise pitch speeds, spin and movement, HR distance, exit velocity and launch angle. UmpCam: ESPN will provide an alternate UmpCam telecast on ESPN+ throughout the MCWS and on ESPNU for the best-of-three finals, highlighting the action from a behind-the-plate perspective.

ESPN will provide an alternate UmpCam telecast on ESPN+ throughout the MCWS and on ESPNU for the best-of-three finals, highlighting the action from a behind-the-plate perspective. Audio note: To capture the full impact of stadium sounds, ESPN is deploying around 75 mics including RF mics in the bases, buried mics at home plate and the pitcher’s mound, warning track mics spanning the entire outfield wall and even impact mics on the foul poles. With additional commentator mics in the booth and on the field and umpire mics, there will be upwards of 100 microphones available to capture the action in Omaha.

Additional College Network Coverage

SEC Network

SEC Network will provide on-site coverage from Omaha as a trio of Southeastern Conference schools vie for the SEC’s fourth consecutive MCWS title. Coverage starts from SEC Network’s Charlotte studios on Thursday with host Dari Nowkhah previewing the action and recapping the pre-tournament press conference. On-site studio programming will swing into action Friday with SEC Now live from left field at Charles Schwab Field Omaha. Alyssa Lang will host the first three days of studio shows in Omaha, with Peter Burns taking over host duties starting Monday, June 19. Analysts David Dellucci and Todd Walker – who led LSU to a national championship and was voted Most Outstanding Player of the 1993 MWCS – will be on the desk throughout the opening rounds alongside both hosts. SEC Network will have live, in-ballpark coverage at the end of each day as SEC teams advance.

Should an SEC team make it to the MCWS Finals, Nowkhah, Dellucci and Walker will be in Omaha for SEC Now both pre- and post-game.

ACC Network

ACC Network’s flagship news and information show, All ACC, will be on site in Omaha with coverage of Virginia and Wake Forest playing in the Men’s College World Series. Host Jordan Cornette will be joined by analysts Danny Graves and Mike Rooney for a full recap and breakdown each evening following the action. Additionally, ACC PM, ACCN’s weekday afternoon show from 4-6 p.m., hosted by Mark Packer and Taylor Tannebaum, will also provide reaction and interviews with winning head coaches and student-athletes through Sunday, June 25, or ACC’s run in the MCWS.

2023 NCAA Division I Baseball Championship – Men’s College World Series Presented by Capital One

Date Time (ET) Game / Commentators Platform Fri, Jun 16 2 p.m. Oral Roberts vs. TCU

Karl Ravech, Eduardo Pérez, Ben McDonald, Dani Wexelman ESPN 7 p.m. Virginia vs. Florida

Mike Monaco, Kyle Peterson, Chris Burke, Kris Budden ESPN Sat, Jun 17 2 p.m. Stanford vs. Wake Forest

Karl Ravech, Eduardo Pérez, Ben McDonald, Dani Wexelman ESPN 7 p.m. Tennessee vs. LSU

Mike Monaco, Kyle Peterson, Chris Burke, Kris Budden ESPN Sun, Jun 18 2 p.m. Game 5 – Elimination Bracket

Losers of Games 1 vs. Game 2

Mike Monaco, Ben McDonald, Dani Wexelman ESPN 7 p.m. Game 6 – Winners Bracket

Winners of Games 1 vs. Game 2

Mike Monaco, Kyle Peterson, Chris Burke, Kris Budden ESPN2 Mon, Jun 19 2 p.m. Game 7 – Elimination Bracket

Losers of Games 3 vs. 4

Mike Monaco, Ben McDonald, Chris Burke, Dani Wexelman ESPN 7 p.m. Game 8 – Winners Bracket

Winners of Games 3 vs. 4

Karl Ravech, Eduardo Pérez, Kyle Peterson, Kris Budden ESPN Tue, Jun 20 2 p.m. Game 9

Winner of Game 5 vs. Loser of Game 6

Mike Monaco, Ben McDonald, Chris Burke, Dani Wexelman ESPN 7 p.m. Game 10

Winner of Game 7 vs. Loser of Game 8

Karl Ravech, Eduardo Pérez, Kyle Peterson, Kris Budden ESPN Wed, Jun 21 2 p.m. Game 11

Winner of Game 6 vs. Winner of Game 9

Mike Monaco, Ben McDonald, Chris Burke, Dani Wexelman ESPN 7 p.m. Game 12

Winner of Game 8 vs. Winner of Game 10

Karl Ravech, Eduardo Pérez, Kyle Peterson, Kris Budden ESPN Thu, Jun 22 2 p.m. Game 13 – If Necessary

Mike Monaco, Ben McDonald, Chris Burke, Dani Wexelman ESPN 7 p.m. Game 14 – If Necessary

Karl Ravech, Eduardo Pérez, Kyle Peterson, Kris Budden ESPN2 Sat, Jun 24 7 p.m. Finals Game 1

Karl Ravech, Chris Burke, Kyle Peterson, Kris Budden ESPN Sun, Jun 25 2:30 p.m. MCWS Finals Preview and Golden Spikes Award ESPN 3 p.m. Finals Game 2

Mike Monaco, Chris Burke, Kyle Peterson, Kris Budden ESPN Mon, June 26 7 p.m. Finals Game 3 – If Necessary

Karl Ravech, Chris Burke, Kyle Peterson, Kris Budden ESPN

Platforms and times are subject to change

All scheduling updates throughout the Men’s College World Series can be found here.

